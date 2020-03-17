Slack Technologies: Room For Improvement

I like the lower sales multiples and potential, yet require some real operating leverage as the old mantra of burning cash, justified by strong growth, no longer seems to work.

The company is not able to deliver on value for investors in part because of the huge losses reported, largely due to large stock-based compensation expenses.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) claims to replace the way in which people work through replacing the traditional usage of e-mail. The current channeling of individual inboxes halts communication and progress when teams work together, as sharing information could become more effective through Slack's solutions.

In theory, this makes great sense, and while the company is making continued sales progress, it should benefit from people and entire teams working together, given the challenges faced currently.

The Thesis

In September of last year, I last looked at Slack as I concluded that appeal was on the increase, yet there was still a long way to go. For your reference, shares traded at levels in the mid-twenties at the time, in arguably a complete different set of market conditions.

I noted that the company has not lived up to expectations despite resilient revenue growth as well as enthusiasm among users of the service. The combination of continued growth and a lower valuation (with shares down a lot at the time from highs around $40 in the aftermath of the IPO), the situation looked more compelling, not enough to pull the trigger.

The actual debate about the productiveness of the tool has pros and cons as some believe the tools indeed make working life easier and more productive, taking care of the silos of hidden information between teams and their members. Others see it as just an additional layer on top of the general e-mail function.

With 525 million shares outstanding following the IPO trading at $37 on their opening day, a $19.4 billion valuation was outrageous despite a net cash position of around $800 million. This was as the company reported revenues at around $400 million in 2018, suggesting a near 50 times sales multiple was awarded to the business. Although growing sales by 80%, Slack actually reported an operating loss of $150 million.

Slack managed to grow first quarter sales in 2019 by 67% to $135 million as operating losses rose to $38 million, while first quarter billings came in at $150 million, up just 47%. In September, second quarter revenues were reported at $145 million, with growth up by 58% year over year, although some service disruption hurt sales by about $8 million, suggesting that growth otherwise would have come in at the high-sixties percentages. Again, these results were accompanied by large losses as well.

With 544 million shares trading at $25 and accounting for the net cash holdings, valuation multiples compressed to about 16 times annualised billings, a lot more compelling than the valuation at $37 that summer. While the valuations were becoming more compelling, I was not compelled with the 50% growth in combination with the large losses at still an elevated sales multiple.

I, furthermore, noted that valuation concerns came down and that M&A interest or continued growth could spur upside, yet was not becoming a buyer just yet, as the risk-reward was not compelling enough.

What Happened?

In December, Slack reported solid third quarter results with sales up another 60% to nearly $169 million. While the company proudly claimed a non-GAAP operating loss of $18.1 million compared to $39.6 million the year before, the company paid out $75 million in stock-based compensation expense in the third quarter, causing steep economic losses, of course.

In March, the company reported the full year results, with fourth quarter revenues up 49% to nearly $182 million, as full year sales were up 57% to $630 million. Billings for the quarter totaled $255 million and are really running at a billion run rate already. The same elevated stock-based compensation expense (at $63 million for the quarter) means that GAAP operating losses of $91 million were a multitude higher than the adjusted operating loss of $23 million reported for the final quarter.

With net cash still around $800 million, the diluted share count of 550 million shares now trade at just $18, pushing down the equity valuation to $10 billion and the enterprise valuation to $9.2 billion. Given the run rate of the billings, the forward sales multiple comes in around 9 times, much more compelling than it has been at recent times. The issue is that the company is realistically losing about $300 million per annum, thanks to large stock-based compensation expense, being a real issue for investors, although the large stock-based compensation expense makes that the company is not seeing a real cash burn, although investors feel the real pain from continued dilution of the shareholder base.

For the current year, the company does indeed expect billings to come in at nearly a billion, with revenues seen up around 35% to $852 million. Non-GAAP operating losses are seen at midpoint of $125 million, quite similar to the adjusted losses reported at the moment, but this, of course, excludes a hefty stock-based compensation expense, suggesting that the company could easily lose hundreds of millions again in 2020.

What Now?

Recently, shares rose from $20 to nearly $30 as the company was seen as a prime beneficiary of corona-induced worries, which would benefit the company if more people would temporarily or structurally work from home. Reality is that the guidance is a bit underwhelming as the lack of operating leverage and real large economic losses is a concern, and attention to these real numbers and the non-adjusted numbers is rapidly on the increase as the market sentiment has changed a great deal.

While the same mantra applies, that forward sales multiples have come down a great deal, sales growth is slowing down quite a bit as well. The issue is that lack of operating leverage is simply disappointing as the simple fact that the shares have been performing quite badly will not do well for morale, with much of the compensation having taken place in the form of share-based compensation.

At this moment, I am still interested, yet like to see some great operating leverage before pulling the trigger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.