Enterprise Products Partners: 13% Yield, Big Insider Buying

With capex expected to decline over the next two years, the partnership is close to self-funding its entire growth capex even after a partnership distribution currently yielding 13%.

Pure midstream play Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is trading at its 52-week lows thanks to the brutal beat down in the energy sector in 2020.

Today, we take an in-depth look at a high yield play from the beaten down energy sector. The implosion of the entire energy sector as well as recent panic selling on any company with a significant amount of debt has crushed the shares. The stock is at new 52 week lows and yields an incredible 13%.

However, this midstream concern is heavily insulated from falling energy prices, should see capex needs start to fall and has heavy insider buying as well. The shares trade near the lower end of a tight range the stock has been stuck in for more than a year now. A full analysis is presented in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a Houston based provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids {NGLs}, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. Its assets include ~50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 MMBbls of storage capacity for liquid products and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1968 and went public in 1998, raising net proceeds of $243.3 million at $5.50 a share (split-adjusted). The fully integrated midstream energy concern currently trades near $13.00 a unit and commands a market cap of ~$30 billion.

In addition to its pipeline and storage assets, Enterprise owns 26 natural gas processing plants; 23 fractionators; 11 condensate distillation plants; 1 propane dehydrogenation facility; and 18 docks for export. These assets connect to ~90% of U.S. refineries east of the Rockies, most major oil shale basins, and every ethylene cracker in the U.S. Enterprise has essentially grown either through capex spending or acquisition every year since 2001. Last year was no different with the company completing $5.4 billion of projects for which it has already secured contracts. Enterprise anticipates putting an additional $3.2 billion of projects into service in 2020 and an additional $4.6 billion in 2021-2023.

The company is able to spend significantly thanks to its immense operation that generated gross operating margin {GOM} of $8.3 billion in 2019, up 13% from 2018 ($7.3 billion). GOM was 86% fee based, with differential-based (10%) and commodity price-based (4%) revenue comprising the balance. That $8.3 billion was split among four operating segments: NGL Pipelines & Services (2019 GOM of $4.0 billion); Crude Oil P&S ($2.1 billion); Natural Gas P&S ($1.1 billion); and Petrochemicals & Refined Products Services ($1.1 billion).

Record Year, Subpar 4Q19

With Enterprise placing 15 assets into service in 2019, it isn't a surprise to see it have a record year on many metrics. Enterprise reported record 2019 net income attributable to partners of $2.15 per unit (non-GAAP) on revenue of $32.8 billion versus $1.93 on revenue of $36.5 billion in 2018. Pipeline volume was 10.4 million equivalent barrels per day in 2019 versus 9.9 million in 2018. Lower revenue with higher volumes is a function of lower fees or spreads, which is usually a function of lower prices for the commodities pushed through its pipelines. Most crude grades were down ~10% while LNG, natural gas, and petrochemical prices plunged ~10%-40% 2019 vs. 2018.

Despite these headwinds, 2019 cash flow from operations (CFFO) improved to a record $6.5 billion, up 6% since 2018, and Adj. EBITDA improved 12% to a record $8.1 billion.

The final stanza of the year was not as solid with Enterprise announcing 4Q19 earnings of $0.51 per unit (non-GAAP) on revenue of $8 billion, which missed consensus estimates by $0.03 and $570 million, respectively. Natural gas volumes declined from 14.1 trillion btu per day in 4Q18 to 13.8 trillion btu per day in 4Q19, a dynamic not experienced industry wide. Crude oil GOM dropped $228 million year-over-year to $416 million in 4Q19, but almost the entire shortfall could be excused to hedging strategies. But considering NGL accounts for almost half of Enterprise's GOM, the results were a bit of a downer. 4Q19 revenue fell 13% Y-o-Y to $8 billion while GOM dropped 5% to $2 billion. Reading between the lines, management blamed an NGL producer that couldn't meet its daily threshold and narrower spreads on three pipelines - one each in natural gas, NGL, and crude - for the miss.

Oiltanking Acquisition Dynamic

On its balance sheet, a prior acquisition may present Enterprise the opportunity to buy back 54.8 million units of its own equity between now and the end of April. In connection with the first step of its Oiltanking Holding Americas (OTA) acquisition in 2014, Enterprise granted Marquard & Bahls AG (Oiltanking's parent) the option to sell to its 100% ownership interest in OTA during a 90-period commencing February 1, 2020. OTA owns 54.8 million units of Enterprise as consideration in the transaction. Since OTA currently holds a ~$510 million tax liability on its books, Enterprise believes that put option will be exercised, which will result in either management transferring 54.8 million units of Enterprise to Marquard with OTA's Enterprise position converting to treasury stock or pay ~$1.4 billion in cash and reduce the number of shares outstanding by ~2.5% - or some combination thereof.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

With its units currently yielding 7%, many would like to see management purchase the units and reduce its annual distribution payment by $97.5 million. Either way, having generated $6.6 billion of distributable cash flow in 2019 - up 11% from 2018 - Enterprise's ability to pay its distribution is not in question, until the recent distribution in the energy/credit markets which has put everything in much more scrutinized/feared light.

With its quarterly distribution increase (to $0.445) announced on January 13, 2020, partners have received 21 consecutive years of distribution growth. Management also intends to repurchase units equal to ~2% of CFFO during 2020 if it doesn't execute it through the OTA transaction.

The company exited 2019 with ~$300 million of cash on its balance sheet and total liquidity of $4.9 billion once available capacity on its credit facilities is considered. On January 6, 2020, Enterprise raised $3 billion of debt financing, bringing (at that time) its total principal outstanding to $30 billion. It will use half the new funds to retire debt due in 2020 - $500 million has already been retired. As of December 31, 2019, leverage stood at a moderate 3.25, well within its 3-4 target. Assuming final maturity of its hybrids, the average life of its debt is 20.4 years with an average cost of 4.5%.

The Street was universally sanguine on Enterprise's prospects with four buy and six outperform ratings a month ago. That largely remains the case as there is only one Hold rating on the stock. Albeit, there have been some downward price target revisions recently as analyst firms reiterated Buy ratings.

The current analyst median twelve-month price target is just under $28. A month ago, it was $35.00 a share.

Management, who already owns ~32% of the units outstanding, shares the Street's outlook. Director Randa Williams has added 1.2 million shares over the past three months and CEO James Teague purchased 19,700 shares in early February and a beneficial owner has added more than $2 million so far in March.

Verdict

Companies that are constantly expanding like Enterprise can finance that growth through debt, equity, or operations. Enterprise was able to fund approximately two-thirds of its 2019 growth capex from CFFO after distributions with the other third from debt while returning more than 11% on those investments over the past five years. Growth capex was $4.3 billion in 2019 but is expected to decline to ~$3.5 billion in 2020 and ~$2.5 billion in 2021, based on range midpoints. In other words, Enterprise will approach being able to fund all of its growth from CFFO while growing its distribution and repurchasing shares - an enviable position for a limited partnership.

Although the company still seems on very solid financial footing, it trades near its 52-week lows thanks to the recent market meltdown. The company also faces some other headwinds. First, after the corporate tax cut from 35% to 21%, many LPs converted to corporations as the after-tax economics shifted in favor of the corporate structure. As such, Enterprise has been monitoring and assessing a move into a corporation. An announcement of a shift into a corporation could provide a bump for its units, although management believes advantages gained from this transformation could be short-term in nature.

Second, ~800 funds in the U.S. are either intentionally sustainability focused or alluded to it as a factor in their decision making process. Since investing is not necessarily a game of what stock is the better value or what company has the best growth prospects, but rather a game of seeing a buying frenzy in a stock before everyone else, the rise of environmental, social, and governance {ESG} factors into the investment process has become somewhat of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

In 2018, it was estimated by Arabesque Partners that $20 trillion of assets under management worldwide were beholden to (or at least considered) ESG dictates. Even if a mutual or hedge fund is not obligated by ESG, knowing that others are is going to factor into a non-ESG investment manager's decision. If ~$20 trillion of capital available for investment will never be earmarked for a particular company, it tends to put a valuation ceiling on said company's shares or an entire industry of stocks. Although this is much less of a consideration than it was a month ago on the big decline in the stock.

As a well-run company pumping 'fossil' fuel around the country, Enterprise and others like it are not apt to be on the focus lists of the ESG investment community, whereas company's like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) see broad sponsorship amongst the ESG crowd. Other investors who understand this dynamic purchase shares of companies like Tesla, not because they represent good value but because most ESG funds are going to invest.

I have added some shares to my personal portfolio over the past month incrementally as I think the name will be just fine long term. I offer up this analysis for those that might want to do the same.

