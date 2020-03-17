iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF's Exposure To China Is Not Beneficial

The fund's high exposure to China is not beneficial as China's economy may gradually decelerate in the next decade due to its ageing population and ongoing tensions between the U.S.

ETF Overview

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) invests in large-cap and giant-cap stocks in emerging markets. The ETF tracks the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index. The fund has high exposure to China, and we think the country's GDP growth may gradually decelerate. This may translate into lower fund performance in the future. In addition, given its exposure to cyclical sectors and that the outbreak of COVID-19 may trigger a global recession, investors should wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

High exposure to large-cap and giant-cap stocks

IEMG, basically, follows the investment results of the MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index. The index basically applies a market-cap weighted approach to select stocks from emerging markets. This approach will generally include mostly giant-cap or large-cap stocks. In fact, giant-cap and large-cap stocks represent about 49.2% and 29.3% of its total portfolio respectively. As we know, large-cap and giant-cap stocks are just like large boats. When a big storm comes, these stocks should be in better positions to weather the storm.

Source: Morningstar

IEMG has high exposure to China

The fund's approach to select stocks based on the market cap may result in higher concentration to larger emerging markets such as China. As can be seen from the table below, Chinese stocks represent about 36.3% of IEMG's total portfolio. This high exposure is not particularly healthy. For example, the outbreak of coronavirus in early 2020 created a major supply chain interruption in China due to lockdowns in many cities and provinces. We also do not have a long-term positive outlook on China as we believe its GDP growth rate will continue to decelerate due to two major factors. First, the country's population is ageing quickly and will soon follow Japan's step with a structural decline in its population. Second, more global manufacturers are moving their production away from China in order to reduce the risk of having only one primary manufacturing base. Therefore, we think China's GDP growth rate will inevitably decelerate in the next decade.

Source: iShares Website

High exposure to cyclical sectors

IEMG's stocks are mostly cyclical or rate-sensitive sectors. As can be seen from the chart below, these cyclical sectors such as financials (21.4% of the total portfolio), information technology (17.35%), consumer discretionary (14.76%), materials (7.09%), industrials (5.87%), and energy sectors (5.11%) represent over 70% of its total portfolio. As we know, cyclical sectors typically underperform other sectors in an economic downturn or when the economic growth rate decelerates. Therefore, we see significant downside risk for IEMG especially if the COVID-19 outbreak coupled with the recent energy sector downturn will trigger a global economy recession.

Source: iShares Website

Valuation Analysis

IEMG is trading at a very low valuation. Its average P/E ratio of 11.91x is much lower than the S&P 500 Index's 17.45x. This low valuation is partially justified due to its inferior growth portfolio. Although emerging markets tend to deliver strong economic growth rates than developed countries, this does not necessarily translate into strong sales and cash flow growth for stocks in IEMG's portfolio. As can be seen from the chart below, the average sales growth and cash flow growth of stocks in IEMG's portfolio are lower than stocks in the S&P 500 Index.

IEMG S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 11.91x 17.45x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 4.91x 11.18x Price to Book Ratio 1.33x 2.87x Dividend Yield (%) 3.41% 2.11% Sales Growth (%) 5.84% 6.92% Cash Flow Growth (%) 3.45% 7.63%

Source: Morningstar

Risks and Challenges

Currency risk

Since IEMG invests in emerging markets, its fund value can be impacted by the swing of foreign exchanges. Certain currencies such as South African rand can be much more volatile than currencies in the developed countries. China's renminbi can also be impacted by government regulation and trade tensions between China and the U.S.

The outbreak of coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus is quickly spreading to many parts of the world. This virus has the potential to quickly reduce economic activities throughout the world. If this virus can be quickly contained in the next few months, we think the impact will be limited. However, if this virus cannot be contained, it will cause a significant decline in economic activities in the world. This will likely trigger a recession. In such a scenario, it is difficult to see stocks in IEMG's portfolio to perform well.

Investor Takeaway

We think IEMG is a good ETF to gain exposure to emerging markets. However, we do not think the fund is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon due to its high exposure to China. In addition, the fund has high exposure to cyclical sectors. Given limited visibility due to the outbreak of COVID-19, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.