Apple: Street Finally Waking Up

In late February, I detailed how my main worry when it came to technology giant Apple (AAPL) was the sales delayed versus lost theory. At that time, most analysts and a number of investors thought that the coronavirus impact would just move consumer purchases from one quarter to future periods. I worried that this could eventually lead to short-term disappointment from the company, but we're finally starting to see analysts get a bit more cautious.

When Apple issued its initial warning, there were two items in play. The first was that the iPhone supply chain had been hindered, and the second was a loss of sales in China due to numerous parts of the country being shut down. At that time, the average fiscal 2020 revenue estimate (for the September ending year) stood at more than $285.1 billion. That number came down in the next week, but only by a little more than the amount that the current fiscal Q2 March quarter average came down.

In other words, analysts were leaving fiscal Q3 and Q4 estimates mostly unchanged. The reason would be that any sales lost in the short term would be made up later in the year. Part of the reason I didn't like that notion is that analysts were also thinking Apple would launch a new iPhone around the end of March, the so-called SE 2 - a smaller and thus cheaper device. In past years, we've also seen upgraded iPads in the back half of March. One analyst on Monday said he believes these launches could be pushed back up to three months.

Over the weekend, we received news that Apple would close all of its retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27th, but this has been updated to "until further notice". This is obviously going to impact the overall revenue picture, and it is likely that certain countries or parts of the US will see stores closed until mid or late April at the earliest. Luckily, we've finally started to see analyst estimates come down to more reasonable averages for the short term:

(Source: Seeking Alpha analyst estimates page)

It amazed me that the street average for the March period took as long as it did to decline under $61 billion. This was the lower end of management's original guidance, so if that forecast was pulled, it was obvious that Apple wouldn't be hitting that level. The better news is that analysts are starting to take down June and September quarter numbers a bit, realizing that these sales aren't just going to move from one period to another. Since the original warning, the back half of the fiscal year has seen its estimate average decline by about $2.3 billion.

It certainly wouldn't surprise me to see these estimates come down a bit further by the time Apple reports in late April. Global economies are going to be hit in a meaningful way, and that means consumer spending will drop. This likely means we'll see device replacement cycles lengthen a bit, meaning the impact of the SE 2 phone or the expected super cycle coming from the 5G iPhone launch may not be as great as hoped. Recent strength in the US dollar against many emerging market currencies will provide an additional headwind in those markets.

As for Apple shares, they have certainly not been spared during this global market rout. Monday's near 13% fall puts the stock more than 26% off its 52-week high, and as the chart below shows, shares fell below their 200-day moving average. We'll find out next month how much Apple management stepped in with the buyback on this pullback. Even short sellers have been running for the exits lately. The annual dividend yield is now back up to 1.27%, before considering any possible raise we'll get soon, which is almost what the 30-Year US Treasury bond is yielding.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

It finally seems that Apple analysts are starting to wake up to the notion that the coronavirus is going to have a major impact on the company. The sales delayed versus lost notion is finally starting to crumble as estimates come down for more than just the March quarter. This is what we need to see to have hopes for an eventual recovery in shares because we don't want to see a revenue/earnings miss combined with poor guidance at the April report.

