Recessions Always Come From Somewhere

He touches on several key points to calculate the size and depth that a drawdown might be as well as discussing positioning oneself correctly.

Several people have asked Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough if markets are pricing in a recession. And, if so, how big a drawdown it might be?

As you might expect, McCullough coached viewers to think about it differently.

Crashes come from places where people are complacent in terms of bulls and capitulatory in terms of bears." McCullough explained. "I think that's the most important thing. Conditionally you need to be aware to position to deal with this. We were negative, we were positioned properly. We gross up the positions when they bounce on the short side. We don't wake up every day and say 'This is where it COULD go.'"

