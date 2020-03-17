Boeing: Stress Increases

While I understand that some bailout may arrive, capitalism would be well-served by not leaving management and shareholders off the hook.

Building up leverage and the MAX 737 issues are caused by Boeing itself, making it already weaker when the crisis arrived.

One of the harder hit names in recent days has been Boeing (NYSE:BA) which has seen a massive plunge during the market turmoil on Monday, losing over a quarter of its value in the time window of just a day, a day which followed severe weakness already.

Of course, Boeing did not enter this crisis with particular strength, given the issues with the 737 MAX. The current crisis, which, of course, has an even larger impact on air travel and the entire airline sector, comes at a bad time, as the crisis has unfolded so rapidly. After all, talks about a bailout are already discussed, or at best, this is limited to aid packages. One tip for management, at least remove the proud claim that Boeing has returned $50 billion to investors in the time frame of just four years!

The Current Stance

Boeing reported its full year results in February while 2019 could easily be labeled a lost year, not just in operating momentum and share price, but the real financial results as well. Boeing reported a big 37% plunge in fourth quarter revenues to just $17.9 billion, with annual sales down 24% to $76 billion and change.

The full year operating profit number of $12 billion in 2018 turned into a loss of $2 billion based on GAAP accounting, and even more based on adjusted metrics. This is entirely due to the issues with the MAX with earnings per share on an annual basis falling from earnings of $17.85 per share in 2018 to a loss of $1.12 per share in 2019.

The 566 million outstanding shares have fallen to just $110 at the moment of writing, down from a high of $440 this time last year, making that equity valuations have fallen to just $62 billion, small amount, given the size and historical earnings performance of the business, valued at 6 times earnings reported in 2018. The issue is that the company is already losing money from the MAX issues and the fact that the company has been raking up some net debt in the meantime.

Boeing ended 2019 with a net debt load of $17.3 billion, as it holds $10 billion in cash. The net debt load is up from $13.8 billion by the end of 2018. Despite the turmoil faced by the company over the past year, Boeing actually paid out $4.6 billion in dividends and spent another $2.7 billion on share repurchases. While the latter is down sharply year over year, hardly can one call this a prudent thing to do, given the challenges faced by the business and the losses being reported.

What Now?

Quite clearly, the number of issues hitting Boeing seems endless. Besides the MAX 737 crisis, with more headwinds seen on that front, Boeing has a few self-inflicted wounds as well, and that includes the gradual deterioration of its balance sheet in recent years, with multi-billions having gone to share repurchases until quite recently.

Furthermore, the economic crisis and the fact that, under normal circumstances, the global airline industry would go bankrupt are not helpful to drive new sales. Low oil prices are certainly not helpful either in a challenging environment for airlines, which means that old planes which are less fuel efficient look more compelling from a cash flow/capital spending view and certainly with regard to operating costs.

A bailout is furthermore more likely as Boeing is the most important export product of the US, but more so because politicians view a strong airline (manufacturing) sector as key, the economic impact is very large and involves many jobs, and certainly, Boeing is a key supplier to the defense apparatus.

While one can easily call the impact of the coronavirus an unprecedented situation, the issue is that part of the problems of Boeing are self-inflicted with the MAX 737, but certainly with the gradual deterioration of the balance sheet.

Hence, a bailout or some form of assistance might be very likely actually and probably is the best for society at large, although for the sake of capitalism, the penalties for management, company and shareholders shares with regard to repayments, dividends, bonuses should be very strict as part of the situation stems from a black-swan event, yet a great deal is self-inflicted as well.

This is certainly the case, given that, so recently, the company has been actually buying back shares and, in fact, raised the dividends despite the clouds. Investors should suffer before the government steps in (I am no socialist here), and perhaps an equity raise, how painful it might be, is needed. Perhaps, a call to Omaha might be a good fix, as given the size of the troubles, the government should not be first in line to throw a lifeline here.

Of course, a miracle could lift the spirits with air travel still allowed, yet initial measures calling for a 30-day travel ban between key continents probably mean that this period might be lengthened rather than shortened. This makes it very hard to come up with a scenario in which Boeing might overcome the current challenges, fix the MAX issues, and return to the past normal.

