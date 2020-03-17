A Bullish Strategy That Allows You To Sleep At Night

Monday was the third and most excruciating day of market capitulation. The Dow fell 3,000 points. We are in the Twilight Zone. Last week, we saw the biggest daily point drop in the Dow, only to be outdone on Monday.

We grossly miss-estimated the fear factor associated with the coronavirus. While much of the drop was a necessary cleaning from the excesses in equities built up in the Fed Bubble, the fear of the virus accelerated the unwinding beyond anything anyone could have imagined. Again, we are living a historical moment.

We wrote yesterday that we are turning Bullish on equities, but hedges need to be put in place. Anyone trying to guess a bottom will be humbled. We have heard calls for 2351 on the S&P 500 (Dec. 2018 low), the 2000 level, and 1700, a 61.8% retracement of the whole bull market from 2009. None will be correct, but this gives an idea of the panic/pessimism.

We have a recommendation for getting long, without losing sleep. The principle here is never trust a rally and buy into it. Investors with conviction in a particular company should use options with their favorite stocks, if the options market is liquid. Top-down, index investors can use the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), or iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), all of which have very liquid options. Here are the steps.

Look out to options expiries about 2 weeks away to 8 weeks away. You may want to stagger this strategy over 2 to 8 weeks, depending on how much cash you have to put to work. Sell the most expensive PUT option near-the-money. The brings in the most premium. Simultaneously, buy an offsetting PUT option out-of-the-money, for the same expiry, anywhere at a strike between -5% and -10% lower, depending on your comfort with drawdown. The idea is to net positive premium to proceed before proceeding to step 4. This second put protects you against a catastrophe scenario (which seems to already have occurred) and reduces your Reg-T margin requirement. On the subsequent day of panic selling, buy an out-of-the-money CALL, hopefully not too much more expensive than your net premium, at same expiry. This is your lottery ticket when a vaccine is discovered or market selling hits its final climax and we get the snap-back rally. The advantage of this later purchase of the CALL is that time is on your side. If markets gyrate before the subsequent panic day occurs, you are not losing with theta (option time erosion). While everyone is afraid today, don’t get caught in limbo over what to do the day the Dow closes up +5000 points. And this day will come, perhaps sooner rather than later.

In the event that you are assigned (the bounce does not materialize before the option expiry), you will receive the shares. Depending on risk tolerance, you can buy a protective put and finance this with a covered call (if the next big move is up) or another short put (if the next big move is down). In the latter case, you will have downside risk below the short put, but if you believe in your company, price will be so low that holding on will likely be attractive. Moreover, the put spread will pay you a cushion to offset any extra downside.

The advantage of this strategy is controlling for risk, all the while being present for the inevitable snap-back rally. Outright longs here are the equivalent of bottom-picking, which could be disastrous if the S&P 500 falls to 1700 in a straight line. The major limitation to this strategy would be missing the opportunity to buy the long call on a down day, and missing the rally. If the stock or index gyrates in a trading range defined by the options strikes, the investor loses nothing, as the strategy is fully-financed.

Let's take an example using Disney (NYSE:DIS), a popular stock 3 weeks ago, suddenly down almost -40% today. Using the April 17, 2020, expiry, we sold the $95 put at $10.30 and immediately bought the $85 put at $6.25. This nets us a gain of $405. If DIS collapses, we buy the shares at an effective price of $90.95 and are protected if DIS melts down below $85. The next step is to buy a call on price weakness. We can either use our $405 to buy the April 17 $105 call at $400 right away, or wait and hope to buy, for example, the $100 call at $400, currently trading at $600. Again, the risk to this second course of action is not buying the call right away and seeing DIS take off. We would miss the price upside, but still earn $405 in option premium.

If readers need help understanding or implementing this strategy, we’d be glad to help out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.