Korea Auto: HMG February Global Wholesale Volume

Further downside risk is limited as valuations flirt with historical lows; as such, it makes more sense to determine when shares will rebound.

Major issues and conclusions

The current uncertainties cause by the coronavirus pandemic has driven automaker shares to historically low valuations. This, in our view, provides investors with a tremendous opportunity to gain when the crisis comes to an end. When uncertainties ease, Hyundai Motor Company's (OTCPK:HYMTF) domestic market share should recover, led by volume/high-margin new models such as the Grandeur F/L, Avante, and Tucson; launch of luxury sedans such as the GV80, G80, and GV70; growth in market share, utilization rates, and the adoption of the integrated platform led by new volume models such as Elantra and Tucson. As a result, profitability should improve and shares will gain momentum. HMG's global wholesale volume was 465K units in February (+1.8% YoY, -3.7% QoQ). Wholesales: modest considering anemic Chinese demand, disrupted production and termination of consumption tax benefits in Korea. Shipments: Hyundai Motor Company US Sonata DN8 (11,975 units), Palisade (8,471), GV80 (1,621); India Seltos (16,500 units). Retail: sales remain strong, led by new models released in the US; EV sales robust in Europe (+33% YoY for Hyundai, +163% YoY for Kia Motors (OTCPK:KIMTF)).

Sales volume in the US in February stood at 4,600 units for Sonata, 6,980 for Palisade, and 6,000 for Telluride. EV sales remained strong in Europe.

Industry and stock outlook

Ex-China wholesales volume is modest, so the coronavirus crisis has only a limited impact on the earnings of finished vehicle makers; however, due to a drop in Chinese shipments (-95% YoY), auto parts makers’ earnings will deteriorate. The rapid spread of the Wuhan coronavirus in 1Q20 will disrupt production and weaken demand, leading to a drop in sales. Earnings deterioration will be more severe than initially expected. However, further downside risk for shares is limited as valuations flirt with historical lows. As such, it makes more sense to determine when shares will rebound. The loss of production stemming from the Wuhan coronavirus contagion is estimated to be 80K units for Hyundai and 40K units for Kia (1.75% of annual sales target for Hyundai, 1.35% for Kia).

For the consumption tax break in 2Q20 and new model releases to have a meaningful impact, the spread of the coronavirus has to slow down and demand must recover. Profitability should improve on: 1) a better product mix with the release of new models; 2) favorable FX; and 3) reduced incentives. Hyundai should outperform in light of its clear earnings visibility and attractive valuation; Hyundai Mobis is also likely to move in line.

HMG’s February shipments, wholesale and retail sales

Hyundai’s global inventory stands at 2.3 months, down 0.3 months MoM; Korea 37K units (-15K units MoM), US 3.8 months (+0.4 months), Europe 2.9 months (+0.1 month). Market share is expanding on rapidly declining incentives in the US; incentives to fall further as the inventory for Hyundai Sonata materializes to sales; a series of new volume model releases such as Hyundai Elantra, Tucson, Kia K5, and Sorento to help reduce incentives for the older models.

Implications: Demand and production disruption on coronavirus vs. domestic tax relief

1Q20 volume was hit by the end of the consumption tax break in Korea (Jan-Feb) and pent-up demand before the implementation of BS6 emissions rule in India; the spread of the coronavirus dampened demand and production in Korea/China since end-January. The loss of production stemming from the Wuhan coronavirus contagion is estimated to be 80K units for Hyundai and 40K units for Kia (1.75% of the annual sales target for Hyundai, 35% for Kia); 1Q20 earnings estimates are thus expected to be adjusted downward.

However, a temporary cut in the individual consumption tax in Korea from March to June (5%→1.5%, KRW1 million limit) should help buoy the 2Q20 domestic sales of the Hyundai GV80, Palisade, Grandeur F/L, Sonata, Kia K5, Seltos, Mohave, and K7 as well as newer models such as the Hyundai G80, Avante, and Kia Sorento; 2Q20 to see: 1) an improving product mix on the back of new model releases; 2) favorable FX; and 3) growing profitability on reduced incentives.

Historically low valuation, recovery of demand after 1Q20 is the key

Hyundai’s stock rally after the earnings announcement helped narrow its valuation gap with Kia and Mobis. The rally reflected the disappearance of uncertainties over the supply-demand balance and expectations for adjusted earnings forecasts. However, the stock pared all of its gains afterwards as uncertainties began to loom over production and demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

If demand normalizes barring KRW appreciation, earnings will improve on the better product mix, higher sales volume, and lower cost base; a stronger regional portfolio vs. competitors combined with a strong new car pipeline and cost-cutting efforts. Valuations also look attractive after recent corrections.

Stocks hit bottom, but will uncertainties disappear?

Stocks hit bottom, expectations for 1Q20 lowered: the spread of the coronavirus in 1Q20 will disrupt production and weaken demand, leading to lower sales. The earnings drop would be more severe than expected. However, further downside risk for shares is limited as valuations flirt with historical lows. For the temporary tax relief in 2Q20 and new model releases to produce desired effects, the spread of the coronavirus has to slow down and demand must recover. Investor focus should be on: 1) whether favorable FX conditions help improve export margins and increase the sales advantage vs. competitors; and 2) whether the continuously improving product mix will boost volume and reduce costs, and whether the improvement in auto sector fundamentals is sustainable. After Chinese demand recovers, auto parts suppliers will enjoy a recovery in earnings.

Automakers more attractive than parts makers; Hyundai expected to outperform peers

When uncertainties ease, Hyundai Motor should see: 1) a recovery of domestic market share led by volume/high-margin new models such as the Grandeur F/L, Avante, and Tucson; 2) launch of luxury sedans such as the GV80, G80, and GV70; 3) growth in market share, utilization rates, and the adoption of the integrated platform led by new volume models such as Elantra and Tucson. As a result, profitability should improve and shares will gain momentum. Wholesales volume ex-China is modest, so the coronavirus has only a limited impact on the earnings of finished vehicle makers. However, due to the drop in Chinese shipments (-95% YoY), auto parts makers’ earnings are likely to deteriorate considerably.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.