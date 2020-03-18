Here's What To Do In A Crash

All bear markets look like opportunities in the rearview mirror but they always look threatening at the moment. As long as you realize that, you are ahead of most investors.

What you should do in a bear market: keep buying stocks. Even though it might feel bad over the short term, over the long term you can really benefit.

Introduction

To start with an understatement, the markets have been very wild. Monday was another deep red day, with all the indexes down double-digits.

A lot of investors experience their first bear market and all the rest has never seen such a fast bear market, except maybe for 1987. And because Covid-19 still rages around the world, markets are uncertain. It looks sure now that the economic consequences will be harsh. The only question that remains is: how long will it take us to go back to normal.

All of this creates a lot of uncertainty and markets cratered because of it. And investors don't know how to react to this exceptional situation. This article tries to be some sort of guide on how to deal with this situation. We look at the psychological background, why you shouldn't sell and what you actually should do.

(Source)

Loss Aversion

All indexes, the S&P 500 (SPY), the Dow Jones Industrial (DIA) and the Nasdaq (QQQ) have lost a lot in just a few weeks' time. This is the carnage of the last three weeks of trading in the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

If you just look at the number, 29%, it may seem less than you felt it. The reason is that the market has had significant swings up too, like Friday, when it was up 10%. But, as psychology teaches us, we all suffer from loss aversion. That means that a 3% loss is felt much more than a 3% gain. Daniel Kahneman and his colleague Tversky, the founders of the theory of loss aversion, estimate that a loss is felt 2.3 times more on average than a gain of the same amount. In other words, if you lose 20% of your portfolio, you should win almost 50% to feel the same amount of emotions.

You have to be very aware of loss aversion and its effect on your emotions. I am confident that many of you have gains that are much larger than 30%. From a rational point of view, this is still good. If you are up 60% and then down 30%, you are still up 12%. Yeah, it looks strange, but that's the math, just check it with money instead of percentages. From a rational point of view, as an outsider, a 5% gain still looks really good compared to your bank account, where your gains are virtually zero, but it feels so much worse. Or as Morgan Housel puts it:

Compounding is hard because a bad month can feel longer than a good decade.

This comes from our nature as survivors in prehistoric times. A loss of food could mean death from starvation, a gain of food didn't mean an extra day of life. But if you want to succeed in investing, you should really try to ignore those instincts.

The remedy: being exposed and visualization

There is only one thing that can counter this instinct of loss aversion, found a later study: being exposed repetitively to losses and gains. That means that if you have a lot of experience, you are not as shocked anymore as when you don't have that experience. Or put differently, even if you are making mistakes now, you will benefit from them later.

But of course, we want to avoid mistakes as much as possible, even if we don't have that much experience in a bear market. It was not simple to really think of a 30% loss over the last 11 years.

How can you prepare then? We can use visualization. That may sound like spiritual garbage if you don't know it, but it really works, as any Olympic sporter can testify.

Dr. Biasiotto of the University of Chicago did a study on visualization. He divided a group of 90 students into three groups and let them take free-throws. Their scores were recorded. Then one group couldn't touch a basketball for 30 days, the other had to practice for half an hour every day for 30 days and a third group had to visualize for half an hour for 30 days that they took free-throws but they couldn't touch a ball either. The first group, predictably, didn't do better. The second group, that had practiced for 30 minutes every day, scored 24% more goals. But the real surprise was that the group that had visualized taking free-throws without touching a ball had become 23% better too, almost the same as the group that had practiced. For your brain, thinking of something or experiencing it in the real world is the same thing.

Now that you know this, you can use it to your advantage. As an investor, you can think through the behavior that you want to show in a bear market over and over again and even if you don't experience a real bear market, you will benefit a lot from it. Your emotions will be prepared when the moment really comes.

That doesn't mean that you will be immune to wild emotions but if you have taught yourself to follow your plan, there is a big chance that you will be able to do that in a crisis as we have now. Even now, when we are already down so much, if you repeat to yourself several times a day in a concentrated way what you should do, it will really help you. And what I think you should do, that's the next subject.

Don't sell

I have been quite vocal before about the fact that I think that it's not a good idea to sell your stocks when the market dives but I think I owe you more of a full explanation now that the markets fall so much. I mean, isn't it financial suicide to hold on to stocks now? The short answer is no.

From 1928 to 2013, almost 50% of the Dow's gains were the results of just the 20 best trading days. That's amazing, I think. Just 0.06% of the time is responsible for so much gain. The strange and contradictory point is that almost all of the best and the worst trading days happened during the same periods as we are experiencing now: highly volatile bear markets.

Maybe you think that is something of the past (1928, really?) But if you take the period between 1993 and 2013, you got similar results. Here is a quote from a PNC Investment Outlook of May 2014 about a 20-year period including the dotcom crash and the Big Recession:

The power of staying invested is clear: for the 20-year period ended in 2013, the market, as measured by the S&P 500, enjoyed an average annualized total return of 9.2%. A $10,000 initial investment—assuming one stayed fully invested in the turbulent periods as described above—would have grown to $39,524, not including the reinvestment of dividends; if dividends were reinvested the total investment would be closer to $50,000. Using the price appreciation only, if an investor for some reason pulled money out during that 20-year period it would usually be hard to catch the upturn in the market. For example: * missing the 10 best days, a portfolio balance would be worth: $19,739 ($19,785, or approximately 50%, less); * missing the 20 best days, a portfolio balance would be worth: $12,306 ($27,218, or approximately 70%, less). The short answer is: Stay invested if you can and ride out the market swings.

I think this is a powerful reason to stay invested and to not sell. Yes, you could be lucky in your timing, but your chances are only 50% (and I would argue much less because of your emotions). Don't get carried away by traders who share their successes and realize that a lot of them either fake their successes or hide their losers and only show their (few) winners. Only 1.6% of traders actually make money in any given year and the average trader is 6.7% behind the market every year.

So be smart and ignore your own instincts and others who try to influence you. Realize that if you hold on to your stocks, you are set to perform much better than those who sell their stocks, even though they seem to look smarter over the short term. After all, the market always gives the opposite stimulus of what you should do. When it goes up, it makes you want to buy, if it goes down, it makes you want to sell and of course, the opposite works much better.

What to do then?

Should you just be passive then? No, not at all. What you should do is keep adding money to your brokerage account as you normally do. For me, that is every two weeks, like clockwork. Normally I immediately invest it all, the same day or the next. Now I am a bit more conservative and I try not to be out of money if the markets keep falling.

What's even better is deploying extra money if you can. But here too, don't go all-in at once but add gradually. The market might keep falling for longer than you think. I can assure you that it will feel bad. You will buy a stock and the next day it might be down 10%. Don't fret over this. Think of the long-term perspective. I'll give a real-life example to show you what I mean.

This is Apple's (AAPL) stock price from January 2008 to March 2009, 15 months of pain:

Data by YCharts

Suppose you bought ten times during that period and, as it always goes in real life, not at the best moments:

I think for a long time, you would have felt really bad about the first 7 buys since the markets kept falling. At least half of your share purchases would have been down 50% or more. Your average price would have been around $20. That would have brought you an average gain of 36.5% per year until now, even after the recent drop, if you reinvested your dividends. That would have turned a $10,000 investment (10 times $1000) to almost $310,000.

(dqydj.com)

Maybe you wonder if it wouldn't have been better if you could have only bought shares at the bottom. The problem is, no one knows when the bottom is there. The fact is that if you spread your buys, you will have an average. Not the best price, but a very good one for the long term.

While the difference may seem gigantic between $15 and $25 at the time (40%), with Apple's stock price of now ($245 at the moment of writing), the difference is just 4% right now. That's how you should look at investing.

Don't forget: all bear markets look like opportunities in the rearview mirror but they always look threatening at the moment. As long as you realize that, you are ahead of most investors.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.