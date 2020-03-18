Spirit Airlines: Poised To Rebound After COVID-19

Revenues could collapse to near zero for a while if a travel ban is imposed on the US.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) has been absolutely destroyed over the past month in this coronavirus-led bear market. A $40+ stock just a month ago, it has been pummeled down into the teens as investors fled all travel stocks, including airlines and cruise ships. After studying the situation and after listening to the recent JPM conference call, we believe Spirit is an absolute bargain at these prices and we plan on adding to our already large position amidst this panic selling.

Coronavirus thoughts

It seems like most of the US has heard of COVID-19 by this point. Social media is filled with posts about the virus as cities start going into lockdown. The cases in the US have continued to soar and are now approaching 3500.

Data by YCharts

In our opinion, it's going to get worse. From what we've read on social media, the CDC seems to be quite incompetent in containing the pandemic and despite community spread in many areas, life has been going on for most people until the past few days.

However, things are going to return to normal at some point. Unlike cruises, it's hard to see how airlines will be impacted negatively over the long run by COVID-19. Air travel is one of the fastest and cheapest ways (for Spirit flyers) to get from point A to B, and people are not going to voluntarily switch to driving long distances just because of a lingering fear of COVID-19.

When the COVID-19 scare is over, which we believe will happen within a few months, air travel should rebound quickly and airlines should rebound quickly back to pre-crisis levels.

Impact

During January and February, Spirit saw good results. Problems only began in early March, when load factors started seeing single-digit declines. Oddly enough, while business travel and international travel declined substantially, domestic leisure travel was quite resilient and load factors didn't decline much.

Source: JPM conference slides

More alarming, though, was the decline in revenue yields. As other airlines were forced to cut international flights and as businesses started to cut nonessential trips, they started competing aggressively for domestic leisure flights, reducing Spirit's fare revenues. In total, Spirit expects these impacts to cut Q1 operating margins down to around 2-4%.

Things are likely going to get worse going into Q2, especially since a domestic travel ban seems to be on the horizon. If this happens, revenues are going to trend close to $0 for 1-2 quarters, which would likely spell bankruptcy for the more leveraged airlines. However, we believe Spirit should be able to survive a much longer downturn due to its low-cost structure and strong balance sheet.

Well-positioned for a downturn

In many ways, Spirit is quite well-positioned for an extended downturn. Firstly, it is the lowest-cost airline. Therefore, when traffic is slow and discounting is rampant, it will be able to operate the most profitably. Management also mentioned that the mix of variable costs in total costs is quite high, so even if load factors drop substantially, costs will also likely decline substantially.

Source: JPM conference slides

Secondly, Spirit has one of the best balance sheets in the industry, with $1bil in cash and $2.2bil in long-term debt. Many of its assets are also unencumbered, and if you add these assets to liquidity, liquidity as a % of TTM revenue is around 38.7%, the second-highest in the industry. Unlike Southwest, Spirit doesn't use fuel hedges, so it will also benefit a lot more from lower fuel prices.

There has also been a lot of talk about an airline bailout. US airlines are seeking $50bil in financial assistance with backing from Trump. If this bailout happens, there should be no worries about liquidity issues for Spirit.

Valuation

At its current market cap, Spirit is trading at slightly above 2x 2019 earnings, which brings it close to its IPO levels in 2012. This is absolutely insane considering the company has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and has a very defensible business model. While the downturn is going to be rough, we believe air travel is going to recover quickly when COVID-19 cases start declining. Spirit will benefit and should quickly rebound to previous levels.

Recently, the director of Spirit bought $50000 in shares at an average price of around $20, thus proving that the company is likely to be incredibly undervalued at this time.

Source: insiderInsights

Takeaway

Overall, Spirit is clearly an amazing buy during this crisis. The company is well-capitalized and has the lowest costs in the industry, two factors that are important during a downturn. Even in the worst-case scenario, it would be hard to imagine Spirit going bankrupt. When this inevitably blows over, Spirit has good chances of being a multi-bagger from the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.