Gaming Stocks: Crap Shooting Pros And Cons In A Devastated Sector

Macau, for one, is slowly awakening as new cases in China begin to diminish. The US is now facing the grim outlook of China 90 days ago.

The recovery cycle which is inevitable, may be much longer and deeper than most forecasts. We are sailing without a compass.

There are suggestions of screaming buys among the rubble of the gaming sector now. Are they too tempting?

Project two possible scenes all too familiar to investors 6 months from now in the hoped-for aftermath of the coronavirus threat.

Scene One: You are pouring over your portfolio, totaling up your losses. Given the damage the virus may have inflicted on your holdings, you smile, pat yourself on the back. You are a very happy camper considering. You saw the sector’s falling knife’s descent and got out of the way. Your first loss is your best loss they always say, you tell yourself. It could have been a lot worse, you think.

Alternative Scene Two: You check back on the data from the virus market crash. You see that stocks in the gaming sector had been reduced to digital rubble. You could have bought the entire sector, literally for maybe dimes on the dollar. Now these stocks have recovered and surged beyond prior highs because the virus house arrest that had confined gamblers for 6 months is over. Pent-up bankrolls are showing up by the millions at casinos. Earnings are through the roof. You quickly grit your teeth and calculate that had you the gut-level confidence that this horror show would indeed eventually end, you’d now be a very rich person. You have the same coulda, shoulda, woulda remorse investors always do when they were too frightened to buy on chaos. So much for the Bentley and dream house in the Hamptons.

So, quo vadis gaming stocks right now?

As you look over the sector now, one thing is certain: The likelihood - save another global meltdown like this - of these stocks ever selling this cheap again is next to zero. What you see today is the compounding of fear, panic and outright paranoia that is entirely understandable. Across the US and the globe, casinos are literal ghost towns. Magnificent integrated resort casinos are bowling alleys. Even gamblers who get their action online via sports betting can’t make a lay down on games that are not being played. As a result, every stock in the sector has reached unprecedented lows. Market caps border on insanely low.

You are tempted, but still feel jittery about uncharted territory entry points.

(Above: Never more appropriate - a decision to either roll the dice on casino stocks now, or simply pass on the temptation of utter bargains. Source: Google).

We have spent the last two weeks talking with our industry sources who face the daily dread of a casino business that has literally disappeared. Our mission: To piece out the pros and cons of diving in now while these stocks are selling at incredible lows. Or conversely, concluding that the worst is still ahead, urging you not give in to the temptation that always accompanies Armageddon in the stock market. Should you sit tight or make a gut-level conviction at these cheap prices? Here’s the consensus of our industry people.

Pros to diving in now

We have assembled a basket of gaming stocks we believe to be representative of the entire industry. They all share one fundamental strength, i.e., their businesses are built on a deeply rooted human proclivity as old as civilization itself: the need to let go every now and then and go into fun hand-to-hand combat with Lady Luck. Yes, it’s that simple. Depression, war, floods, storms, epidemics, financial crises come and go, the sector takes a bath, then always recovers and, indeed, continues to expand. No, it’s nothing near a necessity business, of course. But now we have a teaching moment. The next six months of de facto house arrest of consumer/gamblers will come out on the other side with slowly building masses hungry to hit the tables, the slots. They’ll be famished for an escape from the present horrors. They will book rooms, dine, shop, play their favorite games and let the present fade into memory - as it always does.

Just prior to the coronavirus invasion, the best estimate was that global casino gaming generated somewhere around USD$200 billion a year. Of that number, over 45% came out of Asia, around 38% out of the US and Europe, with Africa and South America making up the rest.

Here’s what our basket of stocks generated in total 2019 revenue:

These stocks represent Asia, Las Vegas and US Regional revenue, all over $1 billion in sales. The market caps at which they can be bought now are nothing short of ultra-cheap.

Stock 2019 Revenue Market Cap Las Vegas Sands (LVS) $13.7B $31.2B Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) $6.6B $5.7B MGM Resorts International (MGM) $12.9B $5.0B Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) $8.3B $3.2B *Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) $2.5B $930M Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) $3.8B $1.2B Penn National Gaming (PENN) $5.3B $1.8B Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) $5.7B $6.6B

*Eldorado is in the home stretch of acquiring Caesars Entertainment in an exchange of stock. Assuming no disruption, the deal should close within next 90 days or less.

Gaming Equipment/Tech Companies Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) $3.3B $614M International Game Technology (IGT) $4.7B $993M

The combined revenue of this basket produced $58.9 billion in 2019.

It will come nowhere near that number in 2020, for obvious reasons.

We enumerate it here to impart a sense of the scale of this industry just within these 10 key stocks. As a comparative, note that total movie industry global box office hit $42.5 billion in 2019. It's analogous in that it is a form of entertainment that requires live, public visitation. We don’t compare revenue on entertainment formats that are couch potato-prone in nature: cable, streaming services, online gaming, DVS sales, etc. in order to keep our comparison of scale as close as apples to apples as makes common sense.

The key here is this: The foundational live gaming industry is not likely to be “Amazoned” by disruption as has the retail store sector. No matter how pervasive online forms of gaming may become, they are never likely to replace the socializing getaway experience of a casino visit for a day or a long weekend. (Below: This is a business not going away, virus or no virus short term. It's part of what has and will continue to represent a very basic human need for a bit of fun taking a shot against Lady Luck).

Source: Las Vegas Visitors Bureau

Long after the coronavirus has faded into history as the monster disrupter of human life, people will be crowding into casinos again for their much-needed periodic escape for fun.

Employment: Over 750,000 people are directly employed by the casino industry. The job multiple the American Gaming Association estimates is that each casino job creates 3 ancillary jobs which would otherwise not exist. That’s another 2.2 million jobs, bringing the total to around 3 million. Though there is a segment of the public that finds a potential public bailout/subsidy for the casino industry during the crisis as abhorrent, the fact remains that 3 million jobs count even in an economy as big as the US. For context, the combined employee count of Amazon, Google and Apple is 977,000. And because of their nature, they do not trigger a 3X ancillary multiple. But even if they did, they’d be even with the casino industry in job value at best. So, while it may represent bad optics for a segment of the population for the government to lump casinos in with airlines and hotels for handouts during the crisis, facts are facts. Food on the table for dislocated workers comes first.

The gaming stock dartboard: The gaming sector has taken such a monumental hit that investors can virtually get out the old dartboard, blindfold themselves and hurl a series of missives at a bull's-eye target with the ten stocks listed above printed in concentric circles. All of these companies are selling at screaming buy prices relative to their capacity to recover in a market for their product that sits on almost $59 billion last year. Some are better buys than others. But if you took the old random walk down this list of ten, or better yet, bought the entire list of ten in a roll the dice move, you are virtually certain to make a ton anywhere from 8 to 18 months down the road. Consolidation in progress in regionals is a catalyst. We will see mergers, and acquisitions rising that will present opportunities for investors to reap benefits from deals triggered by activists like Carl Icahn. (I hear he is mopping up stocks like mad, increasing his stakes in companies he already owns and probably adding more. He has said to be thinking about whether the CZR-ERI deal could be re-priced in the light of the crisis. That in our view, could well happen if he decides to push the idea to ERI’s Tom Reeg.)

Cons of diving in now

There is no shortage of flies in the ointment for those disinclined to jump into the gaming sector now - screaming buys or not.

You would be betting, more than any other factor, on a single factor: guessing at the duration of the virus arc. Word coming from authorities both in the medical and economic worlds appear to provide more confusion that certainty. That’s because nobody really knows how this scourge will act at each stage and, more critically, when it will abate. We already know that China appears to be past the height of the bell curve of new cases, as does South Korea. Europe and the US still appear to be in the climbing stage, with estimates as to peak ranging from early to late summer. If the latter occurs, that means the likelihood of the sector continuing to take a worse beating rises. And there is no real bottom is in sight yet, so you keep your wallet zipped.

If we face not one or even two quarters of earnings hits, but bleed into Q3 or even early Q4, we could be looking at grave consequences that could involve "do or die" government subsidies.

We might even face a 2008-type demand for a massive government bailout as occurred both for the automotive industry and the financial sectors during the Great Financial Crisis. The auto industry claimed it had 3 million jobs at risk without a bailout. A US Senate committee disagreed and put the probably number of job losses at around 500,000. So, even at the less draconian number, Congress acted. The result: the core demand for autos eventually resurfaced. Automakers rebounded and repaid all the bailout money. Casinos, in general, already carry heavy debt due to the nature of a business always thirsty for capex. Whether they could meet their REIT rents, service their current loans and on top of that take on borrowings from the government raises a whole set of questions investors may not be willing to tussle with.

It is not beyond the realm of possibility that some companies may face extinction and be forced to sell good assets at fire-sale prices to competitors. This would clearly bruise valuations even at the very low prices these stocks trade at today.

Best bets: Conclusion

For the best perspective, we turn to the sage of activist casino investors, Mr. Carl Icahn. Among members of the financial community, he has, in our view, the best grasp on how the gears of this industry mesh. Icahn has made his views known for decades. In brief, he thinks casinos are a great business. He also thinks too many companies in the sector have fallen into the clueless control of bad CEOs, indifferent boards, or faded understanding of the basics. “There is no trick in this business,” Icahn has said, “Even with your tiny house edge, you are making 1% an hour and if you haven’t blown tons of money on too many bells and whistles, you just can’t lose. People love to gamble. Nothing’s changed.”

In tracking the collapse since the virus outbreak, we believe the huge daily hits we have seen are beginning to diminish in scale. We think the big-time selloff people are already out. We also think the ton of puts out there will be drawn down. Yet, the daily dives are getting smaller, so I suspect we may be reaching near bottom-fish territory on some of the better stocks listed here. With their market caps tanked so low, there is, in our view, very little downside left unless the insolvency threat begins to rear its ugly head.

We may not be at capitulation yet, but it is getting closer.

On balance, our view

If you own any of the above, hold against a less dramatic tanking to come. But be strong enough to endure more downside at a diminishing rate. If you are thinking about shooting craps, the hard truth is that the basket listed above is worth a shot beginning with a modest dollar entry. Then, watch and wait. The market caps on the ten stocks above have reached absurdity levels based on the intrinsic value of their assets and business generating capacity.

This is a clear crapshoot bet - the best there is. Bet the line, take the odds, and keep in mind the house edge is tiny.

