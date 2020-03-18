U.S. Dollar Strengthens, Indicating Continued World Confidence

Money from "risk-averse" investors continues to flow into the United States seeking a "safe haven," which indicates that the world still has a lot of confidence in US leadership.

The reason for this strength appears to be the effort that the Fed has made to support dollar liquidity in the world by working with 5 other central banks.

Even though the Federal Reserve cut its policy rate of interest by 100 basis points on Sunday, the value of the US dollar has risen in world markets.

The value of the US dollar strengthened Tuesday morning, March 17.

The US dollar index rose to above 99.50 as the dollar cost of one euro dropped to less than $1.10 and the dollar cost of one British pound fell to $1.21.

This movement follows the Federal Reserve's cut in its policy rate of interest on Sunday evening by a massive 100 basis points.

The US stock market dropped on Monday, the DJIA fell by almost 3,000 points and the S&P 500 index declined by 325 points.

On Tuesday morning, March 3, the Fed cut its policy rate of interest by 50 basis points, and the stock market took a major dive.

But the value of the US dollar fell after this earlier cut as all other central banks, except Canada, failed to lower their policy rates.

However, no other central bank cut its policy rate following Sunday’s move by the Federal Reserve.

What’s Different?

The difference between the two moves is that the Federal Reserve included some other policy changes with the second move and these seem to have convinced market participants that the Federal Reserve was really taking charge of the situation and was going to do what was necessary to make sure the world has plenty of dollar liquidity.

That is, following the efforts made by the Federal Reserve during the Great Recession to shore up world liquidity, Federal Reserve officials moved again to become the “central bank of the world” during the current crisis.

The Federal Reserve eased the terms on which it provides currency swaps to five major global central banks on Sunday.

This sent a signal to the world that the Federal Reserve was now “in the game.”

But, this was only a good start. The world still seems to want even more access to dollars.

Continued Rush To Safety

As I have written over many months now, there is a demand for the US dollar from “risk-averse” investors and the United States is one of the few “safe-havens” that still seem to exist. Consequently, this “risk-averse” money continues to flow into the dollar.

The Fed’s additional moves on Sunday confirmed the Fed’s support of the dollar and gave these investors additional confidence that Chairman Jerome Powell and the Fed were standing firm and were now working with others to combat the fear of the coronavirus. The Fed was now coordinating its efforts with other central banks.

And, this “continued rush to safety” shows that what the Fed has done is a “good start.”

Safety Net Must Spread

But as Mike Bird writes in the Wall Street Journal, “to stave off the risk of dollar-funding markets seizing up, more help is needed for a broader range of countries.”

He adds, “Emerging markets look particularly vulnerable.”

The Fed’s swap lines facilitate short-term dollar lending from the U.S. to other central banks at times when it has dried up overseas. They don’t function like a bailout: Transactions are conducted at market exchange rate, the swap is closed at the same exchange rate, and the Fed bears no credit risk for what foreign central banks do with the money. That’s their problem.”

But the problem could come back to the United States. If the emerging market nations fall into a depression, this would have repercussions in the US because the economic downturn in these emerging markets could substantially reduce demand for US goods. Furthermore, defaults on US dollar debt would hurt those US investors holding the debt of these emerging nations.

The World Wants A Strong US Dollar

As I have written many times before, it is my belief that investors around the world want a strong US dollar. The world needs a leader and it keeps watching for the Federal Reserve to step up.

All during the economic expansion that took place after the Great Recession, the Federal Reserve took responsibility for keeping the US economy growing. It helped to produce the longest period of economic growth in United States' history and it was behind the continued series of historical highs for the US stock market.

And, foreign investors noted this and kept their eyes on how the Federal Reserve was contributing to this scenario.

Several times during this period, risk-averse investors channeled funds into the US dollar as they faced uncertainties in other world markets. The US dollar remained strong during this time period as evidence of the confidence that world investors had in the United States serving as a “safe-haven” for their monies.

Investors throughout the world want the United States to remain as a “safe-haven.” Investors throughout the world want a strong US dollar.

The World Wants The United States To Lead

Regardless of all that has gone on in the United States over the past few years, despite the economic growth that has seemed modest relative to other recent periods in US history, the world still looks to the United States for leadership.

Still, at this time, investors throughout the world look to the United States for safety and stability.

This is very important for United States investors to understand because it should give us confidence in the strength of the US system and its economy. Even if we have a down stock market for a time, even if we have a down economy for a time, and even if we have political division for a time, the world still looks to the United States for its inherent strength.

United States investors should respect this fact.

