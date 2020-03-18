Why Moderna Shares Have Further Upside Ahead

News that Moderna (MRNA) announced its first human dosage of its lead coronavirus vaccine candidate sent shares higher. Helped by a small rebound in the stock market, investor interest in Moderna stock is set to continue its momentum in the weeks ahead. At a time when the biotechnology stock index (IBB) fell by 17% in the last month, why should investors continue to hedge the bearish market with COVID-19 drug developers?

The Fed’s panicky decision to re-start quantitative easing and to set interest rates to zero led to the S&P 500 (SPY) falling by 3,000 points the next day. But the easy money flow will encourage speculators to seek the fastest-growing asset class. Look no further than Clorox (CLX) stock, which added $30 to its share price. Investors want to park money in companies that will benefit from product demand in their fight against the virus.

Clorox stock surged $47 in the last month:

Data by YCharts

Invest in COVID-19 Drug Makers

Moderna, which continues to lift the DIY Value Investing marketplace performance, is one of several stocks in the COVID-19 space. Regeneron (REGN), which could have a treatment “quickly,” is another good long-term investment. Regeneron might report good results in June and manufacture at a large scale by the end of summer. By comparison, Moderna will start its Phase 2 vaccine trial in a few months, at the earliest.

Moderna’s conservative timeline is not a setback for the company. What matters is getting a drug therapy that is safe for people and which elicits a meaningful immune response. Moderna describes mRNA-1273 as an mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein. It is working in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The purpose of the study is to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity at three dose levels – 25, 100, and 250 μg. The subject is administered the vaccine twice at 28 days apart. The company has 45 enrolled in the study. After a year, they will get a second vaccination.

Desired Results for mRNA-1273

Moderna would want the vaccine to have a high safety level that is well above the 0.63-4.24% death rate as reported by the Centers for Disease Control. And even though a vaccine will not kill a subject, it may lead to too much of an immune response. But at the right dose, a healthy response to the SARS-CoV-2 S protein would suggest that the government would approve the product.

Moderna used the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus supplied by Chinese authorities on January 11. The company applied its mRNA operating system to develop the mRNA-1273.

Source: Moderna

Looking ahead, its Phase 2 study will require the support of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), other governments and non-government organizations. In reality, Moderna will not have a product ready to treat those infected in the current pandemic. More importantly, mutations in the original SARS-CoV2 virus cannot be ignored. Moderna has a platform that should allow it to adapt to changes in the virus code.

Valuation

At a recent price of $28.18, Moderna has a market capitalization of $11 billion. It is almost half the size of Clorox (whose market cap is $26.4 billion) but its revenue is 100 times smaller. Future revenue from vaccine sales is difficult to predict. But investors may guess sales growth in the 150% range in future years. At a 13.7 times terminal revenue multiple in a 5-year DCF model, MRNA stock is worth over $40 a share:

Source: finbox.io

The 8 analysts who cover this stock have a $32.57 price target (according to TipRanks). A pair of analysts reiterated “buy” calls last day:

Source: TipRanks

Stock Rover has a more conservative expectation on Moderna’s stock price. It lists the margin of safety at just 10%. The stock tends to perform worse in the May–July months:

Data Source: Stock Rover

By May, countries around the world may contain COVID-19’s spread. Border closings and mandatory lockdowns may help achieve this. But this virus and others like it may come back next season. By then, Moderna should have a compelling product to bring to the market.

