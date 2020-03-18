Baxter International: Positive Long-Term Outlook Beyond Coronavirus Disruption

Within the medical device industry, we think Baxter is a quality pick that maintains a long-term positive growth outlook beyond the near-term macro uncertainty.

Baxter International (BAX) is a leader in the manufacturing of medical products for various specialties. Its renal care segment focusing on devices to treat kidney diseases represents 32% of sales, while medication delivery equipment is 24% of the business and includes more widely used IV pumps and related medical supplies. Even as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic disrupts the global economy, we see healthcare as a defensive sector that can continue to grow from several structural tailwinds. Within medical devices, Baxter is a quality company that continues to present a positive long-term outlook and is well-positioned to regain its growth momentum.

(Source: Finviz)

Q4 Earnings Recap

Baxter reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 earnings on March 17th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 which beat expectations by $0.09. A GAAP EPS loss of 0.05 on the quarter was based on several non-recurring items, including the amortization of intangibles, restructuring and acquisition charges, along with a pension plan settlement. Q4 revenue at $3.04 billion was up by 7.4% year over year and favorably about 1% higher than consensus. The company also reported that "operational" or organic growth was up a stronger 9% y/y in Q4.

A major development was the closure of a previously announced SEC investigation that looked into the accounting of intra-company transactions and reported foreign exchange measurements. When the issue was first announced back in October 2019, the stock sold off sharply, but there was never any indication of fraud or malicious activity. In February, Baxter provided preliminary results that restated earnings going back to 2016. The earnings release now which had been delayed includes the corrected financial statements, and the company is now current with SEC reporting obligations. From the press release:

The company has now completed its internal investigation into certain intra-company transactions that impacted its previously reported non-operating foreign exchange gains and losses as it relates to the financial statement impacts. With these filings, Baxter is now current in its SEC reporting obligations.

(Source: Company IR)

2019 was an overall solid year for the company. Total sales reached $11.4 billion, representing "operational" or organic growth of 5% year over year. This was further supported by a 140-basis point expansion in the adjusted operating margin to 18.7% from 17.3% in 2018. The adjusted EPS of $3.31 climbed by 14% year over a year considering the various adjustments.

Separately, in 2019, Baxter acquired both Cheetah Medical for $230 million and also the Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier business from Sanofi (SNY) in a deal worth $350 million. The company expects to capture synergies over the next year, while the businesses represent growth drivers. Other highlights in the quarter:

Launch of the Sharesource 2.0 clinical portal, a patient data analytics platform that is now the telehealth industry used in over 45 countries.

Launched Myxredlin in the U.S., the first and only ready-to-use insulin for IV infusion in the hospital and other acute care settings.

Announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for FLOSEAL Hemostatic Matrix, which has 20% fewer components and steps to prepare compared to alternatives on the market.

Across segments and geographical operating regions, there were strong product level performances with building momentum through Q4. The Medication Delivery segment saw 19% year-over-year growth, with management citing adoption momentum from its more advanced IV "intravenous therapy" equipment in hospitals. While the largest Renal Care segment presented a steady growth of 2% in the quarter, the smaller business units, including Clinical Nutrition up 10%, Advanced Surgery up 10% and Acute Therapies up 7%, represented the growth drivers. Sales in the Asia-Pacific region have been a strong point for Baxter, up 8% y/y on a constant currency basis for the year.

(Source: Company IR)

For the year, Baxter generated $1.4 billion in free cash flow from continuing operations, approximately flat compared to 2018. The company ended the fiscal year with a cash and equivalents position of $3.3 billion with total long-term debt and finance lease obligations of $4.8 billion. Considering an EBITDA level of approximately $2.5 billion for the year, we calculate a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 0.6x. Together with a current ratio of 4.3x, we view the balance sheet position as stable and an overall strong point for Baxter.

(Source: Company IR)

Baxter 2020 Outlook

Given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, management has pulled the full-year guidance estimates, but expects to provide an update at its next quarterly earnings release set for April 30th. Previously, Baxter was targeting 4-5% sales growth while looking for GAAP operating margin between 17% and 18%, which would have represented a boost to profitability from the 15.6% result in 2019. We are mentioning the prior estimates here to highlight what was an underlying growth and earnings momentum beyond this current disruptive situation.

Interestingly, the company did present current-quarter guidance for growth of 5-6% on a constant currency basis. This considers what was likely a normal January and February operating period, while the deteriorating of the global macro outlook from here into March only captures the tail end of the quarter. It's likely that the greatest negative impact occurs during the Q2 quarter through June.

(Source: Company IR)

It's unclear if any particular product segment is seeing a demand boost with the ongoing public health crisis, but items like IV pumps and medical supplies could benefit. Longer term, the company maintains a pipeline of new products, including more advanced and expanded offerings in pumps and monitoring equipment.

(Source: Company IR)

Forward-Looking Commentary and Analysis

With the Q1 earnings release, the stock traded sharply higher by as much as 12%, which we attribute to a combination of several factors.

This was an overall solid earnings beat, suggesting the company was seeing strong underlying momentum before the emergence of coronavirus, representing a bullish trend. Baxter announced Q1 guidance with positive growth helped ease fears of a deeper disruption for the current quarter. The company pulled full-year estimates, but there is at least some level of ongoing operations. The entire market appeared to be bouncing following one of the worst declines on record for major indexes, so there was a market beta effect with the percentage gains consistent with the high-volatility environment.

Healthcare and medical device companies are generally outperforming in the market given continued demand for these types of products. Baxter is still down by 15% year to date, but there is a recognition here that the company can eventually recover from the near-term impacts.

In terms of valuation, as with many other stocks in the market, investors are nearly flying blind given the significant uncertainty for the remainder in this unprecedented situation. Based on the 2019 results, the stock is trading at 24x the adjusted EPS of $3.31. This compares to a 3-year average for the stock with a P/E ratio of 29.8x. By this measure, the current price and valuation are reasonable in the context of what remains a solid long-term outlook in normalized conditions going forward. Baxter pays a small dividend at a rate of $0.22 that currently yields 1.1%.

Investors here have plenty to look forward too. The acquisitions in 2019 are expected to generate synergies and boost margins down the line. The new product pipeline represents a growth tailwind as customers look to upgrade to new features and technologies in a replacement cycle over the next decade. Healthcare overall benefits from the demographic tailwind of an aging population and higher spending on treatments that will still be relevant after coronavirus.

Verdict

Without a clear indication of a market bottom or a timetable as to when the virus will be contained, it's hard to be bullish on any stock. That being said, we think Baxter maintains a positive long-term outlook and had demonstrated improving operational and financial momentum before the current situation. We officially rate BAX as a Hold, especially considering the strong move higher in the shares on the earnings release possibly capturing the near-term upside. We would turn more bullish on the stock on any further weakness below $70, which was its recent low. Monitoring points and risks include the global growth outlook given the cyclical risks Baxter faces, along with the trajectory of financial margins for the company.

Build a Stronger Portfolio With The Core-Satellite Dossier Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Get access to all our exclusive features including: Model portfolios built around different strategies.

built around different strategies. A tracked watchlist of our top picks .

. A weekly "dossier" with an updated market outlook.

Access to analysts with a live chat

Exclusive research covering all asset classes and market segments. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.