Broadmark Realty Capital: Coffee Can Material

I am bullish on the stock for the long term and have outlined my entry strategy.

The company already has made a plan on how to tackle any downturn, including the current slowdown caused by the pandemic.

Broadmark Realty Capital’s business model is low-risk and can help the company report good numbers even in a downturn.

Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) is a debt-free and conservative company with an extremely strong and secure business model. The management team works based on the assumption that every project is going to fail and extends loans after factoring in this worst-case scenario. It is also ready with a plan on how to take the business forward even when the foundations of the industry are shaken by the current pandemic.

I am extremely bullish on the stock for the long term, and here’s why.

BRMK’s Business Model

BRMK primarily operates in regions of Washington, Utah, Texas, and Colorado, where the inventory, construction, and land costs are low. These states have non-judicial foreclosure laws that make it easier for lenders to quickly foreclose the loan and sell a property. All of the company’s loans are short-term, have first-lien, and are backed by personal guarantees.

Before extending credit, it assumes that the company will have to take the asset back and sell it. The focus is more on loan-to-value and not on loan-to-book - this strategy has the potential to minimize losses when a black swan lands as it has now.

In its entire existence, BRMK has had only $1.1 million of principal losses out of $2.1 billion loans originated. These losses do not include the $7 million interest earned on those loans. It kind of proves that the business model is solid and durable, though it can’t be proclaimed as recession-proof.

COVID-19 Impact

Though January 2020 was a dry month for loan originations, BRMK witnessed $100 million in new originations between February and March 11, 2020. The status after March 11 is not known, but there is a buzz that the COVID-19 disruption can benefit the construction industry because of the falling interest rates.

Even before the Fed slashed the rates to 0%, mortgage applications for folks wanting to buy a new house jumped 55.4% week over week, as per the data released by the Mortgage Bankers Association on March 11, 2020.

However, the situation is still fluid, and the housing industry may go through a rough patch. What is comforting, though, is that BRMK’s loans are focused on value; it is debt-free, flexible, and operates only in states where it is easy to foreclose.

The Worst-Case Scenario

BRMK has already thought through the worst-case scenario, and here’s how it will tackle such a situation:

The company’s maximum loan-to-value ratio is 65%, and all loans are backed by a personal guarantee. Typically, borrowers go that extra mile when they have guaranteed the loans, because if they don’t, they lose equity. So, the company will work on this personal guarantee angle first and motivate the borrower to honor his commitments. If the buyer cannot fulfill his obligation, BRMK will foreclose, take the project over, finish up the project, and put it on sale. As the loan-to-value is high, the company acquires the project at an attractive price. Even in the worst-case scenario, BRMK operates in a counter-cyclical business and the chances of a large part of its business coming to a standstill are zero, in my opinion. The company extends credit for a short term (6 months to 18 months). Even if any loan defaults occur now, after the COVID-19 disruption, BRMK would be in an advantageous position. This is because it would have made most of the interest and will now get foreclosures done at close to the value. As the mortgage market is witnessing an uptick, the company may be in a position to quickly sell the foreclosed properties.

Even in the worst-case scenario, BRMK looks like a winner.

Valuations

BRMK started trading from November 15, 2019, and the valuation data is not very rich.

The company has reported a net income margin of 99.37%, and its TTM net operational cash flow is $48.7 million - both are good numbers. The annual dividend payout was $0.96, which works to a dividend yield of 11.29%. That’s a terrific number given the company’s business model and prospects.

BRMK’s weekly charts suggest that the stock has support at $6.97 and resistance at $9.90. Price action analysis suggests that if the stock were to cross above $9.90, it may soar above its previous highs.

Summing Up

BRMK’s rock-solid business model ensures that its risks are in check. The company's debt-free status allows it to take advantage of falling interest rates (if it needs to borrow). Its short-term originations give it the flexibility to monitor risks and maximize profits in case of a foreclosure. Its worst-case scenario planning can help the company report profits in challenging situations.

I am bullish on BRMK for the long term. I would pick it up near its previous lows or in an SIP - and consider it as coffee can material.

