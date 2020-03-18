J.C. Penney: Coronavirus Impact Increases Its Challenges

-15% or worse comps for the full year also comes into play depending on store closures and the lasting impact on the economy.

J. C. Penney (JCP) is in a vulnerable position as a heavily-indebted department store retailer that is trying to turn around its business. It had already forecast -3.5% to -4.5% comparable store sales for the year, but the coronavirus crisis could easily push this to negative high-single digits comps or worse.

The best-case scenarios now involve negative cash flow for J. C. Penney and EBITDA that is lower than in 2019. J. C. Penney may still be able to survive 2020 if the coronavirus impact is largely limited to a couple of months though.

Effect On Department Stores

There will certainly be a severe impact on department store sales. Japanese department stores reported sales dropping around 15% to 20% in February 2020 compared to the prior year, due to a sharp drop in Chinese tourists combined with reduced Japanese foot traffic.

US specialty and fashion apparel stores saw retail transaction velocity decline by nearly 10% during the February 15 to March 9 period (also compared to the same period a year ago).

These figures will get much worse as more restrictions are implemented and more shoppers stay home. Thus, a -30% or greater decline in March and April isn't out of the question if stores stay open.

Macy's (NYSE:M) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) are closing their stores for at least two weeks and potentially longer. For example, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) closed all its retail stores in China for at least two weeks and then gradually reopened them after. It had around 70% of its stores open after three weeks, but it took around six weeks for the company to reopen all its stores.

Effect On J. C. Penney

Even if the slowdown in sales caused by the coronavirus is temporary, and things go back to normal by May, the effect on J. C. Penney would be significant. A -30% additional hit to sales in March/April would drop full-year comps from around -4% to -8.5%.

This would drop its full-year EBITDA from around $625 million to around $455 million, thus going from a +7% increase over 2019 to a 22% decrease. J. C. Penney may be able to partially mitigate the financial impact through further cost-cutting and online sales. However, J. C. Penney's online sales performance has been fairly weak overall and it gets a much smaller percentage of sales online than a company like Nordstrom.

Any temporary drop in demand does not seem likely to be fully made up later on. In Q1 2017, J. C. Penney saw weak results due to delayed tax refunds. It then reported negative comps in Q2 2017 as well despite the catchup on the tax refunds. Perhaps less than 20% of the lost sales from February were recaptured by the following quarter.

Thus if the coronavirus impact becomes limited by May and the economy quickly rebounds from previous levels, J. C. Penney's full-year EBITDA is probably still going to be down 15% or more from its initial targets.

A situation where J. C. Penney ends up closing its stores for an average of one month probably results in its full-year comps ending up at around -15% and its EBITDA dropping 50+% from its initial targets.

There is also the potential for further impact if the economy gets pushed into recession, with a downturn that lasts until the end of the year. That could further threaten J. C. Penney's ability to survive into 2021.

Debt Issues

Thus J. C. Penney is likely going to end up with negative cash flow in 2020 now. It does have the ability to survive a situation with a temporary demand drop as long as the economy recovers early in the second half of year and the coronavirus crisis abates relatively quickly. There is probably no hope if the economy enters a recession though, as J. C. Penney already had a tough challenge surviving in a relatively strong economy. While J. C. Penney would still have some liquidity, management may throw in the towel if the economy is in recession entering the holiday season.

The current situation does present some potential opportunities for J. C. Penney, though. Its 2023 first-lien notes are trading at 72 cents on the dollar now, so attempting to repurchase some of those at a discount would reduce the amount that it needs to refinance by 2023, while also reducing its total secured debt.

As well, J. C. Penney's long-dated unsecured notes are trading in the teens now, and debt-for-equity swaps would help to reduce its overall leverage and interest costs.

Those potential moves will not save J.C. Penney unless it can still increase sales over the next couple of years, but it does incrementally lower the bar and J. C. Penney has little to lose at this point.

Conclusion

J. C. Penney's challenges have become larger with the coronavirus threatening to have a major impact on foot traffic over the next few months. A best-case scenario (with things back to near-normal in a couple of months) would push J. C. Penney's comparable store sales decline into the high-single digits and its EBITDA below 2019 levels. Other scenarios with a longer-term impact to the economy could further threaten J. C. Penney's survival. J. C. Penney's stock thus remains something to avoid. The upside for the stock is also somewhat limited by the potential for dilution. In a survival scenario, J. C. Penney will have likely swapped a significant amount of debt for equity.

On the other hand, J. C. Penney's KTP bond trust is now priced at just over three payments, so it may be an interesting (albeit high-risk) way to play J. C. Penney though. If J. C. Penney manages to hold on and survive into late 2022 and then can't address its 2023 debt maturities, KTP will have already returned over 160% of its current price, even if there is no recovery in restructuring or liquidation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.