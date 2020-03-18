Square: Why I Don't Hesitate To Add Even Now

There is a lot of optionality in Square: international expansion, advertising, adding new products and much more.

The real driver behind Square is not the POS hardware but Cash App and the integration possibility of the two ecosystems.

There are proper reasons that Square is down, but the issues will not have an influence for the long term.

If you aim for tenbaggers, a 20% price difference now is just 2% if it becomes a tenbagger, so don't try to time too much.

Square has fallen ridiculously low, to levels not seen for years and down 50% in just three weeks.

Introduction

This market is wild, really wild. In just three weeks, the markets took a gigantic dive, totaling 25% after the small rebound of Tuesday.

The Fed has jumped in on Sunday, basically bringing interest rates to zero and reintroducing QE. Despite this action (or maybe because of it), the markets dived again as if there's no future, wiping out all of the gains of Friday and more.

It seems that the crowdsourced wisdom of Twitter did its work. On Friday, after the 10% rally, I posted a poll.

I was of the same opinion, and I wrote that to my subscribers. That means that I refrained from doing anything on Friday. I did buy shares on Monday, though. I bought shares of Square (SQ) at $45. Although I found that an incredible price, the stock went down even more at the end of the day, eventually touching $40.

Not timing the bottom

I have a policy of not trying to time the bottom or the top. It's a fool's game, since no one can do it unless they are really lucky. I keep my positions for a very long time and add to them when I can.

I believe that Square could go up at least 10 times in value. That's why it's a Potential Multibagger. If the stock price is $450 in 2030 and you have bought at $53.5 or at $45, that's a difference of just 1.6%. So, while the difference is much more now (16%), it becomes smaller and smaller the longer you hold your stocks. If you realize this, you can make it so much easier for yourself.

Square Introduction

I have written 6 previous articles about Square over the last year. If you have read any of them (thanks!), you know that I am bullish on the stock over the long term - the only term that matters to me. The quick sell-off only made me more bullish, because the only valuable argument that you could make about the stock is that it was fully priced (though not excessively so, in my opinion). Now that argument is down the drain. The company now trades at a P/S just north of 4.

The stock is now back to levels not seen for years:

A lot of growth stocks have been hammered down, but Square even more. This is its price evolution over the last three weeks:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, this is a typical market overreaction. At the end of February, Square released its Q4 2019 results and they looked really good. That's why the stock jumped almost 5% after the earnings were released:

Data by YCharts

Now, not even three weeks later, the stock would only be worth half of what it was worth then? Come on...

The business is more important than the stock price

One of the best things to do as a real investor (which is inherently for the long term) is to look at the business numbers without looking at the stock price at all. If you don't know the stock price, would you hold the company based on the business results alone? If the answer is yes, just hold the stock and don't sell, no matter if it is overpriced or undervalued.

If you didn't know what company this was and you would see this chart, would you be tempted to sell it if you had it in your portfolio? I know I wouldn't.

And this is the growth of this anonymous company's gross margins:

Don't these metrics look a lot better without the price, which often distracts us from seeing the fundamentals? Too many investors base their judgment on what the price of a stock does, not on how the business performs.

Now, of course, the stock I showed you was Square. If you plot the two against each other, you can see that the stock price is underperforming versus revenue growth:

Data by YCharts

I have seen in more than one stock that these are the best times to buy. And that's one of the reasons I added to my position at $45 yesterday. I also added a few shares at $53.5 last week.

Fair reasons for the sell-off... for the short term

Don't get me wrong. I'm not an all-is-rosy investor. There are serious reasons why Square stock is hit so hard. Covid-19 will have a tremendous impact on the economy in general and on the company in particular.

Covid-19 keeps spreading like wildfire, and governments around the world have stepped in to prevent the disease from doing even more harm. Many bars, restaurants and shops have been closed. Those places are an important part of Square's customer base. And I wouldn't be surprised to see a full lockdown, which would hit the company's SMB base even more. Square's main source of profit, for now, is its POS (point-of-sale) hardware.

(Source)

So, there's no doubt in my mind that Square's revenue and profitability will be hit in the short term. The real question is: how much will this influence its long-term opportunities?

The worst-case scenario for Square (and for everyone) would be that a lot of SMBs would go bankrupt because the Covid-19 pandemic doesn't go away soon enough. At this moment, everybody seems to expect that the coronavirus will be conquered somewhere around May or earlier. But suppose it would take six months or more, that would be devastating for a lot of SMBs (and larger companies too, by the way). In that case, Square could have a problem. But not just Square. If that happens, the whole economy is in shreds. Eventually, though, the economy will recover, as it has always done.

A positive for Square is that people are encouraged to pay contactless in this environment, which means that Cash App will gain traction once the Covid-19 storm is over. Once you are used to paying contactless, you don't go back.

Cash App is Square's (not so) secret weapon

I have argued before that that Cash App is more important for Square than the POS hardware. For those who don't know Cash App, it is basically a mobile app that allows you to transfer money, mostly smaller amounts, to another individual via the app or via email.

Cash App was the shining star of the Q4 earnings again. Revenue of Cash App went up 147% YoY, reaching $361 million for the quarter. The number of users also rose impressively, by 60% YoY, to 24 million.

(Source)

As far as I know, this is the only app that you can use to pay with bitcoin as well, and stock trading has been introduced to the platform too. I have already argued that this is a very strong new feature and it will add again to the strength of the ecosystem. Square's CEO Jack Dorsey said about Cash App on the Q3 2019 conference call:

For many of the folks we serve, Cash App is the first introduction to financial services, and for many more in the mainstream, it's the best replacement for a number of apps they had to otherwise cobble together to make work.

I think it's very important to realize this. Young people will use Cash App from when they are young and will continue to use Cash App, disrupting services that were traditionally done by banks. Square will extend its use cases according to the demand. It's not a coincidence that the company has applied for a banking license. The adoption of the investing platform on Cash App confirms that the users ask for new features. Jack Dorsey said about the stock trading feature on the Q4 2019 conference call:

The investing feature has seen the fastest adoption of any product launched within the Cash App ecosystem.

In August 2018, just 18 months after its launch, Square's Cash App surpassed the number of downloads of PayPal's (PYPL) Venmo, which was launched in 2008 and was seen as the big winner in the space before Cash App came to the scene. Cash App has stayed the #1 in the downloaded financial apps ever since. This is the Google Play store ranking from 5 days ago for financial apps:

And for Q4 2019, this is the top 20 of all downloaded apps, not just financials. If you see which giants Cash App features between (and has been consistently over the last two years), I think you get a better view of the possibilities:

(Source)

Still, a lot of investors and analysts believe Venmo is the clear winner, which it is not. While I like Venmo as well (I'm long PayPal, too), Cash App is rapidly becoming the market leader in the non-banking mobile payment service industry. And Cash App can monetize its users better and better. From the Q4 2019 conference call:

In December, Cash App generated more than $30 in annualized revenue per monthly active customer excluding Bitcoin which more than doubled from less than $15 in December of 2017.

A growing customer base combined with more and more monetization. That's a very strong flywheel for Square. And it still has a lot of optionalities.

Options, options, options

Very important is that Square still has a lot of options to grow. It is the proud owner of not one but two ecosystems: the merchant system and that of consumers (with Cash App). Jack Dorsey understands this all too well. The development of the two ecosystems, and especially the combination of the two, gives Square a huge runway for growth.

The CEO had this to say on the Q3 2019 conference call:

Each of these businesses have massive potential when taken alone, but the magic really lies in how they will work together. This is a fundamentally new idea and our entire focus now is on being the greatest and most inclusive financial ecosystem to serve all needs.



(...)



So we will continue to look for smart ways to bring these two ecosystems together, driven by customer needs and that's customer needs on the seller side, but also on the Cash App side.

Another option for scaling Cash App? Advertising. Just imagine that merchants can advertise on Cash App, based on the transactions that users make. That's so much more powerful than Google (GOOG, GOOGL) or Facebook (FB) do because Square can look at the actual purchases. It's like Amazon's (AMZN) advertising business. That company, of course, also knows very well what you buy. Of course, Square is not of Amazon's size. Amazon had a total of $3.6 billion in advertising income in Q3 2019 with total revenue of $70 billion. So, that's about 5% that comes from advertising. For Cash App, that would be around $80 million of extra income, and that would certainly grow over the years. Most of it would go directly to the bottom line.

Square could also use loyalty programs and many more products and services to tie the two ecosystems together.

And then, there's the international opportunity. The seller ecosystem is rolled out slowly internationally. It has only been introduced in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan. But the results look very promising. Again, from the Q4 2019 conference call:

Finally for Seller, we believe a key part of our future growth is international. Although relatively small for us today at 52% year-over-year growth in Q4, international is compounding at roughly 2x Seller's blended growth rate and has now delivered two consecutive quarters of faster year-over-year growth.

Square has also rolled out Cash App for the UK, and now you can send or request payments with friends located there. The currency is converted automatically, and there are no fees to send a payment. This is another example of how Cash App can keep expanding.

So, again, this shows how Square can grow exponentially internationally over the coming years.

Conclusion

Adding Square at these prices is giving yourself a gift that you can only unwrap years from now. The fact that the company's two ecosystems have not been tied together yet, and that internationally Square is only scratching the surface, are just a few clear signs that Square's story is just only starting out and has a long runway to grow. Much more than the POS hardware, Cash App will be the driver for Square for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, AMZN, PYPL, TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.