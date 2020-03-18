Chevron Is Well-Equipped To Ride Out This Crisis

The share price is near decade lows, and the dividend yield is at a generational high. Given the company's "strong bones", it has the makings of a long-term investment.

The oil sector faces an unprecedented challenge. Not yet fully recovered from the oil price crash brought on by the financial crisis just over a decade ago, oil prices have yet again cratered due to a combination of high supply and demand shock as the Coronavirus shuts down various arms of the global economy. The price of oil has simply fallen through the floor since the beginning of the year. In such an environment, "there will be blood". Companies with neither the financial nor operational strength to maintain themselves in this environment will be in serious danger if this lasts for an extended amount of time. Right now, we believe that there is opportunity in the sector in companies that have the size, operational strategy, and balance sheet to withstand this short-term pain. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a prime example. We outline this below. With strong bones and a suppressed share price, we like Chevron as a long-term investment.

Worst-Case Scenario For The Sector

The oil sector is largely commodity-centric and relies on the price of oil for profitability. Oil prices are determined by basic underlying factors of supply and demand. Peaks and valleys of oil prices over time often are born out of an unusual circumstance on either the supply or demand side. Where we find ourselves in 2020 is a bit unique. The United States has become a leading exporter of oil in the world. This emergence has resulted in a hefty supply of oil in global markets. With the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the anticipated slowdown of global economies is simultaneously creating shock on the demand side. These factors, combined with the recent Saudi-Russian price war (further flooding the market with supply), has caused oil prices to fall through the floor over the past month.

(Source: CNBC)

The price of oil has now fallen to less than $30 per barrel, a scenario that has caught the entire sector by surprise. This is a bad situation for a couple of reasons. First, these extremely low oil prices make operations unprofitable for most oil producers. Secondly, many of the US exploration companies are saddled with debt - which is absolutely disastrous if you are now burning cash by drilling.

Given the reality that much of the economic fallout from the Coronavirus has yet to be realized (and no telling of how long Saudi Arabia and Russia will seek to compress oil prices), US oil companies could be looking at a war of attrition. This harsh environment leads us to Chevron and its appealing combination of a strong balance sheet and operational strategy - a strong hand for the current market environment.

Cost-Conscious Operating Strategy

Despite Chevron being integrated (participates in exploration as well as refining, retail, etc.) and one of the world's largest oil companies, it has adopted a more disciplined approach to spending capital since the financial crisis.

(Source: Chevron Corporation)

The company has "high-graded" its portfolio over time, focusing on less capital-intensive projects with faster returns on investment. This has resulted in heavy concentrations in tight and shale positions such as the Permian Basin versus more capital-intensive types of projects such as Deepwater exploration. Chevron figures that with an average price of $60 per barrel, it can organically fund its intermediate future CAPEX budget organically, raise annual production volumes at a low- to mid-single digit growth rate, and still have enough cash flow left to buy back shares and grow its dividend.

(Source: Chevron Corporation)

The major wrench in the short term is that oil prices are obviously well short of this target price. At under $30 per barrel, Chevron will struggle. The company needs $55 per barrel just to cover operating costs plus fund its dividend payout.

Strong Balance Sheet

These gyrations in the price of oil are why it's critically important for oil producers to have a strong balance sheet. This is something companies such as Chevron can lean on when things get unexpectedly difficult. Despite lacking the $100+ per barrel of oil prices that lined the pockets of oil companies a decade ago, Chevron has done well with its balance sheet.

(Source: YCharts)

Chevron has dramatically reduced its debt load over the past five years, and now has just over $21 billion of total long-term debt on its balance sheet. Furthermore, the company's net debt ratio of approximately 13% is strong for its peer group, and Chevron also carries high investment grade ratings from the major credit agencies such as S&P and Moody's.

(Source: Chevron Corporation)

Because the company made sure to build a sound financial foundation under itself, it can now tap into that balance sheet should the price of oil remain at disadvantaged levels for an extended length of time.

About The Dividend

We cannot talk about Chevron (or any other major oil company for that matter) without touching on the dividend. The company is a Dividend Champion with 33 consecutive years of payout increases under its belt. What is out of the ordinary about Chevron's dividend is how much it currently yields.

(Source: YCharts)

Its current dividend yield of almost 7% is truly generational. Not since the 1980s has Chevron offered such a high return on its payout. An abnormally high dividend yield can indicate fear in the market that the dividend cannot be afforded. In this case, the market is currently correct given the current price of oil (remember, Chevron has stated that $55 is dividend breakeven). However, the company has the balance sheet to support the dividend in the short term. While Chevron and other oil companies would be unable to pay the dividend with debt indefinitely, one has to consider that prices this low aren't good for anybody - and thus, likely won't last too long. As the Coronavirus eventually dissipates and the global economy comes back on-line, we expect oil prices to move back into a range that makes the payout viable again for Chevron.

Risk and Volatility Have Produced Value

The oil sector is undoubtedly a bloodbath right now. The negative pressure has pushed the sector to very low share prices, and Chevron is included in this basket.

(Source: YCharts)

Recently trading at $70 per share (and as low as $65 recently), Chevron's share price is at the lowest levels in a decade. This is obviously a result of the risk that the overall sector currently faces, but at some point investors have to being to weigh risk versus reward.

(Source: YCharts)

The stock is currently trading at less than book value for just the second time in several decades. Given the leaned-up operating model and strong balance sheet, Chevron is actually well-equipped to make it through this hardship, despite the pressure on shares indicating otherwise. When there is a disconnect between what the market is saying versus what the fundamentals are saying, the premise of an investment thesis begin to emerges. Given that the market is going completely bonkers in the current fear-driven environment, it seems like a good time to begin making sense of the fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.