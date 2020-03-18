Whirlpool: At 5.2x P/E, Take This Company For A Spin

Whirlpool (WHR) is looking like a great long-term buy now trading at only 5.3x TTM P/E due to the current market turmoil. At $97.40, Whirlpool's share price has fallen a whopping 40.5% from 52-week highs around $163. The company has a nicely profitable operating history that allows them to pay a dividend currently yielding 4.9% before adding average annual share repurchases of 1.8% over the past decade. A free cash flow analysis touched on later in this article indicates free cash flow yields around 8.7% at current prices.

An Introduction To The Company

Whirlpool is the world's leading manufacturing of major appliances with 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers spread throughout the world. As a company, Whirlpool had $20.4B of sales in 2019 and has six brands with more than $1B in sales each. Major brands include regional and local brands such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Brastemp, Bauknecht and Indesit. In 2019, Whirlpool received 56% of its sales in North America, 21% in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), 16% in South America, and 7% in Asia showing that while the company is global, it has lots of room to expand further in developing regions.

A Cyclical But Growing Company

Whirlpool's global footprint and strong brand name products have allowed the company to achieve an average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 14.6% and 10.4%, respectively, over the past decade. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle. The notable decline in book value and profitability in 2018 is attributable to the large non-cash $747M impairment on goodwill and intangibles related to the EMEA reporting unit and the Indesit and Hotpoint trademarks.

How About The Debt?

Financial leverage at Whirlpool has seen a notable rise since the beginning of the decade with a steep increase in 2018 due to the EMEA region impairment noted earlier. That being said, with financial leverage currently at 5.91x and interest coverage ratio a healthy 9.3x in 2019, the company still looks ready to handle the next cyclical downturn in my opinion. Also important to note in today's COVID-19 fallout is that Whirlpool finished 2019 with approximately $3.8 billion in available credit facilities.

Whirlpool does a great job returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Since Whirlpool's 2010 fiscal year, the company has bought back on average 1.8% of its outstanding shares each year as can be seen in the graph above. Adding these share repurchases on top of the current 4.9% yield would imply a total shareholder yield of 6.7%. As of December 2019, Whirlpool had $0.7B of share repurchase authorization remaining. To get an idea of how sustainable these share repurchases are, let's take a look at the cash flows now.

Great Cash Flow Generation

To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures. As can be seen below, Whirlpool does a decent job of returning cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With capital expenditures and acquisitions only taking up on average 59% of cash flow from operations over the past decade, this leaves approximately 41% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $1.2B over the past five years, this 41% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $504M for around an 8.7% free cash flow yield at the current $5.8B market capitalization.

Takeaway

Whirlpool has a nicely profitable operating history and is the type of cash-generating business that I like to see, especially on the cheap. The dividend looks well covered as indicated by the 8.7% free cash flow yield. The interest coverage seems healthy along with the ample liquidity through $3.8 billion in available credit facilities. At only 5.3x TTM P/E, Whirlpool is looking like a great purchase for long-term investors

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WHR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.