Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 20 mREIT Peers (Post Q4 2019 Earnings - Attractive Valuation)

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation, current BV projection (BV as of 3/13/2020), and updated price target for NLY is in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Part 1 also performs a detailed analysis of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 12/31/2019. This includes NLY’s projected performance during the first quarter of 2020 (through 3/13/2020).

Providing sector-wide metrics allows readers to better understand which mREIT companies will likely outperform (or underperform) peers during specific types of interest rate environments.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) recent results and compare several of the company’s metrics to twenty mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within three tables. Table 1 will compare NLY’s mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”)/investment composition, recent leverage, hedging coverage ratio, BV, and economic return (loss) to the twenty mREIT peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to estimated CURRENT BV analysis using stock prices as of 3/13/2020. Table 2 will show a quarterly compositional analysis of NLY’s agency MBS portfolio while Table 3 will show the company’s recent hedging coverage ratio over the past two quarters.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on NLY versus its mREIT peers at periodic intervals. This article also discusses the importance of understanding the composition of NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolios when it comes to projecting the company’s future quarterly results as interest rates/yields fluctuate. Understanding the characteristics of a company’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolios can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis is a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic.

At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding the following comparisons between NLY and the twenty mREIT peers: 1) leverage as of 12/31/2019; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 12/31/2019; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/13/2020). My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and updated price target for NLY will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of this article. This includes providing a list of the mREIT stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), overvalued (a sell recommendation), or appropriately valued (a hold recommendation).

Overview of Several Classifications within the mREIT Sector:

I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For purposes of this article, I am focusing on four. It should be noted in light of several prior acquisitions and certain changes in overall investment strategies, some mREIT companies have begun to have minor portfolios outside each entity’s main concentration. However, I have continued to group certain mREIT companies in each entity’s main classification for purposes of this article. Some market participants (and even some mREIT companies) have different classifications when compared to Table 1. Some market participants/companies base classifications on the percentage of capital deployed in each entity’s investment portfolio. However, my preference is to base a company’s classification on the monetary “fair market value” (“FMV”) of each underlying portfolio (which, for a fact, is what drives valuation fluctuations). In my professional opinion, there is no “uniform” methodology when it comes to classifying mREIT companies but more of an underlying preference. Readers should understand this as the analysis is presented below.

First, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments consist of commercial/residential MBS, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”), and agency debentures for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises/entities (“GSE”). In this current notable market sell-off, this is extremely important to understand (even when markets are incorrectly pricing in this notion). Since these investments typically have higher durations versus most other investments within the broader mREIT sector, companies within this classification typically utilize higher hedging coverage ratios in times of rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields. NLY, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) are currently classified as a fixed-rate agency mREIT. Technically speaking, AI’s 2018 “entity status” was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI “switched back” to a REIT entity per the IRC.

Second, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in variable-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments generally are commercial/residential MBS for which the principal and interest payments are also guaranteed by a GSE. More specifically, variable-rate MBS generally consist of adjustable-rate mortgages(“ARM”) that have varying interest rate reset periods. ARM holdings are usually classified together based on each security’s average number of months to coupon reset. This is also known as the security’s “months-to-roll”. This is a typical indicator of asset duration which helps identify each security’s price sensitivity to interest rate movements. If a security’s months-to-roll is high, then this type of investment can also be described as a hybrid ARM holding. Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) are currently classified as a variable-rate agency mREIT.

Third, there are mREIT companies who earn varying portions of income from investing in agency MBS holdings, non-agency MBS holdings, other securitizations, and non-securitized debt investments. This type of company is known as a “hybrid” mREIT. In regards to non-agency MBS, this includes (but is not limited to) Alt-A, prime, subprime, and re/non-performing loans where the principle and interest are not guaranteed by a GSE. Since there is no “government guarantee” on the principle or interest payments of non-agency MBS, coupons are generally higher when compared to agency MBS of a similar maturity. However, borrowing costs (including repurchase agreements) for these specific investments are also higher (no government guarantee; credit risk). Due to the subtle yet identifiable differences between agency and non-agency MBS, I like to differentiate between an agency and a hybrid mREIT company. Since there is credit risk when it comes to non-agency MBS, leverage ratios are typically lower when investing in these securitizations when compared to agency MBS (even when credit risk remains low). Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) (converted to a REIT in 2019); Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) are currently classified as a hybrid mREIT. However, it should be noted DX currently has a very large proportion of the company’s investment portfolio in agency RMBS and CMBS. In future periods, if such proportions remain relatively the same, I may “reclassify” this mREIT into the agency sub-classification. The same can be said, to a lesser extent, when it comes to TWO.

Finally, there are mREIT companies that invest in (but are not limited to) a combination of agency MBS, non-agency MBS, other mortgage-related investments, non-securitized debt investments (including multifamily and commercial loans), and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”). I believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) should currently be classified as a “multipurpose” mREIT. Since BXMT and GPMT had 97% and 99% of its investment portfolio in variable-rate debt as of 12/31/2019, respectively, these companies currently do not need to utilize a high hedging coverage ratio (some could even argue to not have derivative instruments in place; if anything perhaps “contra” hedges to counter a drop in rates/yields). The same can be said about NRZ (to a lesser degree) who currently has a majority of the company’s investment portfolio in MSR and MSR-related investments which act as an “indirect” hedge (the same can be said regarding interest only [IO] securities). Indirect hedges are not calculated within each company’s hedging coverage ratio; not the main purpose of these investments. As I have correctly pointed out in the past, these investments actually benefit, from a valuation standpoint, in a rising interest rate environment as prepayment risk (and in a majority of scenarios credit risk) decreases while there is an increase in projected future discounted cash flows (and vice versa). Now let us start the comparative analysis between NLY and the twenty mREIT peers.

Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Premium (Discount) to Estimated Current BV Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how NLY compares to the twenty mREIT peers in regards to the metrics stated earlier.

Table 1 – Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Premium (Discount) to Estimated Current BV Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s 9/30/2019 and 12/31/2019 BV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on NLY and the twenty mREIT peers (see each corresponding column): 1) generalized MBS/investment portfolio composition as of 12/31/2019 (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers); 2) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 9/30/2019; 2) “at-risk” (on- and off-balance sheet; total) leverage ratio as of 9/30/2019; 3) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 12/31/2019; 4) at-risk (total) leverage ratio as of 12/31/2019; 5) hedging coverage ratio as of 12/31/2019 (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers); 6) hedging weighted average tenor/maturity (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers); 7) BV per share at the end of the third quarter of 2019; 8) BV per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019; 9) BV per share change during the fourth quarter of 2019 (percentage); 10) economic return (loss) (change in BV and dividends accrued for/paid) during the fourth quarter of 2019 (percentage); 11) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 12) my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/13/2020); 13) stock price as of 3/13/2020; 14) 3/13/2020 premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV (percentage); 15) 2/21/2020 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation (pre market sell-off due to coronavirus [COVID-19]); 16) 3/13/2020 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation (during market sell-off due to COVID-19); and 17) BUY, SELL, and HOLD recommendation per share range, relative to my estimated CURRENT BV (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers).

Analysis of NLY:

As of 12/31/2019 NLY’s investment portfolio consisted of 87% and 2% fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS holdings, respectively (based on FMV). When compared to 9/30/2019, NLY’s percentage of fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS both decreased (1%). NLY also continued to invest in non-agency MBS and non-MBS holdings which accounted for 11% of the company’s investment portfolio balance as of 12/31/2019. This included NLY’s investments in commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, middle market (“MM”) lending, seniors housing, and MSRs. This percentage increased 2% when compared to the end of the prior quarter.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, when excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in “securitization trusts” (non-recourse debt), NLY had an on-balance sheet leverage ratio of 7.1x while the company’s at-risk (total) leverage ratio, when including its off-balance sheet net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position, was 7.2x as of 12/31/2019. NLY had an on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratio of 7.3x and 7.7x as of 9/30/2019, respectively. As such, NLY slightly lowered both the company’s on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage during the fourth quarter of 2019. Some of this decrease was directly related to the increase in quarterly BV.

As of 12/31/2019, NLY was tied with ANH in having the second lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio when compared to the seven other agency mREIT peers within this analysis. Previously, management implied NLY had a fairly “defensive posture” in regards to leverage during 2017-2018 due to the risk of widening spreads/lower MBS prices as the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) dictated future monetary policy (in particular, the Federal [“Fed”] Funds Rate and the Fed Reserve’s non-reinvestment of U.S. Treasuries and agency MBS). However, with the FOMC’s more “dovish” rhetoric in 2019 regarding U.S. monetary policy over the foreseeable future, I previously correctly anticipated NLY would begin to increase leverage which has been consistent with recent agency mREIT sector trends as net spreads have narrowed. This benefit most mREIT peers during the fourth quarter of 2019. However, as discussed later in the article, this has led to more severe BV declines during the first quarter of 2020 (especially March).

NLY had a BV of $9.21 per share at the end of the third quarter of 2019. NLY had a BV of $9.66 per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. This calculates to a quarterly BV increase of $0.45 per share or 4.89%. When including NLY’s quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, the company had an economic return of $0.70 per share or 7.60% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

As disclosed to readers in prior mREIT articles (as it was occurring during the quarter), a notably more positive relationship between agency RMBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during the latter half of the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the third quarter of 2019. This ultimately led to all agency mREIT peers to report a minor-notable increase in BV as of 12/31/2019 when compared to 9/30/2019. In other words, basically most MBS/investment net valuation losses were “trumped” by derivative/MSR net valuation gains. Most agency/hybrid mREIT peers who increased their hedging coverage ratio (or moved their derivatives towards the longer-end of the yield curve) and decreased their investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2019 outperformed peers who did not pursue these strategies. I correctly projected agency mREIT companies would experience a minor-notable BV increase within the following AGNC BV Projection article.

Within that article, I projected NLY would report (prior to any other sector peer reporting) a BV as of 12/31/2019 of $9.50 per share with a range of $9.25-$9.75 per share. In comparison, NLY reported a BV as of 12/31/2019 of $9.66 per share which was close to my projection (a minor outperformance in my opinion; between a 1%-2% variance within a 7x levered portfolio).

Let us now discuss NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios to spot certain characteristics which will impact future results. Table 2 below provides NLY’s proportion of fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS holdings as of 12/31/2019 versus 9/30/2019 (the vast majority of the company’s investment portfolio).

Table 2 – NLY Agency MBS Portfolio Composition (12/31/2019 Versus 9/30/2019)

(Source: Table obtained [with added highlights] from NLY’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the third and fourth quarters of 2019)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, NLY continued to maintain a portfolio heavily invested in 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the fourth quarter of 2019. NLY’s proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings remained unchanged at 4.3% during the quarter (based on par/face value). NLY’s proportion of 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings slightly decreased from 2.6% to 2.4%. As such, NLY’s proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS slightly increased from 93.1% to 93.3%. When compared to fixed-rate agency mREIT peers like AGNC, ARR, and ORC, NLY continued to have a higher proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the fourth quarter of 2019.

NLY’s on-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS holdings had a weighted average coupon (“WAC”) of 3.90% as of 12/31/2019 which was a (7) basis points (“bps”) decrease when compared to 9/30/2019. However, continuing a trend from the third quarter of 2019, NLY’s TBA MBS position had a notable (73) bps WAC decrease which was consistent with a few other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers regarding forward/generic MBS strategies (lower coupons generally equate to less prepayment risk). This notable WAC decrease was in addition to the (56) and (42) bps decrease experienced during the second and third quarters of 2019, respectively. In addition, NLY’s weighted average three-month conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) increased from 13.9% to 17.6% which was a fairly consistent trend across the sector as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields quickly net decreased in the late summer-early fall of 2019 (a bit of a “delayed” impact to this metric; including seasonal trends). This trend adversely impacted net spreads/overall yields in the sector during the third quarter of 2019 (initial “true down” adjustment). However, it should be noted NLY’s weighted average CPR likely “dipped” a bit during the first quarter of 2020. With that said, an “onslaught” of refinancings will notably impact any lifetime adjustment as of 3/31/2020 and weighted average CPR percentages in the second quarter of 2020 (readers should be mindful of this). Let us now move on to NLY’s derivatives portfolio.

While management has continued to diversify the company’s investment portfolio into less interest rate sensitive holdings (lower durations), a majority of the company’s investment portfolio (from a valuation standpoint) were still in fixed-rate agency MBS. As such, NLY continued have a more “cautious” viewpoint during 2018 when it comes to the company’s risk management strategy. However, as indicated above, due to the FOMC’s more dovish rhetoric on overall U.S. monetary policy during 2019 (first a halt to Fed Funds Rate increases and subsequently three decreases during 2019), NLY began to be less cautious regarding its risk management strategy during the first, second, and third quarters of 2019. To highlight the recent activity within NLY’s derivatives portfolio, Table 3 is presented below.

Table 3 – NLY Hedging Coverage Ratio (12/31/2019 Versus 9/30/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using NLY data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($73.2) and ($3.2) billion as of 9/30/2019, respectively (based on notional value). NLY also had a net long U.S. Treasury, net (short) U.S. Treasury futures, and a net (short) credit derivatives position of $2.6, ($10.5), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When calculated, NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 71% as of 9/30/2019. When compared to the five other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within this analysis, this was an average hedging coverage ratio. The fixed-rate agency mREITs had an average hedging coverage ratio of 67% as of 9/30/2019. However, when compared to the entire mREIT sector, this continued to be an elevated hedging coverage ratio (refer back to Table 1) which was one of the main reasons why agency mREIT peers had, on average, a more enhanced BV increase versus most hybrids and multipurpose mREIT peers during the fourth quarter of 2019.

NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($74.1) and ($2.7) billion as of 12/31/2019, respectively. NLY also had a net long U.S. Treasury, net (short) U.S. Treasury futures, and a net (short) credit derivatives position of $2.6, ($8.9), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When calculated, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio slightly increased to 74% as of 12/31/2019. This was now slightly-modestly above the agency mREIT average of 59% as of 12/31/2019. Contrary to the fourth quarter of 2019, it was advantageous for mREIT peers to utilize a lower hedging coverage ratio heading into 2020. This is due to the extremely quick, sharp drop interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields as a direct result of the COVID-19 panic.

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, as of 3/13/2020 NLY’s stock price traded at $6.90 per share. When calculated, NLY’s stock price was trading at a (16.36%) discount to my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/13/2020). Simply put, NLY’s stock price traded at a notable (at or greater than a 10%) discount to my estimated CURRENT BV but at a higher valuation when compared to all other agency mREIT peers within Table 1. Still, most of the mREIT sector is currently at “fire sale” prices/valuations.

Comparison of NLY’s Recent Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Valuation to Twenty mREIT Peers:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide various metrics for the mREIT stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, without showing four additional tables, once again using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratios of NLY and the twenty mREIT peers as of 12/31/2019 (in order of lowest to highest at-risk (total) leverage ratio; excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in “securitization trusts” and/or “variable interest entities” [VIE]; no recourse):

1) EFC: 2.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 1.4x at-risk (total) leverage

2) NYMT: 1.5x on-balance sheet leverage; 1.5x at-risk (total) leverage

3) GPMT: 2.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.3x at-risk (total) leverage

3) PMT: 3.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.3x at-risk (total) leverage

5) BXMT: 3.0x on-balance sheet leverage; 3.0x at-risk (total) leverage

5) MFA: 3.0x on-balance sheet leverage; 3.0x at-risk (total) leverage

7) CIM: 3.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 3.6x at-risk (total) leverage

8) MITT: 4.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 4.1x at-risk (total) leverage

9) NRZ: 3.9x on-balance sheet leverage; 5.4x at-risk (total) leverage

9) WMC: 5.4x on-balance sheet leverage; 5.4x at-risk (total) leverage

11) CHMI: 6.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 6.4x at-risk (total) leverage

12) IVR: 6.5x on-balance sheet leverage; 6.6x at-risk (total) leverage

13) ANH: 6.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.2x at-risk (total) leverage

13) NLY: 7.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.2x at-risk (total) leverage

15) TWO: 6.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.5x at-risk (total) leverage

16) ORC: 8.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.0x at-risk (total) leverage

17) DX: 8.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.1x at-risk (total) leverage

18) ARR: 8.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.8x at-risk (total) leverage

19) AGNC: 8.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.9x at-risk (total) non-tangible leverage

20) CMO: 9.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 9.7x at-risk (total) leverage

21) AI: 11.0x on-balance sheet leverage; 11.0x at-risk (total) leverage

Regarding several mREITs’ leverage ratios within Table 1, some figures may not “exactly” match to what was reported by each company. This is due to the fact not all companies within the mREIT sector have a singular, “uniform” methodology for computing its leverage ratio. To provide a consistent sector-wide metric, I have calculated each company’s leverage ratios based on one uniform methodology. There are no notable differences between each company’s internally reported leverage ratios and the uniform leverage ratios I have calculated.

Second, the following was the hedging coverage ratio for NLY and the twenty mREIT peers as of 12/31/2019 (in order of lowest to highest ratio):

Next, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for NLY and the twenty mREIT peers during the trailing twelve-months ended 12/31/2019 (combination of annual change in BV and dividends accrued for/paid; in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) TWO: 22.42% trailing twelve-month economic return

2) DX: 18.69% trailing twelve-month economic return

3) IVR: 18.23% trailing twelve-month economic return

4) AGNC: 16.97% trailing twelve-month economic non-tangible return

5) NYMT: 16.17% trailing twelve-month economic return

6) CIM: 13.93% trailing twelve-month economic return

7) NLY: 13.65% trailing twelve-month economic return

8) MITT: 13.19% trailing twelve-month economic return

9) PMT: 12.74% trailing twelve-month economic return

10) WMC: 12.52% trailing twelve-month economic return

11) NRZ: 11.94% trailing twelve-month economic return

12) BXMT: 11.34% trailing twelve-month economic return

13) ARR: 10.05% trailing twelve-month economic return

14) MFA: 9.70% trailing twelve-month economic return

15) CHMI: 8.84% trailing twelve-month economic return

16) EFC: 7.41% trailing twelve-month economic return

17) GPMT: 6.86% trailing twelve-month economic return

18) ANH: 6.72% trailing twelve-month economic return

19) ORC: 5.72% trailing twelve-month economic return

20) AI: 2.30% trailing twelve-month economic return

21) CMO: (3.18%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

For the most part, over the past year most agency mREIT companies have underperformed when compared to most hybrid and multipurpose peers. This fact is represented in my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation range, relative to each mREIT peer’s projected CURRENT BV, provided in Table 1. However, I would also point out I believe this is currently indicated in all agency mREIT stock prices via the notable discounts to my estimated CURRENT BV. As such, I believe there is some notable “value” in most agency mREIT (and sector) peers.

Finally, the following were the 3/13/2020 premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/13/2020) percentages for NLY and the twenty mREIT peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) ANH: (49.00%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

2) AI: (45.25%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

3) CHMI: (37.87%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

4) EFC: (30.67%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

5) MITT: (30.22%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

6) GPMT: (29.94%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

7) ORC: (28.52%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

8) DX: (25.12%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

9) CMO: (24.56%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

10) PMT: (23.86%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

11) AGNC: (23.26%) discount to my estimated non-tangible BV as of 3/13/2020*

* = Estimated tangible BV of $14.70 per share as of 3/13/2020 (when excluding goodwill and other intangible assets); a (18.30%) discount

12) IVR: (22.82%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

13) NYMT: (22.57%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

14) ARR: (21.89%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

15) NRZ: (20.46%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

16) TWO: (19.92%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

17) WMC: (19.59%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

18) NLY: (16.36%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

19) MFA: (6.62%) discount to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

20) BXMT: 11.06% premium to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

21) CIM: 11.47% premium to my estimated BV as of 3/13/2020

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed NLY and twenty mREIT peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) leverage as of 12/31/2019; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 12/31/2019; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV.

First, NLY’s at-risk leverage as of 12/31/2019 continued to be near the mREIT sector average. However, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within this analysis, NLY was tied for the second lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio. This should be seen as a positive factor when it comes to a lower total net valuation loss (proportionately speaking) if mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields reverse recent trends and net increase during the remainder of 2020. In addition, lower leverage allows NLY to “ramp up” the company’s investment portfolio in the future, to a greater degree versus most agency mREIT peers, when more attractive pricing occurs without notable overleveraging.

Second, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio was now slightly above the fixed-rate agency mREIT average as of 12/31/2019. In addition, this ratio remained elevated when compared to the broader mREIT sector. As seen during the second half of the fourth quarter of 2018, the first quarter of 2019, towards the end of the second quarter of 2019, during August 2019, and most recently during the first quarter of 2020, an elevated hedging coverage ratio, as rates quickly decrease, can be detrimental to BV. However, in a rising interest rate environment, NLY’s higher hedging coverage ratio is a positive factor as it would likely mitigate a majority of MBS valuation losses as experienced throughout most of 2018.

Third, NLY’s trailing twelve-month economic return was slightly above the mREIT sector average. In addition, NLY outperformed all but one of the company’s agency mREIT peers when it came to this metric (AGNC being the exception). This was mainly due to the recent composition of NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolio and the net movement of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields during this timeframe.

Finally, NLY’s current valuation, when compared to my estimate of each mREIT’s CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/13/2020), was at a slightly lower discount versus the mREIT peer average within this analysis and was less attractive when compared to all the agency mREIT peers which should be seen as more of a “cautious”/negative factor. I would strongly suggest readers consider CURRENT BVs (as opposed to prior period BVs) when assessing whether a stock is attractively valued or not.

When taking a look at the events/trends that have occurred during the first quarter of 2020, due to the notable market sell-off/panic in direct relation to COVID-19, a temporary but extremely negative relationship between MBS/investment and derivative valuation fluctuations occurred during the week of 3/13/2020. Option adjusted spreads (“OAS”) widened to an amount not seen since the “taper tantrum” of 2013.

Simply put, MBS/mortgage-related investments and derivatives didn't "act appropriately" this past week as is the case when there is a massive sell-off/panic in broader credit markets. Generic MBS experienced notable price decreases this past week (specified pools had a less severe price decrease) while most derivative instruments (especially towards the shorter-end of the yield curve) either slightly decreased or were relatively unchanged (which was a notable "de-coupling" versus say U.S. Treasury yields). A similar notable, but temporary pattern occurred back in 2013 during the taper tantrum (notable de-coupling). Under a current near-term bearish scenario, this relationship will simply remain where it is currently (meaning it will not revert back to a less severe negative relationship yet).

While, yes, sector BVs have notably decreased this quarter (especially within agency mREITs), the severity of all stock price declines this past week were even more severe. As such, I believe there are some bargains out there for higher risk tolerant investors with a longer-term time horizon.

The relationship between MBS/investment pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, the live chat feature of The REIT Forum, and/or comments).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 3/13/2020; $8.25 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges, after a minor upgrade post earnings earlier this quarter, have reverted back to my recommendation ranges at the start of the first quarter of 2020. This is mainly due to macroeconomic factors when it comes to recent interest rate movements (near-term higher prepayment levels/temporary lower yields).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a BUY.

As such, I currently believe NLY is undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for NLY is approximately $8.45 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $7.65 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the recent Fed Funds Rate decrease to basically zero. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued; as I correctly projected markets would experience during the fourth quarter of 2019). This also considers the very recent announcement of the start of another round of “quantitative easing” that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS which should bolster prices while keeping long-term rates low.

mREIT Sector Recommendations as of 2/21/2020 and 3/13/2020:

Finally, once again using Table 1 above as a reference, I want to highlight to readers what we (myself along with Colorado Wealth Management and his team) conveyed to readers when it came to sector recommendations as of 2/21/2020 (pre sell-off).

As of 2/21/2020, we had a BUY recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) ANH.

As of 2/21/2020, we had a HOLD recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AI; 2) ARR; 3) CHMI; 4) MITT; 5) GPMT; 6) NRZ; 7) NYMT; and 8) PMT.

As of 2/21/2020, we had a SELL recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AGNC; 2) CMO; 3) NLY; 4) ORC; 5) DX; 6) EFC; 7) MFA; 8) IVR; 9) TWO; and 10) WMC.

As of 2/21/2020, we had a STRONG SELL recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) CIM; and 2) BXMT.

So, prior to the recent notable sell-off, as of 2/21/2020 I/we had 0 mREITs rated as a STRONG BUY, only 1 rated as a BUY, 8 rated as a HOLD, 10 rated as a SELL (including NLY), and 2 rated as a STRONG SELL. Simply put, out of my seven years of covering this particular sector on Seeking Alpha, this was one of the most “bearish” overall weekly recommendation range classifications I have provided. Investors who “heeded” this advice were as least were able to “lock-in” some notable gains (as sector valuations “ran up” after positive earnings) which helped offset current sector/market losses (myself included).

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I want to highlight to readers what we are conveying to readers when it comes to sector recommendations as of 3/13/2020 (last week’s close).

As of 3/13/2020, we currently have a STRONG BUY recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above: 1) AGNC; 2) ANH; 3) AI; 4) ARR; 5) CHMI; 6) ORC; 7) DX; 8) EFC; 9) IVR; 10) MITT; 11) GPMT; 12) NRZ; 13) NYMT; and 14) PMT.

As of 3/13/2020, we currently have a BUY recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) CMO; 2) NLY; 3) MFA; 4) TWO; and 5) WMC.

As of 3/13/2020, we currently have a HOLD recommendation on the following mREIT stock analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) BXMT.

As of 3/13/2020, we currently have a SELL recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) CIM.

So, as of 3/13/2020 we now have 14 mREITs rated as a STRONG BUY, 5 rated as a BUY, only 1 rated as a HOLD, only 1 rated as a SELL, and 0 rated as a STRONG SELL. Simply put, out of my seven years of covering this particular sector on Seeking Alpha, this is one of the most “bullish” overall weekly recommendation range classifications I have provided.

New Note on Recent/Current Market Sell-Off/Panic: (IMPORTANT!)

In light of recent events surrounding COVID-19 and recent notable market sell-off/panic, subscribers should view the recommendation ranges provided in Tables 1 and 2 above as more “intermediate-term” recommendations/strategies. Over the short-term, markets will remain volatile (in both directions). As such, while certainly most mREIT stocks look attractive-very attractive from a valuation perspective, I also believe attractive-very attractive valuations will remain within both sectors for some time (could get even more attractive; more stocks moving into my “STRONG BUY” recommendation).

For investors with a higher risk tolerance, currently initiating/adding to one’s position at current valuations will likely lead to attractive returns/results “down-the-road”. This also means one does not have to “jump head first” into the current market. Personally, I am “picking and choosing” my spots when it comes to capital deployment (I will continue to disclose all purchases and sales).

For investors with a lower risk tolerance, it is likely prudent to either “stay on the sidelines” for the time being or deploy capital into less risky sectors/investments (one alternative would be preferred shares which Colorado and his team cover). I hope this helps subscribers when it comes to overall assessments/strategies.

After dividends are declared for the entire mREIT sector for the first quarter of 2020, I will provide PART 2 of this article taking a look at the recent past and current dividend per share rates and yields for NLY and the company’s twenty mREIT peers I currently cover (amongst other metrics). I will also provide my dividend projections for the second quarter of 2020.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position had a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/6/2020, I sold my entire NRZ position at a weighted average sales price of $17.555 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 17.7% and 41.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 20 months.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, 9/5/2019, and 3/16/2020 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, $12.435, and $8.55 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $11.954 per share (yes, my last two purchases were proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently have a STRONG BUY recommendation on CHMI.PA.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position had a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/3/2020, I sold my entire TWO position at a weighted average sales price of $15.355 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.25 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 11.0% and 25.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 13 months.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently have a STRONG BUY recommendation on NYMTN.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT) at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/20/2020, I sold my entire ARR position at a weighted average sales price of $21.045 per share as my price target, at the time, of $20.90 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 24.0% and 31.0%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 6 months.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in IVR at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/14/2020, I sold my entire IVR position at a weighted average sales price of $17.965 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.95 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 16.0% and 25.0%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 8 months.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020 and 3/12/2020, I increased by position in AIW at a weighted average purchase price of $23.50 and $19.75 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIW has a weighted average purchase price of $22.698 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. I currently have a STRONG BUY recommendation on AIW.

On 12/31/2019, I initiated a position in AI’s Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020, I increased by position in AIC at a weighted average purchase price of $23.72 per share. When combined, my AIC has a weighted average purchase price of $23.806 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded. I currently have a STRONG BUY recommendation on AIC.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2019 and 3/16/2020, I increased my position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59 and $3.25 per share, respectively. When combined, my AI position has a weighted average purchase price of $4.027 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the "live chat" feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of February 2020 I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 83.7% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 93.9% out of 49 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have yet to realize a "total loss" in any of my past/sold positions. Both percentages experienced a minor decrease, when compared to January 2020, as a direct result of the recent notable market sell-off due to fears/panic surrounding COVID-19.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AI, AIC, AIW, ANH, CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, MITT, NYMTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in NLY, AGNC, ARR, BXMT, CIM, CMO, DX, EFC, IVR, MFA, MORL, MORT, NRZ, NYMT, ORC, PMT, REM, TWO, or WMC. At current valuations, I will likely increase my sector positions over time.



Colorado Wealth Management currently has a position in AGNCO, AGNCP, AIC, ANH, ANH-C, ARR-C, CMO-E, IVR-C, MFA-B, NLY-D, NLY-F, NLY-I, NYMTM, NYMTN, TWO-D, and TWO-E.