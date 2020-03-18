Amazon: Coronavirus Boosting Retail, But Bearish For AWS

We see near-term cost pressures from the company's plan to hire 100,000 temporary workers to meet demand while also offering a wage increase for all hourly employees through April.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has performed relatively well in 2020 with the stock down just 2% year to date compared to a 22% drop in the S&P 500 (SPY). The decline has been steeper from the stock's all-time high at $2,185 reached back in February. There is a recognition that some of the underlying growth trends remain in place despite the unprecedented coronavirus disruption to the global economy. Consumers are flocking to e-commerce for essentials supporting the core Amazon business. On the other hand, what hasn't gotten as much attention are the headwinds facings its AWS segment and advertising business which was seen as the profit center and a major part of the stock's bullish thesis. While Amazon benefits from its market leadership position, we think the deteriorating macro environment is set to pressure growth and earnings representing downside risk for the stock.

Booming E-commerce But New Cost Pressures

Amazon recently provided an update on its efforts to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak highlighting what has been strong demand on the online retail site. The company is looking to hire 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. to support logistics and delivery. There has been a surge in orders for household staples and medical supplies with consumers ordering more online during a period of social distancing in an attempt to avoid public settings. Amazon is taking steps to ensure the availability of products but said it's having difficulty keeping up with the demand for some items. From the announcement:

"You will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories. You will also notice that some of our delivery promises are longer than usual."

These trends are positive as the urgency to hire 100,000 employees is a problem most companies can only dream of having. Still, we can temper expectations on the earnings impact as the category of household items aren't necessarily a high margin business for the company.

A wave of customers ordering "hygienic paper" for example at an already low price to be delivered at home isn't on its own a windfall for the business. Sure, Amazon makes money on the sale and there is an expectation of customers making regular and consistent orders, but at the same time, other discretionary and higher-margin categories beyond household staples are likely to see lower demand in the current environment.

There is also the offsetting impact of the higher wages Amazon is planning for hourly workers during this period. Indeed, the company is offering an additional $2 per hour on top of the current $15 rate in the U.S. along with a similar increase in Canada and the U.K. The price tag for this additional cost to Amazon is set at $350 million through the end of April.

In the U.S., we will be adding an additional $2 USD per hour worked through April from our current rate of $15/hour or more, depending on the region, C$2 in Canada, £2 per hour in the UK, and approximately €2 per hour in many EU countries. This commitment to increased pay through the end of April represents an investment of over $350 million in increased compensation for hourly employees across the U.S., Europe, and Can

For context, this increase in the compensation compares to the last quarter's total "fulfillment" expense of $12.2 billion, or a relatively modest 2.9% of the amount. In terms of Q4 2019 operating income of $3.9 billion, the additional compensation expense would have reduced the result by a more meaningful 9%. Keep in mind this approximation is for the entire business globally including Amazon Web Services "AWS." Considering just the North America retail segment operating income of $1.9 billion, the incremental expense of $350 million in that quarter would be nearly 19% lower.

Our point here is that despite the headlines of strong e-commerce sales for Amazon's retail business, there is a material cost pressure that is likely to supersede any revenue boost. Amazon should be commended for its employee-friendly initiative and community donations, but the financial results between fiscal Q1 and Q2 are balanced between some positive and negative trends.

Coronavirus AWS Headwinds

One of the surprises from the Q4 earnings report released back in January was renewed momentum in the AWS segment with sales increasing 34% year over year while operating income grew 19% y/y to a record $2.6 billion. The better than expected quarterly result and positive guidance for the year ahead was enough to send shares to an all-time high supported by a strong bullish sentiment.

The problem, of course, is that the events of the past couple of weeks since the intensification of the COVID-19 outbreak has now forced a reset of expectations. AWS as a technology business is susceptible to the same types of disruptions facing nearly every other company in the market. While Amazon has not provided an update on the AWS business, it's likely the operating environment for new sales and new contracts has slowed with many parts of the country in a standstill. Amazon is one of several companies that have halted employee travel which would presumably include teams related to the AWS growth opportunities.

While it was likely business as usual for most of January and most of February, beyond recurring revenues, we expect significantly weaker growth for the AWS segment in March to continue through Q2. Notably, while AWS is only 12% of total firm-wide sales, the segment contributes 67% of the total operating income. The weakness here would sharply pressure company earnings going forward.

A Global Slowdown Is Bearish For Amazon

One of the issues the market is wrestling with is if the current situation is just a temporary disruption for Amazon (and all companies) or if there will be a deeper negative lasting impact.

The bearish case for Amazon is that a longer-lasting global economic slowdown with several key markets potentially entering a recession leads to significantly weaker sales and earnings growth for AWS in particular. The path here is that businesses and potential AWS customers pull back on technology spending as their own operating and financial conditions deteriorate in the coming months.

Longer term, the potential for rising unemployment and lower consumer spending would also pressure the retail business for Amazon as shoppers limit discretionary purchases. We can also mention Amazon's advertising business which would likely also face weaker trends with marketing budgets generally highly sensitive to the broader economic environment.

In our view, the market has not yet properly priced in these risks considering AMZN is trading at levels from early January. Consensus estimates for EPS and revenue growth of 40% and 19% each this year appear impressive but are likely stale given the quickly evolving coronavirus situation. We expect these estimates to face revisions lower for 2020 and 2021.

In terms of valuation, AMZN trades with a P/E multiple of 78.2x which is elevated relative to the market but in the context of the strong long-term growth outlook. One of the positive trends has been relatively high levels of free cash flow generation representing a more reasonable price to free cash flow multiple of 42x. Amazon also has a rock-solid balance sheet with no net debt. Still, a weaker earnings trajectory represents a downside risk for the stock in our opinion.

We think the stock can trade at $1,350 as our year ahead price target representing 25% downside from current levels and a 60x multiple on 2019 earnings. To the upside, a bullish case could be argued if there is a scenario where the virus is contained in the next few weeks and everything can quickly return to normal. Monitoring points for the Q1 earnings result will be the trends in segment level operating income and the updated full-year guidance.

Takeaway

Amazon commands a premium in the market given its impressive growth outlook and market leadership position. While the company is benefiting from a surge in its lower-margin retail business, we think investors should focus more on the outlook for the company's AWS segment which is likely facing a weaker operating environment. With a deteriorating global growth outlook, we see risks for the stock as tilting to the downside with bearish trends extending through 2021.

