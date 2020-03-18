Inseego Benefits From Increased Work From Home, But Suffers From Justified Risk Aversion

However, as long as investors are in the dark about the length and duration of the coronavirus crisis, risk aversion will keep the shares down, we fear.

Since the company isn't cash flow-positive and has substantial debt, its shares are suffering from this risk aversion.

Inseego's bright future driven by 5G prospects is hitting an investment environment in which investors have become very risk averse.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was already suffering from a huge amount of volatility, even before the markets were infected by the coronavirus:

As we argued in previous articles, we like the stock for:

Its opportunity in 5G, both FWA (fixed wireless access) as well as mobile hotspots.

Its opportunity in the airport asset tracking business.

Its DMS (Device Management Systems) business, which is used to track mobile assets (phones, laptops, etc.) for clients' employees

We don't hear a lot about these latter two businesses anymore, as all the action at the moment is in 5G, where the company is raking up clients.

5G

Management didn't reveal how many customers the company signed up for its 5G FWA and/or mobile hotspot products, but argued that it exceeded its target in 2019. On top of that, Inseego has 20 trials ongoing with leading carriers with 650M-700M subscribers on average, and its pipeline is even considerably larger.

It's important to understand why 5G represents such a huge opportunity for the company, at least an order of magnitude larger than 4G was, in our view:

Many more carriers. With 4G, its client list was basically limited to Verizon (VZ) and a few small carriers. The company is now basically targeting all major carriers worldwide.

FWA; fixed-wireless access. The 5G routers from mobile carriers are directly taking on the cable companies and others in providing broadband to the home (and businesses), while their 4G equivalents were a niche product.

Establishing Inseego as the non-China vendor critical to the US 5G efforts.

So we (already) have many more carriers, each with manifold more devices to sell to - it's basically that simple. Management was asked how many of those 20 trials will convert into deals. Here's the answer (from the Q4CC):

But with the 20 trials, typically, when an operator is investing and engaged in the trial, providing that you improve your products performance and robustness and reliability to fall successfully. It generally converts to a deal. Does it always happen? Though it doesn't always happen, but it's really dependent on how we perform. And we're certainly focused on performing well. The robustness of our first-generation 5G product, the M1000 has really given us a leg up. It's basically saying, we know how to make a robust multi-gigabit product, reliable, high-quality and it's really helped us – helped our credibility frankly on our second generation.

Management also said that the company does not compete on price (from the Q4CC):

So what I'm trying to get at there is security is extremely important, and we are not competing on consumer grade because we don't have consumer grade. We have highly secure robust products. So that is the high-end of the market.

So Inseego sees itself as a premium supplier. That reflects the company's strong market position, which is not only helped by its technology but also by the desire of many to move away from Chinese suppliers and have secure 5G edge device alternatives.

What also helps is that 5G networks are rolling out much faster than 4G. About 60% of 5G launches are for FWA, according to management; mobile hotspot demand will follow.

One should also realize that Inseego is not just targeting carriers, it is also targeting large enterprise customers, as 2020 will (from the Q4CC):

usher the first nation 4G and 5G private networks, many of which will be deployed in CBRS and FirstNet spectrum. Private network growth is being sparked by the availability of new CBR spectrum licenses and markets nationwide. And we are collaborating with companies like Ruckus in this important market. We are gaining traction in the SD WAN market through our collaboration with several SD WAN leaders, including VeloCloud by VMware.

And we have, of course, the results from 2019, where $11 million (of $219 million) of the company's earnings came from 5G. That's not much, but 5G network roll-out is going to accelerate, if it hasn't already.

The company is also addressing needs in the IoT market. For instance (from the Q4CC):

At the CES Show, we worked with the New York Stock Exchange listed automotive technology company, called Veoneer, to successfully demonstrate a 5G connected car that used our 5G MiFi M1000 global hotspot to deliver real-time thermal imaging streaming for cars and low visibility conditions such as dense fog.

This is another market where certain segments will boost the demand for Inseego's 5G gear.

Working from home

A theme during the CC was, of course, the coronavirus outbreak and how this has boosted the number of people working from home (from the Q4CC):

We've seen a sudden increase in demand from several of our carrier and [indiscernible] customers for our products. This increase is driven by many businesses mandating work-from-home policies as a result of the outbreak, and they want MiFi, secure and reliable connectivity for the remote employees.

Management wasn't prepared to give guidance about this at this moment. What it is doing is talking with suppliers (mostly the company's contract manufacturer, Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF)) in order to determine how fast they can ramp up production to meet this increasing demand. That is a small encouraging sign in difficult times.

Corona impact

While Inseego could get a boost from the work from home increases, there are also some negative impacts, although these have been limited to date:

The cancellation of big industry gatherings, like the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February, where the company planned a major presence. It has beefed up its online meeting infrastructure in order to talk to customers.

Supply chain disruptions, but these seem to be on the mend.

On the latter (from the Q4CC):

We've seen a very gradual recovery of our supply chain in Asia from the coronavirus as factory employees returned to work and production lines ramp up output. Thus far, Inseego has experienced minimal supply chain disruptions and we've taken numerous actions to mitigate possible impacts. We've described how we transferred manufacturing out of China, avoiding exposure to tariffs. And I'm pleased to report our 1 million products will ship this quarter out of Taiwan with our partner Foxconn.

Of course, with the coronavirus outbreak worsening by the day, it remains to be seen whether there will not be a further impact, like new supply chain disruptions or even a slowdown in the 5G buildout.

Q4 Figures

From the PR:

There was a pretty steep sequential decline in the IoT & Mobile segment due to a promotional change at Verizon on its LTE MiFi8800, but this was expected. For the year as a whole, both segments grew.

Adjusted EBITDA was also negative, producing -$1.7 million in Q4.

Ctrack bookings were up quite a bit in several markets; for instance, South Africa, up 39%, Australia and New Zealand, up 60%, Germany, up 63%, UK, up 36%, and Benelux, up 4%. The company is improving the nuts and bolts of its SaaS businesses (from the Q4CC):

Our new Microsoft Azure cloud-based platform called Pegasus and innovative SMB-focused application, named Clarity, launched this month. Ctrack's Pegasus and Clarity benefit from our 20-plus year of telematics experience in combination with the latest generation of cloud technology which will dramatically improve operating outcomes for connected commercial fleets globally.

Ctrack signed a deal with a major European logistics carrier for motorized ground assets worldwide. Good news also came out of its DMS business, which grew 33% in 2019, a really strong result.

Outlook

Management reaffirmed its outlook: H1 will be flat (with respect to Q4), but H2 will see a ramp in 5G revenues due to the ramping of customers won last year.

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP figures. Management's expectations of rising gross margins this quarter didn't materialize despite the 2% uplift from cost reductions through Foxconn, as:

There was an unfavorable product mix (selling larger volumes of 4G products than expected).

The company had to incur freight cost in order to meet late quarter demand and write-downs of excess inventory of components.

Gross margin in the company's Mobile and IoT segment decreased by 240bp to 17.1% (margins in its SaaS segment was 62% in Q4).

Management expects margins in Inseego's Mobile and IoT segment to improve through cost cutting and a shift to higher-margin (5G) products in Q1 onward. The company also showcased its second-generation products during CES in January (from the Q4CC):

This portfolio includes seven different products for fixed wireless access, mobile broadband and industrial IoT applications, all based on one powerful 5G technology platform.

Building all on a single platform is a smart strategy that lowers development cost significantly.

OpEx grew from $63.8 million in 2018 to $72.4 million last year as a result of the investments in 5G.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The negative cash flow is worrying, and we assume it's the main reason behind the recent sell-off (apart from the obvious change in market sentiment). Inseego ended Q4 with just $12 million in cash, which is way too low, which is why there was a $25 million investment from Mubadala Capital.

Management expects this will be sufficient to bridge the company until it becomes cash flow positive, but keep in mind this situation might change as the situation in economies deteriorates almost on a daily basis.

Inseego is also receiving quite a bit from the exercise of warrants (10-K):

While it has converted all short-term debt obligations into longer-term ones, the level of debt still is uncomfortably high. After the close of Q4, the company:

Exchanged $59.9 million of ($105 million) outstanding Inseego Notes for 13.69 million shares of common stock (and an additional 942K and $250K of outstanding Novatel Wireless Notes for 50K shares of common stock.)

Per the filing of the 10-K, there were $45.0 million of outstanding Inseego Notes and no outstanding Novatel Wireless Notes.

The company also amended its $47.5 million term loan by changing interest payments from cash to preferred stock, eliminating $7.8 million in interest payments, and increased the maturity from August 2020 to March 2021.

It paid $20.4 million in interest in 2019. At the end of the year (10-K):

We know that, in the meantime, the $40.65 million shares reserved for the converted notes have been reduced by 13.69 million. But it is adding up:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Basically, valuation levels are back to the pre-5G boom, which is not surprising given what happened in the markets and the fact that the company has substantial amounts of debts and isn't generating cash.

Conclusion

These are very tough times. Companies like Inseego are likely to be sold in this bear market, as investors are spooked by debt levels and the lack of positive cash flow. This is irrespective of the huge opportunity the company has due to the ramp-up in 5G, which is now perhaps more important than ever.

That ramp-up and build out itself could become affected at some stage if things get really much worse in the economy, but for the moment, Inseego is actually benefiting from the increasing numbers of people that work from home.

Its SaaS business is likely to be affected though. To what extent is very difficult to say - it all depends on what happens on the ground. But with transport grinding to a crawl or even a halt in some places, and given some of Inseego's customers might not even make it, that seems a realistic possibility, at least to us.

One could argue the crash in the shares is very exaggerated, and in normal times, we would agree. However, the margins for error at Inseego are not huge. The company has large debts and is losing cash. At some stage, new financing and/or additional cost cutting can't at all be excluded.

Nobody really knows how bad the situation caused by the coronavirus is going to get, so investors are rightly risk averse.

Should you buy the shares? Well, we argued that we wouldn't buy anything at this moment, as there are too many things that could escalate in economies and societies unless we get a grip on the virus outbreak.

But we still see the bright 5G future for the company, and that future is still likely to arrive even if things might move a little slower. As of yet, there aren't any signs that there is a slowdown in the build-up of 5G, but things on the ground are changing fast, so we can't exclude that.

If you are in it and have sufficient cash and/or hedges in your portfolio, we would not sell anymore, the extraordinary short time frame for that has passed.

If you are still loaded up to the hilt, we would lighten up at least a little in rallies, like the one we saw on Monday when the stock went from sub-$4 to above $5. Such volatility also offers opportunities for the acute trader, but not everyone qualifies for that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.