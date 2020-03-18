Not Really A 'Junk Bond' Triple Net REIT: Store Capital Is A Buy

Store Capital (STOR) is a triple net lease (‘NNN’) REIT. While the triple net REIT sector is traditionally viewed as highly defensive in nature, the ongoing market selloff has led shares to once again become reasonably valued. Its near 7% dividend yield plus internal levers for approximately 5% annual growth makes the stock a buy.

Value In Triple Net Leases

STOR owns a large real estate portfolio spread across 2,504 properties and 478 customers:

(2019 Presentation)

Their properties are diversified among 49 states:

(2019 Presentation)

Don’t let the high property ownership fool you: STOR should not be considered a real estate operator. With over 400 customers, STOR can be better considered a bank providing “real estate financing.” The triple net REIT business model can be understood by understanding the sale and leaseback transaction. STOR comes to own a property when a customer (tenant) comes to STOR looking for financing. Like a bank, STOR provides the financing but unlike the traditional bank, STOR receives ownership of the property. Whereas a traditional loan would have interest payments, STOR’s customers instead make lease payments. The customers take care of the taxes, insurance, and maintenance - known as the “triple nets” (‘triple net’). If things go right, then STOR will never have to operate on the property - they’d just receive lease payments like a bank.

The chart below shows clearly the growth profile for triple net REITs:

(2019 Presentation)

As we can see above, triple net leases typically provide internal growth through annual lease escalators. Retained cash flow can be used for external acquisitions (new loans). Because triple net REITs are considered to have highly secure revenue streams, these entities are afforded significant leverage. This means that triple net REITs are highly encouraged to retain as much cash as possible for internal growth, as $100 paid out as dividends is worth $100, but $100 used for acquisitions can purchase approximately $200 in assets (assuming $100 is financed from debt and the target debt to EBITDA multiple is around 6 times). Finally, just like a bank, triple net REITs need to manage losses - this manifests in the form of asset sales or rent reductions.

Specifically as it relates to STOR, their acquisitions typically occur at a 7.8% starting cap rate with 1.8% annual lease escalators. STOR has managed over $1.2 billion in net acquisitions annually:

(2019 Presentation)

The gross rate of return can be calculated by adding the starting yield of 7.8% with the annual lease escalators of 1.8% to arrive at 9.6%. I consider STOR to be kind of a “value” triple net REIT because they typically underwrite at a significantly higher gross rate of return than peers:

(2019 Presentation)

Still, one shouldn’t go as far as calling STOR a “junk bond triple net REIT,” as they have maintained a high amount of investment grade contracts over 70%, high unit level fixed charge coverage of 2.2 times and high four-wall coverage ratio of 2.7 times:

(2019 Presentation)

One extra layer of protection that STOR uses is the master lease. You may have noticed that 2,504 properties and 478 customers implies that many customers lease more than one property from STOR. Instead of paying for each property individually, STOR typically uses master leases (92% of the time). In a master lease, the customer makes one rent payment for all of their lease properties. This means that they can’t just choose certain properties to get rid of. This does benefit customers because it allows them to gain access to more capital, as the principal is being judged on the average of all properties.

The comparison between triple net REITs and banks is very important when it comes to lease expiration. In the traditional corporate loan setting, there isn’t an expectation that the bank will be able to raise interest rates upon maturity of the loan - usually the loan is refinanced at a comparable interest rate pending market conditions. The situation is similar for triple net REITs. STOR isn’t exactly able to ask for leasing spreads upon lease expiration - a successful (and most usual) outcome is simply maintaining the current rent. This point explains why investors should look for triple net REITs with the longest lease durations and the least amount of leases expiring in the near term:

(2019 Presentation)

As we can see above, STOR stands tall above peers with the longest lease durations and among the least number of leases expiring in the next 5 years.

Solid Balance Sheet

STOR has a solid balance sheet rated BBB or equivalent from the credit agencies:

(2019 Presentation)

Debt to EBITDA stood at 5.5 times at the end of 2019. Because STOR’s main avenue for growth is external acquisition, access to cheap debt is tantamount to allow it to adequately compete on new deals. STOR’s leverage ratio is on the low end of their guidance range, giving it flexibility to ramp up leverage as needed in the event that they are unable to issue equity to help finance new deals. I am uncertain if STOR could earn higher credit ratings due to having a slightly higher perceived risk profile of tenants than peers, but the current low interest rate environment may give them plenty of time to lower their weighted average interest rate - a critical component towards gaining a credit upgrade.

Valuation

Ever since Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) took a stake in STOR, the stock has seemingly always traded at a premium valuation. That said, the recent selloff has sent shares crumbling around 30%. Now shares trade at less than 14 times FFO and a 7% dividend yield. Due to the high level of reinvestment, it is more useful to look at the valuation on the basis of dividend yield. With approximately 5% in annual growth, STOR’s yield looks very attractive. My 12-month fair value estimate is $33, representing a 4.5% forward dividend yield. That’s approximately 74% upside.

Risks

STOR earns higher gross returns on their contracts than peers. Higher returns does imply higher risk. In the event of an economic collapse, STOR’s tenants may experience more volatility than peers. Still, STOR’s master lease structure helps mitigate some of this risk, and they have maintained a solid fixed charge coverage profile for tenants. Because STOR gets ownership of the underlying property, this also means that in the worst case that the tenant defaults, they can sell off the property. STOR estimates their recovery rate to be around 70% higher than the 50% recovery rate seen in typical loans.

The triple net REIT space is very competitive. This may lead to a compression in acquisition cap rates as these firms compete on price - similar to what has happened in the residential mortgage market. Still, it is not so trivial to raise so much money - hence the critical niche the triple net REIT industry fulfills. Furthermore, the potential market for triple net leases is so large that demand may help to combat competition.

The low interest rate environment may also lower their acquisition cap rate. It may also reduce their borrowing costs. It remains unseen whether their net margins will compress if the current ultra-low interest rate environment persists for the long term.

Insider Buying

STOR has seen a respectable amount of insider buying in the wake of the coronavirus. 5 insiders have made purchases totaling over $500,000 in total:

(MarketBeat)

The insider buying activity passes my criteria of being of significant magnitude and having many insiders buying. While not a perfect buy signal, the insider buying can be a bullish sign.

Conclusion

STOR is a quality player in the highly defensive triple net REIT space. Their higher investment yields are managed with their insistence of strong fixed charge coverage ratios and master leases. With shares trading above a 5% dividend yield, shares are a buy.

(Tipranks: buy STOR)

25 Stocks I Like More Than STOR STOR is "just" a buy: The Best of Breed Portfolio features over 25 holdings rated "strong buy" or "conviction buy." Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. My goal is to not only beat the market but to also do so with a high success rate. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.