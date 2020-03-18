The Homebuilders Are On Sale: 60% Off

If the homebuilders returned to their value of just five days ago, an investor would earn a 90% return on their investment.

This is probably the best opportunity to own a residential homebuilder since 2011, the bottom of the housing market.

It is a time of incredulous, all-out panic. A positive investment climate for the homebuilders existed for almost 9 years, and suddenly it seems to have vanished overnight.

Once upon a time, 3 weeks ago, housing starts were up. They had steadily recovered from some of the lowest levels ever recorded during the Great Recession. Mortgage originations were the highest in history. Mortgage interest rates were hitting new all-time lows. Demand for new homes was pouring in, creating a steady escalation of completions. Homebuilder sentiment was high also (see below). And for good reason too. The homebuilders were filling a nationwide gap in the need for new homes, estimated at 3.3 million homes.

Great jobs were available, with more demand for homebuilders to fill, because Labor couldn't find a place to live (affordably).

A virtuous investment circle existed where all the right elements supported the industry: low unemployment/abundant jobs, accommodating interest rates, high demand, high savings-rate among consumers, and a limited supply of new homes. All positives.

And then in just one month, an economic bazooka leveled it all. What took 9 years to build was destroyed in 10 trading days. Destruction is so much easier than construction.

Yet homes are hard assets, and they will not vanish when this viral disease has finally spent itself over the next several months. Demand will re-emerge. The government is doing everything in its power now - via monetary and fiscal policy, plus stimulus programs - to stabilize the economy. And I would not count out the world's biotech and Big Pharma companies working 24/7 to find a cure. After the Fed's 150 basis pt cut in the Fed Funds rate to zero, the yield curve has turned practically vertical, its most bullish configuration.

It is my thesis that these residential homebuilders are terrific buys at these prices, and the market will re-emerge when the crisis passes. Some charts to consider are listed below. The entire sector is on sale right now, but I own Tri Pointe (TPH) and KB Home (KBH):

Toll Brothers (TOL) is at 10-year lows, down 68%:

KB Home down 67%: Tri Pointe down 58% at all-time lows (by a long shot).

The thorny question now is, "How to invest in them (without getting killed)?"

The shares appear to have only "air" under them. And you could die trying to pick a bottom here, like the bullish 1920s investors did in the aftermath of the crash, until stocks eventually cratered 80% and they were all broke.

I have lived through the Dotcom/Nasdaq crash in tech stocks, and the Financial meltdown in 2008-09. Stocks today are trading exactly like they did at those two times. Maybe the current financial disaster is more about how human nature works once panic sets in, rather than just the coronavirus, because nothing has been able to stem this tide of financial fear.

It took months before the relentless process of price discovery finally found a bottom in 2000-01 (and 2008-09). The indexes lost 50% both times. The Nasdaq lost 70% in 2001. At our current juncture in the downward spiral, back then, investors still hoped it was only a correction, but once stocks drop -25%, they always seem to make it to -35%, and from there, down to -50% is the one last leg down. In specific economically-sensitive sectors, -80% is not uncommon. We are already at -68% with the homebuilders.

In real terms, that means Tri Pointe could drop to $4.00-6.00, Toll Brothers to $10.00-12.00, KB Home to $6.00-8.00 (like tomorrow, maybe?). But then, I believe we would be at bedrock, and their fundamentals would kick in. These are solid companies. No skeletons in the closet. I keep waiting for the monster snap-back rally at today's prices, down -68% already, but I don't see even a hint of that yet. Today's 1,000 pt uptick on the Dow seemed reserved for the very few.

So the only way to play this is to know that we are close to the bottom with the homebuilders, that the lion's share of the drop has already occurred, but the mythical "bottom" remains out there in the mist, somewhere in the future. If a cure for the virus is announced, an efficacious treatment discovered, or a vaccine created, this economic death march will be over, pronto, and we go back to life as we know it. But in the absence of that, the only way to invest in the builders is to dollar cost average in.

Most builders are down -68%. The last -10% to -12% to (-80%) is always the hardest. I am going to buy a percentage of these shares each day over the next few weeks, and accumulate as much as I can at this diminished price level, and if luck would have it, even lower. Each weekend seems to bring fresh new revelations of "disasters await you," so Mondays could be a sure bet for another 5% down, and twice that for the homebuilders. I don't know why the homebuilders trade like that. They just do, KB Home especially.

Now for specific comments on two of these companies: Toll and Tri Pointe.

Toll Brothers is the "class act" of the builders. This company designs and creates homes for the affluent, and targets those locales which would give them access to such clients. The company is trading at $15.59 with a very strong cash position ($4.10/share), and an experienced management team. It is my opinion that recessions are bee-stings for its clients, not game changers or wealth destroyers. Their clients are the premier, stable class of home buyers who bring both high credit scores and big money to spend on a home. 20-24% of Toll's homes are bought with cash. No financing necessary for the cash clients.

Tri Pointe is a relatively new builder (2013), specializing in the SF Bay area, and in recent years, branching out to high-growth areas around the US. It targets young professionals and move-up buyers in Silicon Valley settings, wherever they can find them. Trading at $7.80, the company has $2.42/share in cash, and the same experienced management team that took the company public 7 years ago.

On March 12, Tri Pointe was rated a #1 Strong Buy from Zachs. That was followed up by Why TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Stock Might be a Great Pick (March 17). Here is a link to a transcript of its most recent earnings report.

Summary: “ For the fourth quarter of 2019 ....year-over-year unit order growth of 52%, homebuilding gross margins of 21.9% and earnings per share growth of 21%...Demand was consistent throughout the quarter and broad-based across the country...each of our brands posted year-over-year order growth in excess of 25%.."

Homebuilder management teams learned a lot in the mortgage meltdown of 2008-2012. It was a time when their industry was practically destroyed. You will not see the same kinds of risky leverage in homebuilders as in days of yore. Similar to the survivors of the dotcom bust - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) - the homebuilders have learned the value of careful conservative stability.

They apply quantitative analysis to every land purchase, community development, and home sale. They take counsel with a host of advisers and data specialists. Residential builders are on the cutting-edge of Smarthome technology, and zero net energy construction practices. Nothing is taken for granted. These companies are not a bunch of guys with a nail gun and a trailer on the lot. They are experts in every part of the food chain - land selection, building practices, supply chain management, residential community design, and in-house mortgage financing.

I live near a Lennar (LEN) and KB Home development in Petaluma. The community was begun in 2010, and here we are, 10 years later, and they are still building and releasing the final homes in the community piecemeal as conditions ($) permit.

Homebuilder stocks are not buy-and-hold affairs. They are cyclical. Imagine buying Toll at the depth of the housing crisis in 2011 and waking up tomorrow morning. You made nothing in 9 years! So a reasonable cyclical goal for these builders would be a 100% return over the next two years, or parts thereof, usually occurring within a 6 to 9 month sprint.

It is much easier to discern the probability of their bottom than the selling point, but at these prices, a double in the builders seems assured. That may be bold of me, but if you look at the way Wall Street has ripped the heart out of these companies in March 2020, a bold counter-surge is out there in the wings too, waiting to take center stage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPH, KBH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.