Freeport-McMoRan Still Belongs To Buy Watchlist, But There May Be More Short-Term Pain Ahead

In my recent article on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), I stated that the stock was getting cheap enough to get on the “buy watchlist” but that a confirmation of market stabilization was required for both a momentum trade and a longer-term bet. We got everything but stabilization, so the company’s shares continued to drop in a fast fashion. The stock is quickly approaching the low levels last seen at the end of 2015 – beginning of 2016, when the company was under pressure from huge debt that it got in its ill-fortuned oil endeavor. I think it’s high time to reassess the situation.

Here are my thoughts:

1. Earnings estimates are no longer relevant. The situation with coronavirus changes each day, and nobody in the world can forecast with any acceptable degree of certainty how long will it take to get rid of the virus and end containment measures. Thus, analysts will have no reliable forecasts to plug into their models. The whole exercise is useless at this point.

2. Copper prices have held reasonably well up to this week, when they started to fall in a rapid fashion. As I noted above, copper traded as low as $2.00 (and even below for a few days) back at the end of 2015 – beginning of 2016. If the situation with coronavirus continues to worsen, these levels may be reached again. Back in 2016, copper spent most of the year between $2.00 and $2.30.

3. In addition to reduced demand, Freeport-McMoRan will also have to deal with reduced production as the Cerro Verde mine in Peru has been temporarily transitioned to a care and maintenance status for a 15-day period which began in March 16, 2020. Last year, the mine produced 1 billion pounds of copper and 29 million pounds of molybdenum – it is a huge operation. Freeport owns 53.56% of the mine. It remains to be seen whether the 15-day halt will be sufficient enough in the view of the Peruvian government. Currently, Peru has 117 cases of coronavirus (a good virus map).

4. Less developed countries are trying to implement virus containment measures before the disease hits them hard because they have less faith in their healthcare systems compared to the U.S. and Europe. Thus, Indonesia, where Freeport’s Grasberg mine is located, could also be at risk since the country already has 172 coronavirus cases. At the same time, the Grasberg mine is situated in a remote location which can save it from quarantine even if such measures are imposed by the Indonesian government on a national scale. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo stated that the government was “not leaning toward issuing a lockdown policy,” but, of course, things may change if the number of coronavirus cases increases in a rapid fashion.

5. Due to the recent developments, Freeport-McMoRan will have to rely on the liquidity that it already has. In my opinion, the company has sufficient finances to weather the storm even if the crisis drags on for several months. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, Freeport-McMoRan had $2 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $3.5 billion available under the credit facility. Also, the company has timely completed the sale of $1.3 billion bonds to deal with nearer-term maturities. In short, I do not have worries about any potential liquidity crunch due to the ongoing crisis.

From a practical point of view, the stock still requires stabilization in the general market to have any chance for upside. While the governments are now pouring billions into the financial system in an attempt to shield it from the blow dealt by the coronavirus, the actual situation with the virus will continue to have a much bigger impact than any quantitative easing or credit program. In the short term, Freeport shares may have more downside. At the same time, the company remains on my “buy watchlist” as a potential play on the future rebound of the world economy.

