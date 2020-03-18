ING's Latest CEE Economic Views And Forecasts

By Petr Krpata, Chief EMEA FX and IR Strategist et al.

As Covid-19 spreads across Europe causing more and more countries to take extraordinary measures, Central and Eastern Europe is no exception. Following some big market and central bank moves, our CEE specialists have updated our forecasts for growth and policy rates

Tricky months ahead

After updating our short-term outlook for major developed economies, we turn our attention to the CEE countries.

We collectively downgrade the 2020 GDP outlook on the back of coronavirus fears. However, the reaction function will differ a bit. We see a lagged effect of falling foreign demand and supply chain disruptions combined with a stockpiling in 1Q20. This results in 2Q being the bottom in the CEE when it comes to GDP levels. Second-round effects in production, limited business and household spending will drag down both investment and consumption. When fear decreases in the second half of the year, we see on average 60% recovery of cumulated GDP drops from the first half of 2020. Nonetheless, both the Czech Republic and Romania should show negative GDP for full 2020.

A mix of a supply and a demand-side shock combined with weaker FX results in diverse outcomes when it comes to the inflation outlook, but in general, it seems that central banks in the region don’t need to consider high inflation as a barrier when taking steps. And they are taking steps. Central banks are preparing or have already decided about emergency measures (rate cuts in the Czech Republic, QE and rate cuts in Poland) to improve the liquidity situation and provide stability in the banking sector. What could be the next step varies from country to country. The National Bank of Hungary may also embark on QE, the National Bank of Romania is to focus on liquidity measures while the Czech National Bank is set to cut rates further. The National Bank of Poland is likely done with cuts. The fiscal policy is also a mixed bag with some countries facing mounting problems like Romania, while others can easily afford a 4% of GDP fiscal deficit like Poland.

The upcoming monetary easing coupled with the challenging environment for emerging market FX and risks assets should keep CEE currencies under pressure in coming months. The tightly managed RON should continue to be the winner in falling markets while CZK volatility will remain extra elevated given the positioning-related moves in the currency and the risk of CNB FX interventions (which we expect to have a smoothing effect only). We also look for more HUF and PLN weakness in coming weeks and months.

This update might be just the first in line as more data is released and more measures will take place to prevent the spread of the virus and more packages are coming to counterbalance the economic and social impacts of the shock.

For our views on CEE countries, see below.

The preview was written by Peter Virovacz and Petr Krpata

Czech Republic

Growth: The Czech economy falling into recession has become our baseline scenario as Covid-19 measures not only affect domestic but also foreign demand significantly. The Czech economy itself could cope with domestic restrictive measures due to sufficient fiscal space (4th lowest total debt-to-GDP in the EU – around 32% of GDP). However, foreign demand might become a bottleneck for a quick recovery in 2H20 though it is too early to estimate the full effect.

The Czech Republic by Jakub Seidler and Petr Krpata

Hungary

Growth: Due to the panic buying of non-perishables through February and March, economic activity might remain in the expansion territory in 1Q (0.2% QoQ). However, as the lockdown of the country and forfeiture of social events kicks in fully in the second quarter, we see a 2.5% QoQ drop in GDP. A rebound in the second half should keep the 2020 growth rate in positive territory, as we downgrade our GDP forecast from 3.8% to 0.5%.

Hungary by Peter Virovacz and Petr Krpata

Poland

Growth: We estimate the coronavirus outbreak should lower 2020 GDP growth by 3pp, from 2.9% YoY we expected before the outbreak to around 0% YoY. We see in the following channels the outbreak affects GDP: shutdown of the services sector, lower propensity to spend by households and very weak investment demand. We also assume supply disruptions. We expect the pandemic will last 1-1.5 months. The bulk of the hit on the Polish GDP is likely to happen in late March and early April. We see a technical recession with negative GDP QoQ in 1-2Q20.

Poland by Rafal Benecki and Piotr Polawski

Romania

Growth: While no later than last week we were still relatively optimistic, the avalanche of growth revisions and the signals we get from the real economy brings us to the point where we are calling for a GDP contraction in 2020. Except for a temporary boost in retail sales activity due to the fear factor (even here it will be interesting to see how much booming food sales make up for the falling non-food sales), there is simply nothing good we can expect from the next couple of months. Hence, we expect a flat 1Q20 vs. 4Q19, a terrible 2Q20 and a gradual rebound afterwards, leading to 2020 GDP growth of -0.9%.

Romania by Valentin Tataru

Downgrading CEE growth

ING estimates

Our latest economic forecasts

