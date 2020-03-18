PagerDuty's Prospective Pullback

SARS-CoV-2 is a catalyst that will drive money out of hype stocks that cannot show strong earnings growth, and PagerDuty fits the profile for a good short here.

I’ve recently been looking into identifying potential takeover targets as possible long trades in this market. But I recently realized that in terms of earnings potential takeover targets are great short earnings plays. This is because potential takeover targets tend to be underperformers in their industries and have much less insider support – two factors that are important for earnings trades.

PagerDuty (PD) showed up on my watchlist for this reason. It has much less insider ownership compared with its sector (11% to 20%), and it has underperformed its sector by roughly 60%. For these and other reasons that I will explain below, I have decided to play it short over earnings:

This company is essentially a paging system for the workplace. The problem lies in it being essentially a commodity, as many newly listed tech companies do the same thing, creating a price/technology war (i.e., a client would prefer a cheaper and/or better platform, considering the service is not unique). Its competitors include Slack (WORK), Atlassian (TEAM), and Twilio (TWLO), and I think all are better (perhaps Slack is on equal footing).

The application on which PD relies is essentially a scheduling service, which can be done easily with even free software. Slack can do just as well as PagerDuty but without the $40 price per person per month price tag. PagerDuty justifies this price by offering more complexity to its app, which might appeal to executives who are not tech savvy (read: easily impressed by added features) but in my opinion, it fails to entice the discerning customer with a budget.

Because PagerDuty’s cost scales to the number of employees in a company, it will struggle to find its niche market. A larger company can afford PagerDuty but would logically use a cheaper app to avoid having to pay for a license for each of its employees. A smaller company is likely on a tight budget and can find cheaper or even free solutions that are direct alternatives to PagerDuty. In part due to its pricing, this company has no clear niche market.

Hence the need for a strong sales department. If this company one day becomes profitable, I will certainly wonder if it wouldn’t be better for PagerDuty to transition to a marketing company. A $40-per-employee schedule notification application is a difficult sale, and positive earnings would imply a sales team strong enough to sell practically anything – so why stick with a $40 employee management app?

Most modern businesses have a cost center or two. PagerDuty is a business that actually is a cost center – a business that charges for something otherwise gotten for free (or at least efficient in terms of value produced over cost). The true value in PagerDuty (as a company) is its sales team, which gets naïve managers signed onto the program before they can shop around for the many other better and cheaper solutions.

If PagerDuty did its duty (so to speak), it would run with the sales team, getting signups for its commodity of a service, and redistribute that cash to its shareholders. Buybacks have been proved to be a useful deployment of cash and should be considered as an option for the company should it be attempting to woo its shareholders. Instead of making its major offering competitive, it invests in these new meme products (e.g., Intelligent Triage and Intelligent Dashboards, which are basic analytic platforms with fancy graphics) that can be name-dropped during press releases to convince investors that huge potential exists, when the truth is that none of PagerDuty’s new (or even old) developments offer any novelty or uniqueness.

The SARS-CoV-2 catalyst currently bringing down the markets is likely to give way to a cleansing of hype-tech. Commodity tech will find itself struggling in a market with increasingly discerning and cash-strapped customers. PagerDuty is not a company that has a moat, and all its innovation is in the words of its management and sales teams.

The options market is pricing in a movement of slightly under $3 over earnings. But the increasingly bearish Ichimoku cloud is pointing to a lower upside than downside; the risk/reward of the play is skewed to favor the bears. Indeed PD offers nothing new on earnings, especially during this transition to a bear market, unless the company miraculously turns a profit (it won’t).

Although this play is more speculative than most, due to our lack of historical data, I expect investors to increasingly exit this position, as the company cannot offer any realistic changes to the business model or financial trends. The reduced risk appetite will also help drive out investors upon anything but a sparkling earnings supply. Here’s my trade:

Buy May15 $25 puts

Buying puts will limit your upside risk, a risk that is not limited when simply shorting a stock. The entire risk of the strategy is the cost of the put in this case. Thus, this trade is good for people who want to short PD but do not have the risk appetite required for outright shorting.

I suggest you take profits on earnings, as holding longer would convert the earnings play to a gap trade (should there be a gap, which is common with earnings).

