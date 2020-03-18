Korea Refining/Chemical/Batteries: A Crude Game Of Chicken In The Oil Market Begins

Competition rekindling in the crude oil market; oil prices to remain weak

It was November 30, 2016 when OPEC and non-OPEC countries including Russia agreed to lower oil production. It was the first agreement of the sort in eight years, which signaled the era of a new cartel. This time, however, the oil market has entered a period of intense competition again with OPEC and Russia failing to reach an agreement over oil production cuts.

In the OPEC meeting, it was proposed that OPEC members cut 1.0MBPD and Non-OPEC producers 0.5MBPD. The proposal failed to come through, and the production limits now in place (OPEC+ 170MBPD) would no longer be in effect, meaning the production volume will increase going forward. According to Reuters, Saudi Arabia will ratchet up production again, from the current 9.7MBPD to more than 10.0MBPD beginning in April. It would be safe to say that the oil market will experience a period of cutthroat competition.

We believe oil producers' decision not to cut production, despite the prospect of a decline in crude demand by up to 3.5MBPD amid the COVID-19 outbreak, is because of worries about peak demand. As COVID-19 infections surge in Europe and the US, it is likely that transportation demand which accounts for 60% of total crude demand will decline. This means that crude demand could peak out earlier than anticipated, and market share may become more important than price for oil producers. Aramco (ARMCO) has already slashed its OSP by USD6/bbl to USD3.1/bbl, which is lower than the price in 2015. Efforts to survive in the era of falling oil prices will probably manifest as oil price weakness continue for some time to come.

Some shale producers may face production disruptions as oil prices stabilize between USD40 and USD50. However, given that crude oil demand growth could slow further due to the growing popularity of EVs, the bankruptcy of several companies is unlikely to lead to a surge in oil prices.

Refining: inventory valuation loss but OSP decline positive; financial/investment burdens remain Chem: raw material price declines positive but oversupply sustains; ABS, PVC to do relatively well Refining: Short-term prospects are negative due to concerns over inventory valuation losses stemming from falling oil prices. However, fierce competition in the crude oil market is positive for OSP. Saudi Arabia has already lowered its OSP to below the level of 2015. Marginalized refiners' capacity utilization may decline going forward. However, OSP is unlikely to rebound as it did in 2015-2016 because refiners' financials are not strong enough to invest in energy conversion. S-Oil (OTCPK:SOOCY) is heavily invested in the chemicals business, while SK Innovation has made large investments in refining. In fact, refiners have devised plans expecting the implementation of IMO2020 to lead to higher profitability. However, the plans are unlikely to produce desired effects because of China's tax exemption on its refiners and deteriorating market conditions caused by COVID-19. Even if market conditions improve and profitability recovers, refiners' focus will likely be more on debt repayment rather than dividends, which make them less attractive as investments.

Chemicals: Lower oil prices are generally positive for NCCs. Falling naphtha prices last week have already helped widen chemical spreads. However, oversupply remains excessively severe, and scheduled capacity expansions are burdensome. In particular, general-purpose chemicals such as PE, PP, and BD are in oversupply. ABS and PVC supply is in balance and the ABS spread is expected to improve thanks to growing capacity for key raw materials such as BD and SM. LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) and Hanwha Solutions are our top picks.

Utilities: beneficial for KEPCO but negative for KOGAS

Rechargeable batteries: The relationship between falling oil prices and energy conversion is insignificant. Even if oil prices fall and internal combustion engines and fossil fuels become more economically viable, carbon emissions reduction is already a prevalent trend, and from the perspective of automakers, selling more ICEVs means having to pay more penalties. In February, European EV sales have continued to grow. In February, Germany's EV sales skyrocketed 149% YoY and France saw a 217% surge in EV sales and the UK 117%. There is no question about the robust growth story of the rechargeable battery industry.

According to recent media reports, LG Chem's efforts to spin off its battery business have been put on hold, although this is unconfirmed. At this point, its impact on shareholder value is neutral. The recent share price rally, in our view, does not fully reflect expectations for the spin-off, given the share price movement of Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY). LG Chem's 1Q20 results are likely to be poor due to the impact from the coronavirus outbreak and the ramping up of the new Polish plant. However, this is already widely anticipated. Accordingly, the share price plunge yesterday is probably the result of profit taking rather than disappointments over a delayed spin-off. Since the battery business should reach BEP in 2Q20 before turning around in 2H20, we believe corrections offer a good entry point.

Utility: plummeting oil prices lead to LNG price declines with some time lag, which is positive for KEPCO (KEP). On the other hand, when oil prices fall, KOGAS may suffer a decline in asset value and margin squeeze in existing projects. That said, KEPCO's earnings improvement may be limited without a structural reform of the electricity market given the declining portion of raw material costs and growing burdens from environment-related costs.

