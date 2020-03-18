Flex LNG Is Attractive After A Deep Correction

Fully funded for the next 24 months considering secured funding and internal cash flows.

New LNG carriers to be delivered in 2020 and 2021 to trigger revenue and cash flow growth.

Investment Overview

The global markets seem to be in a panic mode with the coronavirus spread spooking investors. Of course, there are reasons to be concerned. Some early estimates suggest that global GDP could be negatively impacted to the extent of $2.4 trillion.

Further, JP Morgan expects U.S. GDP to shrink by 2% in the first quarter and 3% in the second quarter. Euro zone GDP is also likely to contract by 1.8% and 3.3% over the same period. These factors are being discounted in the markets.

At the same time, it’s important to note that central banks are stepping up efforts to prevent a bigger damage to the economy. The Federal Reserve has already cut interest rates to near-zero levels. In addition, Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities worth $700 billion will be purchased by the central bank.

Therefore, once the coronavirus is contained, there can be a potentially sharp reversal in economic activity. According to a research article from Harvard Business Review, all previous pandemics have been followed by “V-shaped” economic recovery.

Investors can therefore accumulate quality stocks to benefit from a possibly sharp economic recovery in the second half of 2020 or early 2021.

I recently discussed Lundin Petroleum as my stock pick to accumulate in the oil & gas exploration sector.

Among companies in the LNG carrier segment, I believe that Flex LNG (FLNG) is worth accumulating at current levels.

Flex LNG traded at a 52-week high of $14.60. Currently, the stock trades $4.36 and has plunged by 70%. The best part of the decline has been in the recent past as the stock discounts the near-term slowdown.

With the markets under the grip of panic selling, Flex LNG looks oversold at a current market capitalization of $226 million.

I believe that the stock can be considered with an 18-24 month investment horizon and this coverage will elaborate on the positive triggers beyond the current headwind.

Strong Revenue and Cash Flow Growth Likely

As an overview, Flex LNG is an operator of LNG carriers and as of December 2019, the company had six LNG carriers in operation. With new delivery of LNG carriers the company has reported strong quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in 4Q19.

For 4Q19, the company’s revenue was $52.0 million as compared to $29.8 million in 3Q19. The company’s 4Q19 EBITDA was also at $41.9 million for 4Q19 as compared to $21.8 million in 3Q19. It is also worth noting that for 4Q19, the company reported healthy operating cash flow of $37.3 million.

The point I want to make at the onset is that Flex LNG was growing at a healthy pace prior to the coronavirus driven stock plunge. Of course, the next few quarters are likely to be relatively subdued, but the company is positioned for stellar top-line growth once the current crisis is navigated.

To put things into perspective, Flex LNG has 6 operational LNG carriers and the company currently has 7 LNG carriers to be delivered in 2020 and 2021.

The following points are worth noting –

First, as these new LNG carriers are delivered in 2020 and 2021, there is likely to be a steady growth in revenue.

Second, the year 2022 will be the first year of all 13 LNG carriers in operation. Therefore, strong top-line growth is likely in 2022.

Therefore, Flex LNG has revenue growth visibility for the next three years and it’s likely to be associated to strong cash flow growth.

As a ball-park estimate, Flex LNG reported operating cash flow of $37 million for 4Q19. As the number of LNG vessels double, quarterly cash flow can increase to $75 to $80 million by 2022. This implies an annualized cash flow visibility of $300 to $320 million in 2022. This is for a stock that’s currently trading at a market capitalization of $226 million.

Further, according to the company, a day rate of $75,000 would imply a 15% return on equity. As a matter of fact, Flex LNG reported day rate of $94,000 for 4Q19. Therefore, ROE on the vessels is bound to be attractive once the market sentiments recover and this should drive the stock higher.

Amidst these positives, one risk is high exposure to the spot markets. Since the spot market tends to be volatile, long-term contracts provide clear revenue visibility and can boost valuations. Currently, the company has 6 LNG carriers that are operational and 3 are in the spot market.

However, when I discuss the industry outlook, there will be clarity on why I expect the company to have a high percentage of long-term contracts in the coming years.

Overall, with six vessels operational and seven to be delivered in the next 2 years, Flex LNG is positioned for strong top-line growth once the current crisis is navigated.

No Balance Sheet or Funding Concerns

Since Flex LNG has seven new vessels to be delivered in the next 24 months, it’s important to talk about the company’s balance sheet and financing status.

As of December 2019, the company had a total of $1,286 million in remaining capital expenditure. With a pre-paid capital expenditure of $349 million and with $629 million in secured financing, Flex LNG has no concerns in terms of funding the new LNG carriers.

It is also worth noting that the company had $129 million in cash and equivalents as of December 2019. For 4Q19, the company reported operating cash flow of $37 million, even if the annualized OCF for 2020 is just at $100 million (discounting the slowdown), the company will generate ample cash to ensure complete financing of new LNG carriers.

Clearly, financing is not a concern and this is a big positive in challenging market conditions.

I want to add that Flex LNG reported total debt of $780 million as of December 2019. However, that’s not a concern considering the fact that EBITDA has been robust. Debt servicing is likely to be smooth through 2020.

As new LNG carriers are delivered, the growth in EBITDA and cash flow will ensure that debt servicing remains smooth. Again, the key factor to watch will be the company’s ability to secure long-term contracts. This will ensure visibility on smooth debt servicing and a credit upgrade can positively impact valuations.

I estimated earlier that Flex LNG can possibly generate $300 to $320 million in annual operating cash flow by 2022. Therefore, if there is no further capital expenditure requirement, the company can also deleverage and there will be ample scope for higher dividends.

Bright Industry Outlook Supports “Buy” Thesis

Specific to the company, the factor of new LNG carriers is the main trigger for stock price upside in the coming years. Further, a strong balance sheet supports the bull case for Flex LNG.

Beyond company specific factors, the LNG industry has an attractive outlook not just for the coming years, but for the next decade.

According to McKinsey, LNG demand growth is expected at 3.6% through 2035. Further, according to the report –

We expect LNG demand to outpace overall gas demand as Asian markets rely on more distant supplies, Europe increases its gas-import dependence, and US producers seek overseas markets for their gas (both pipe and LNG).

Further, according to estimates, China and India will continue to witness strong demand growth. However, Southeast Asia is also an import destination for LNG and demand growth is likely to be strong in the coming years.

A clear implication of this sustained demand is that LNG carriers will remain contracted in the coming years. This is also the reason to believe that long-term contracts for Flex LNG is likely as the market demand will be strong for the coming decade.

Another important point from the IEA is as follows –

Over one hundred billion cubic metres of new LNG supply capacity is to be commissioned between 2018 and 2023, with the bulk of these additions coming from Australia and the United States. So far, this wave of new liquefaction capacity has been absorbed without any signs of looming oversupply, mostly by Asian importers.

Since United States will remain a key exporter to Asia in the coming years, long distance trade will trigger demand for LNG vessels and term contracts rather than spot market trade. As the article from Platts Insights suggests, the average distance covered by LNG laden ship from the United States has continued to increase in the last five years.

Further, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, “the average age of a liquefied natural gas carrier has reached 21, signalling more than half will need to be replaced in the few years following 2020.”

This will re-balance the supply-demand scenario and take day rates higher beyond 2020.

These factors indicate that industry dynamics are positive and Flex LNG is well positioned to benefit with a young fleet of 13 LNG carriers.

Concluding Views on Flex LNG

Considering the company specific and industry factors, Flex LNG is an attractive investment after the recent correction.

If we look at EV/EBITDA valuations for 2021, Flex LNG trades at an EV/EBITDA of 7.79. In comparison, Golar LNG (GLNG) trades at 2021 EV/EBITDA of 10.8 and GasLog (GLOG) trades at 2021 EV/EBITDA of 7.36.

Considering the peer average of 9.08, Flex LNG is trading at a valuation gap of 16.5%. However, the potential for upside is more than 16.5% considering the following two factors –

First, even GasLog and Golar LNG are depressed and if we consider pre-crisis valuations, the upside potential is significant.

Second, Flex LNG has 7 new carrier deliveries and is on a higher growth trajectory. Therefore, a valuation premium is justified.

It is worth noting that on December 31, 2019, Flex LNG was trading at $10.9. Even if the stock is back to those levels after the current crisis, it implies an upside potential of 150% from current levels of $4.36.

Therefore, peer comparison at a time when all valuations are depressed might be deceptive and Flex LNG is positioned for significant upside in the next 18-24 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.