A White Label ETF Issuer Sounds Off On Cannabis And Non-Transparent Active ETFs (Podcast)

As such, Kip has had a front-row seat to the rapid growth of cannabis-focused ETFs as well as the up and coming non-transparent active ETF space.

A white label ETF issuer, Nottingham currently sits at the intersection of the newest trends in the ETF industry.

With more than 30 years in the fund management space, Nottingham Funds founder Kip Meadows has seen many new investing trends come and go.

By Jonathan Liss

As the founder of white label ETF issuer Nottingham Funds, Kip Meadows has developed real expertise in key areas of the ETF space - particularly in Cannabis Investing, where his firm has been the force behind several ETF launches (THCX) (CNBS) and in the non-transparent active ETF space. He covers both in great detail on the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs.

Show Notes

3:00 - Explanation of the "back office" side of the ETF business

4:30 - The white label fund launch process

7:00 - What do investors interested in investing in cannabis funds need to look out for?

11:00 - What's better in the cannabis space: active management or passive index funds?

13:00 - What industry is a good comparison to the cannabis industry?

17:00 - What are major challenges in the space right now?

19:30 - Do we need to see U.S. legalization to see a run up in the sector's stock prices?

23:00 - Non-transparent active ETFs: Why have active managers stayed away?

26:00 - 5 different ways to attack the non-transparent active ETF issue

33:45 - What are the benefits for investors of buying one of these active funds in an ETF wrapper vs. a mutual fund wrapper?

35:00 - Analyzing the cost structure

38:00 - Of the 5, do you have a favorite model? Which do you think is most beneficial to investors?

40:00 - Will new the American Century funds open the floodgates for other active managers to enter the ETF space?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Kip Meadows doesn't have positions in any of the stocks or funds discussed in today's show.



Jonathan Liss is long CGC.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.