A White Label ETF Issuer Sounds Off On Cannabis And Non-Transparent Active ETFs (Podcast)
With more than 30 years in the fund management space, Nottingham Funds founder Kip Meadows has seen many new investing trends come and go.
A white label ETF issuer, Nottingham currently sits at the intersection of the newest trends in the ETF industry.
As such, Kip has had a front-row seat to the rapid growth of cannabis-focused ETFs as well as the up and coming non-transparent active ETF space.
Sign up for Let's Talk ETFs on your favorite podcast platform:
As the founder of white label ETF issuer Nottingham Funds, Kip Meadows has developed real expertise in key areas of the ETF space - particularly in Cannabis Investing, where his firm has been the force behind several ETF launches (THCX) (CNBS) and in the non-transparent active ETF space. He covers both in great detail on the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs.
Show Notes
- 3:00 - Explanation of the "back office" side of the ETF business
- 4:30 - The white label fund launch process
- 7:00 - What do investors interested in investing in cannabis funds need to look out for?
- 11:00 - What's better in the cannabis space: active management or passive index funds?
- 13:00 - What industry is a good comparison to the cannabis industry?
- 17:00 - What are major challenges in the space right now?
- 19:30 - Do we need to see U.S. legalization to see a run up in the sector's stock prices?
- 23:00 - Non-transparent active ETFs: Why have active managers stayed away?
- 26:00 - 5 different ways to attack the non-transparent active ETF issue
- 33:45 - What are the benefits for investors of buying one of these active funds in an ETF wrapper vs. a mutual fund wrapper?
- 35:00 - Analyzing the cost structure
- 38:00 - Of the 5, do you have a favorite model? Which do you think is most beneficial to investors?
- 40:00 - Will new the American Century funds open the floodgates for other active managers to enter the ETF space?
Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Kip Meadows doesn't have positions in any of the stocks or funds discussed in today's show.
Jonathan Liss is long CGC.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.