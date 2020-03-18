Triton International: Great Fear Equals Great Opportunity

I've seen multiple media references in the last two weeks to Warren Buffet's line about seeing who's "swimming naked" when the tide goes out, which legitimately appeared in his 2001 Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) investor letter.

(Source)

I don't know if it is on account of the tide metaphor specifically, but I've been thinking about Triton International (TRTN), the largest lessor of container boxes to the shipping industry, as the value of its common shares and all of its series of preferred shares have lost significant value in the last month during the coronavirus sell off. Has the tide gone out, or is there an irrational fear gripping markets?

(Source: Author's spreadsheet)

As the chart above shows, the common shares are down over 40% in the last month alone, while the 4 series of preferred shares were all trading around their call/par price of $25 and then each broke sharply lower, with series D down by as much as ~50%, and the other series down by less in order of their yield and date of possible call (the highest yield to par 8.50% A series can be called the earliest, March 2024, and lost the least value, while on down to series D with the lowest yield to par and longest call date losing the most value). When the company reported Q4 2019 results in February, the virus was just beginning to show up in terms of affecting Q1 2020, and management addressed it to the extent that they could, especially in the Q & A with analysts [edited for length]:

Larry Solow [CJS Securities]: If we can get by the coronavirus issues maybe things will start to rebound? Brian Sondey [CEO]: The outbreak of the coronavirus at a minimum probably delays any rebounds by just limiting factory output for the next month or so at least and limiting exports. Michael Brown [KBW/Stiffel]: So is your base case expectations still ... that the second half snap back and come alongside the peak season... the wild card is just the coronavirus and just remains to be seen how that kind of plays out over time...? Brian Sondey: And, and I'd say in the absence of the coronavirus outbreak and all the uncertainty that that creates, I think we'd feel pretty good about the year. ... It's just that this obviously, is kind of an unprecedented situation. Ken Hoexter [BofA/Merrill Lynch]: The coronavirus ... So maybe just your thoughts on ... near term on utilization ... you've got some ships there that liners that are moving empty boxes, maybe leaving stuff at the shore ... what does that mean from your perspective as the supplier to the industry in terms of disrupting that normal sailing cycle...? Brian Sondey: Right, so certainly, the ships - the exports from China have been quite low, you know, since Chinese New Year. And to some extent, what we're just seeing is an extension of the Chinese New Year holiday beyond this typical duration... In terms of what we're seeing in our activity, as we haven't seen any real spike in drop off items...one, just our leas[e] portfolio is well structured and it doesn't allow any kind of real big jump in off hire volumes... we do expect it to be a delay in terms of when we'll see pick up in export activity translate to at lease-outs for us... But in general... the inventory of containers is a very small number relative to the flow of containers. And so we don't think it would take too long for kind of a renewed activity to translate into demand for us.

Obviously a month on from those remarks now, and the market is not confident that either this will be limited to a month-long blip or that a global recovery in trade will be coming even once it does pass. Either way, it is leaving some intriguing possibilities on the table for those with a moderate to high risk tolerance.

The Role of The Preferred Series in Triton's Capital Stack

As I have mentioned in previous articles on Triton, going into 2019, Triton started issuing preferred shares, mostly to swap for common shares as they aggressively retired common stock with the proceeds. That had proved to be an effective strategy in helping to generate solid capital gains for holders of the commons until recently, and owners of the preferred series were able to lock in a generous fixed return for a few years, usually at the expense of limited upside. What has changed dramatically now is that all of preferred shares are trading well below $25, and with most of them having at least 4 more years until a possible call and no option to be converted to common shares. All of a sudden, the yield to call (worst) is huge, with the protections of preferred status, and perhaps slightly less certainty that Triton would be in a position to call them as early as they might wish.

(Source: Author's spreadsheet)

While I suspect management would have every incentive to retire each of these as soon as possible, in the meantime, those yields are certainly enticing, assuming that they are safe.

How safe are these preferred shares?

From researching, writing and reading on Triton over the last 6 months, my observation is that most who are reluctant to be bullish on Triton point to still high leverage. While I would not claim that billions in long-term liabilities is a light load for a company of Triton's size, however that debt has come down steadily in 2019, and as of 12/31/2019 stood at $6.63B, down from $7.53 a year earlier, and its maturity schedule does not present any immediate danger relative to the terms on containers currently under lease; its current utilization rate is ~95% of its available containers for lease are actually under contract; the danger may be in a drying up of enough new lease contracts going forward to handle the larger 2023 maturities.

(Source: Triton International 2019 10-K)

(Source - Triton International 4th quarter 2019 earnings presentation)

Of Triton's debt coming due, the biggest single year to deal with is 2023, with $1.6 billion, and happens to be the same year with the highest number of leases expiring for dry shipping, and the year before any of the existing preferred shares can start being called. However, if Triton handles the smaller 2020 and 2021 maturities without issue and without taking on new borrowing greater than the debt being extinguished, [and the coronavirus or something else does not create a long-term lull in global shipping], then:

Triton should have the means and market strength to refinance at least a portion of the larger maturities if needed, possibly at very attractive rates relative to the cost of the preferred dividends.

The common dividends, which cost annually about $155.4 M at current levels, would be available to tackle debt before touching the preferred dividends

I consider it likely, based on the environment now, that Triton will seek to call the preferred shares as early as possible, given how cheap debt keeps getting, and they could well borrow the money to call them and come out ahead. However, to call all the existing preferred shares starting in March 2024 would require ~ $400 million, which relative to the size of their existing debt is sizable enough not to take for granted, especially if economic conditions slowly deteriorate. Thus there is an outside chance that some or all of these issues continue paying out their dividends beyond the dates when they can be called.

Conclusion

Triton management appeared to be ready to give a relatively bright forecast for 2020, stronger than what they may have been initially assuming, before the virus scare threw a monkey wrench in global supply chains. While the truism of "only time will tell" as to whether or not the correction in Triton's valuations is warranted, the company was already planning conservatively in 2019 and now has good reason to continue into the first half of 2020. Even with very conservative results in 2020, however, I think the company is likely under-valued, but really like the preferred shares for extra security and additional margin of safety as they are trading so far under par. In the current context, I do not see the company attempting to issue yet more series. But if some "sanity" is restored in the sense of the existing issues returning close to par value in the markets, then I would not count out the possibility of Triton returning to this strategy yet again provided it can move down the ladder on its cost of capital further, as each successive issue has managed to do so far. For investors with above-average risk tolerance, I continue to recommend Triton International for income, and now for possible capital appreciation as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRTN, TRTN.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.