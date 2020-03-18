Helmerich & Payne: Value Now Emerging After Share Price Halving In Just Weeks

Although due to the sheer uncertainties surrounding the timing and extent of any underlying recovery, I believe that only switching to a neutral rating is appropriate.

It now seems almost certain that their dividend will be reduced, however, thankfully they entered this turmoil with a strong financial position.

Introduction

The last month has certainly been a rough one for the shareholders of Helmerich & Payne (HP), who have witnessed their share price more than halving. When publishing my previous article I commented how their dividend yield of over 6% was near a record high, well since then it has sky rocketed to over 16% as of the time of writing. Given the rapid change in their underlying operating conditions stemming from the coronavirus and the OPEC oil price war, this article provides an updated valuation that incorporates these recent changes.

Valuation Assumptions

When conducting my first valuation it was assumed that they would be capable of maintaining a financial position strong enough to avoid either raising equity or reducing their dividend. Due to the aforementioned and widely discussed impacts from the coronavirus and the OPEC oil price war, the question of whether they can sustain their dividend payments has switched to questions regarding the extent and timing of their reduction. This is especially relevant with many oil and gas companies significantly reducing their capital expenditure immediately, with one of the most notable being Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

One of my previous articles from late 2019 discussed their financial position in greater detail and suffice to say that whilst this latest downturn will inflict damage, they entered this period in great shape. Given this it seems highly likely that they will be capable of not only surviving this downturn but also avoiding destroying shareholder value through raising equity.

Valuation Scenarios

The original two valuation scenarios foresaw their dividend either remaining unchanged perpetually into the future or at best, growing perpetually at 2.50% annually after remaining unchanged for the next three years. Given the aforementioned high probability that their dividend will be reduced, the primary scenario now foresees their quarterly dividend being halved to $0.355 per share or $1.42 per share on an annual basis, before growing at 2.50% annually perpetually into the future. Whilst halving their dividend may sound rather dramatic, given all the uncertainties surrounding any recovery in the oil and gas markets, this was selected to provide a conservative baseline valuation.

Meanwhile the secondary scenario now foresees their quarterly dividend only being reduced by 25% to $0.5325 per share or $2.13 per share on an annual basis, before growing at 2.50% annually perpetually into the future. This is now the most optimistic scenario that I can realistically foresee eventuating, given their current situation and the aforementioned long-term threat to their entire industry as the world moves away from hydrocarbons.

Valuation Technique

The primary valuations used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 10.75% with the following inputs, a risk free rate of 0.723% (10 Year U.S. Treasury), a 60 month Beta of 1.48 (SA) and an expected market return of 7.50%. Meanwhile, the additional valuation consideration compares their current dividend yield to that of other companies operating in the broader oil and gas industry.

Valuation Results

The primary valuation returned a result of $17.21, which is virtually equal to their current share price of $17.51 as of the time of writing. This indicates that their shares are currently approximately priced for a conservative future scenario, whereby their halved dividend would still result in a yield of slightly over 8%. The main issue remaining is that this affords very minimal margin of safety in the event that their future growth does not transpire due to the long-term threats to hydrocarbon demand.

Meanwhile the secondary valuation returned a result of $25.81, which is 47.40% higher than their current share price as of the time of writing. Whilst this indicates that there could presently be very attractive potential upside, it should be remembered that this is the most optimistic scenario that I could foresee eventuating. The results were also assisted by fairly low future expectations for expected market returns of only 7.50%. Although I personally believe that future market returns will be materially lower than their historical average of approximately 10%, an investor could argue that a higher expected rate of return should have been utilized as an alternative. If an expected market return of 10% was utilized instead of 7.50%, then the previous two valuations would fall significantly to only $11.88 and $17.82.

Similar to last time the additional valuation consideration provides further food for thought by simply comparing the income they can produce to various competing investments in the same broader oil and gas industry. It can easily be seen that whilst their dividend yield has sky rocketed, so have that of their peers, one of which being Energy Transfer Partners (ET), which I am very bullish on. Whilst there is never any guarantee that a double digit dividend yield can be sustained, I believe that they are better positioned than Helmerich & Payne.

Conclusion

Thankfully I believe they will capable of riding out this highly volatile period of time whilst avoiding destructive equity raising, however, a dividend reduction is virtually certain. Although it seems probable that in the medium-term investors will see positive returns from their share price at the moment, given the massive uncertainties and volatility surrounding them, I believe that switching from a bearish to a neutral rating is appropriate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.