Fundamentals Of Leadership IV - Virgin Galactic - Turning A Dream Into Reality

We're at Neutral on the stock (and all stocks!) due to the market environment, but we remain positive on the company.

We speak one on one to the CEO of Virgin Galactic, George Whitesides, about the job of turning the dream of spaceflight into a mature operating business.

In this, our fourth in our "Fundamentals of Leadership" series here on SeekingAlpha, we focus on the arduous task of taking a dream and turning it into a real business.

Background to our "Fundamentals of Leadership" Series

As part of our work covering our chosen stocks in the space, tech and telecom sectors, we focus very much on the quality of the management teams running those companies. It's a truism to say this factor is a major determinant of stock outcomes. Very often however, in any discussion of management teams, you will see teams described as simply strong or otherwise. As we all know, that's too simplistic. In our "Fundamentals of Leadership" series, we break down the task of running a company into its constituent parts, and take a look at what good looks like in each case.

This note on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is the fourth in the series.

Virgin Galactic, The First Pureplay Space Tourism Stock

We’ve covered Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on SeekingAlpha for some months now. You can see our coverage of the company here.

From the moment of the announcement of the reverse merger into a listed cash shell (IPOA) controlled by the investment firm Social Capital Hedosophia, we felt that the stock could be a very exciting story, fuelled initially by momentum as investors got excited about the space theme. We thought the stock would be volatile. And so it turned out to be. Here’s the stock chart over the last year. You can see the merger announcement in October, a little bump of excitement there, then the subsequent trough of disillusionment, an elated climb up to a highly speculative peak at around $42. And then the world came to an end, and it’s back down to $12 and change. Even then, thanks to the current environment, the stock has still easily outperformed the market over the last year.

Now, the stock is no more rationally priced at $12-something than it was at $42-something or at $6-something. It’s very difficult to say what the stock ought to trade at right now. The company, as we’ve said many times, is an early-stage business which just happens to be traded on the public markets. This is a function of where it happened to choose to raise capital, rather than anyone’s particular desire for this company to have a tradable stock. It’s not like a technology IPO. It’s like a VC-backed business before it IPOs.

The Dream of Spaceflight

All early stage companies originate from a dream. The dream of the founder who one day decides that, say, malls don’t really need to exist as a minimum-wage worker in a FedEx truck can bring the mall to your door. That dream is currently worth about $900bn. Or that, say, the citizens of the world have a hitherto-untapped desire to share photos of their breakfast with strangers. Turned out to be a $1bn dream sold too cheaply. Or that you might want to fly to space for jollies, without having to go through all that fuss about being a test pilot for ten years first. Currently a $3bn dream.

Successful company founders are magical creatures who act and think differently to the rest of us. They see the world differently. That’s how come they do crazy things like leave a highly paid, prestigious job, move 3,000 miles across country and start selling books from their own basement. If founders were normal, they’d go work for IBM or Delta Airlines. And the world would be a much more boring place.

What founders are usually not very good at – indeed very often not interested in – is running the day-to-day nuts and bolts of a business, of turning the dream into a reality. Occasionally you might come across a founder-CEO who is still in place years later and doing well. Larry Ellison of Oracle (ORCL), Marc Benioff of Salesforce.com (CRM), Jeff Green of The Trade Desk (TTD) – these rare creatures do exist. But far more typical is that creative founders need execution-oriented CEOs to turn the dream into a reality.

So it is at SPCE.

We spoke one on one with George Whitesides, CEO at SPCE, about exactly this challenge – how do you take the dream of spaceflight, a dream of Virgin Galactic’s founder Richard Branson, and turn it into a mature, regular-as-clockwork, safe but exciting experience for the paying customer?

Here’s what we learned.

First, we asked how he ended up running the show at SPCE. He told us that he had a longstanding view that space would become a commercialized market, since the time of his first job at Orbital Sciences in the mid 1990s. Whilst at NASA – he was Chief of Staff to Administrator Bolden until 2010 – Whitesides told us he enjoyed an “incredible experience putting in place the policies to enable the commercialization of space”. Already an advisor to Virgin Galactic, and indeed the proud owner of a pair of early flight tickets for his wife and himself, when approached for the CEO job, Whitesides decided the company represented “a wonderful opportunity offering a way to contribute a little to the developing reality of commercial spaceflight”.

Second, we asked how on Earth one takes this grand vision and turns it into a real business – and in the public eye, to boot. Whitesides told us his approach has been to prioritize three key principles, and to build his operating plan to deliver on those principles. His three basic goals are:

Ensure that safety systems are the number one priority

Create a business that can build and operate a series of spacecraft simultaneously

Deliver commercial operations in New Mexico

We dug into these a little.

Safety Systems

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to spot that a major risk to the stock and the company at SPCE is if some kind of accident befalls passengers or SPCE staff. Whitesides told us that in order to minimize the chances of this, the company has designed safety-first principles into the spacecraft and to the business processes – such principles include utilizing horizontal takeoff aboard a simple jet aircraft (the host airplane) and a runway landing for the spacecraft, using a simple propulsion system that can be shut off with a single valve actuation, a double-hulled spacecraft design which makes the ship harder to puncture, and a quad-redundant air supply.

We cover Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) as you know and so the propulsion system is of interest to us. We asked why this was produced in-house rather than using a merchant supplier. Whitesides told us that in the early days as a young private company SPCE had to choose between being a very small customer of the major suppliers, working with less well established suppliers, or building propulsion in house. After a fashion the company chose the latter. “We have a very simple rocket motor system”, he told us. “We’ve built a lot of them and we’ve never had a significant anomaly on any of them”.

We find it unusual that the three leading ‘NewSpace’ companies – Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin (BORGN) and SpaceX (SPACE) – are each highly vertically integrated, i.e. they produce their own rocket motors, their own spacecraft and boosters, and operate the launches too. Whitesides said of Virgin Galactic, “In 2010 when I joined, we planned to procure a higher percentage of the airframe from third parties than has turned out to be the case. We found that to control costs, ensure quality and ensure our build schedule, it was preferable to be more vertically integrated.”

Regular Launch Cadence

The key to SPCE developing as a real, operating business generating sustained revenue, earnings and cashflow is, to state the obvious, regular flights. This is easy to say, hard to do. In Whitesides’ favor is that he worked at NASA during a time when Shuttle launches were fairly regular, multiple-missions-per-year affairs. This inherited operational DNA ought to assist SPCE’s move from bespoke-build, bespoke-flight (the situation today) to regular builds and flights. This is the company’s biggest challenge in our view and it’s the crux of whether the stock can move from speculative to earnings-based (at least, revenue-based and future earnings-based). In our coverage of the stock this will be our key focus going forward.

Commercial Operations From New Mexico Base

Spaceports aren’t as exciting as spacecraft, and so you don’t read much about SPCE’s New Mexico operations base. But the build here has been significant and again is a vertically-integrated model. SPCE has exclusive use of the “Gateway to Space” terminal at Spaceport America in NM, and runs its own ticketing operation, passenger handling, etc. All of which in regular aviation has long been parsed and outsourced. The breadth of SPCE’s business right now is, we think, a challenge. Whitesides described the company as “being a little like a space agency in itself” for this reason.

Regular, Boring Old Government Business

In our view the market is missing a significant part of SPCE’s business. NASA has firm plans to use Virgin Galactic spacecraft for sub-orbital research flights – be it for human spaceflight training, or researchers aboard to conduct scientific experiments, SPCE will provide NASA with a relatively low-cost option for suborbital flight. Once in progress, this line of business will accomplish two things in our view. Firstly, clocking up multiple successful NASA flights ought to help put to bed undue safety concerns. Secondly, this will bring in highly dependable, long-run revenue for SPCE, with a measurable backlog – a boon for investors. We asked Whitesides about the pending NASA line of business. He told us, “we’re excited to be able to provide NASA with early stage research validation services. The suborbital environment we provide has sufficient common ground with orbital and exploratory missions to be able to accelerate NASA’s technology development for future missions. And our planned research flight cadence means that the time between research missions is far less than waiting for an ISS lab opportunity”.

Our Outlook For The Stock

SPCE has enjoyed an even more wild ride so far than the usual hot IPO. Actually it wasn’t a hot IPO, it went more or less unnoticed! As public attention ramped up, so did the stock. And as the current market crisis took hold, the stock fell back.

Our best judgement is that Whitesides will deliver a real business. That means a combination of high end tourist revenue – contingent but high margin – and regular government business – dependable but lower margin. We think the critical steps include deciding when and how to raise more capital – equity issuance, convertible bond, timing thereof, etc.

So our plan for covering the stock is to watch the following:

First – spacecraft production rate.

Second – first demonstration of flight success with founder Richard Branson aboard.

Third – first revenue flight and the reported customer experience thereafter.

Fourth – ramp-up in regular government business.

Fifth – development of regular launch cadence for both NASA and tourist revenue flights.

We remain big fans of SPCE and look forward to the company’s future success.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 17 March 2020.

