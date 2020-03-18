Wolf's Corona Discounts: Sysco

I try to focus on absolute quality A-grade names with high dividend safety trading at an excessive undervaluation.

Finding good investments during this market drop is like throwing a rock blindfolded in a discount antique store - you're bound to hit something expensive selling cheap.

(Author's note: This article is part of a series where I attempt to identify and write about the highest-quality companies currently trading at undervaluation as a result of the corona-induced market panic. I try to combine companies with the highest credit ratings, highest safeties, and highest yields to form the basis of excellent, safe investments during this time.)

One thing that's become increasingly clear is that this stock market is not being directed by any sort of logic. Now, those of us investing according to fundamentals know that the stock market is inherently flawed when it comes to the short- to medium-term valuation of equities.

However, what's been going on the past 4 weeks, I believe, takes the cake in what we've been seeing historically. To name an example, yesterday (at the time of writing this article), the Swedish Grocer Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) was down nearly 15-18% in single-day trading.

Today, without any relevant news, the grocer is up 17.5%, but a quality Swedish real estate firm renting space to government institutions is instead down nearly 13%.

(Photo Source)

Valuation-related logic has abandoned the market for the time being. As such, we're seeing quality companies being thrown away like skittles. My portfolio has lost more than 24% value in less than a month. However, even yesterday, during the 3rd-worst day in stock market history...

I honestly could not be happier.

Now, let's look at one of the quality companies that we're being offered - welcome to Sysco.

Sysco - What does the company do?

Sysco (SYY), which by the way stands for the Systems and Services Company, is a food marketing and distribution company. It handles kitchen equipment, tabletop items, and foodstuffs to restaurants, healthcare, education, hospitality (hotels and inns) and wholesales to other foodservice customers such as Aramark (ARMK) and Sodexo (OTCPK:SDXOF). You want basic? This is as basic as it gets.

(Source: CAGNY Presentation 2020)

Sysco is divided into a large number of brands, all held together in a brand portfolio tiered in $1B, $500M, and <$500M brands. Examples of these above. Reportable segments insofar as the company goes is very simple, and geographic.

There is International Foodservice, U.S Foodservice, SYGMA, and "Other". Due to the company not tiering customers into sourcing categories, such as restaurants, educational, hotels, etc., this makes reviewing the company operations a somewhat more opaque affair (more on that below).

While things for Sysco indeed may be as simple as "Deliver X amounts of food products to Y", we as investors sometimes prefer a greater degree of granularity in terms of operational specifics.

Their annual reports, unlike most larger company presentations, is basically just a 10-K with a colorful first page. So, in order to find things here, we need to delve deeper and well beyond the typically-read presentations. Fortunately, there are facts to be found in the 10-K.

First off, we have a split of just what exactly the company sells and to what percentage, in terms of its "Principal" Product categories. This gives us an idea of just what it is that Sysco sells.

(Source: Sysco 2019 Annual Report)

So, Sysco delivers a full list of frozen foods and fresh foods as well as canned/dry foods, fresh meats/seafood, dairy, beverages, imports, and produce. They also deliver paper products/disposables, tableware, cookware, larger restaurant/kitchen equipment, as well as cleaning supplies.

The company is a full-service supplier that operates from distribution centers. It distributes branded merchandise, such as Kraft Heinz (KHC), as well as the company's very extensive array of private-label goods. The company has the capacity and the expertise to produce foodstuffs according to specifications.

In terms of customers, we find the following.

(Source: Sysco 2019 Annual Report)

This also starts explaining some of the drop-offs in share price we're seeing. Overexposure to the restaurant sector is very likely to result in some very weak 2Q20 and 3Q20 numbers unless this crisis is solved soon.

Sysco sources foodstuffs and products both domestically and internationally. Due to having a very wide spread of sourcing options with none accounting for more than 10% of purchases, this company is rather safe in terms of its supply chain, even in an event such as this.

Sysco serves an insane 16% of the entire foodservice market in the United States, a $300B industry. The company also services an international market, and while no official data was found, industry trade data indicates that Sysco is amongst the largest distributors of food and non-food products (related) in the geographies of the USA and Canada as well as select international markets.

Geographically, facilities are found in the following areas.

(Source: Sysco 2019 Annual Report)

So, Sysco is a company active in the distribution of foodstuffs and related products, both basic produce and the like and also prepared foodstuffs. They do this primarily in NA and also on an international basis.

It makes money through:

The sale of basic foodstuffs prepared meals and food-related products to the restaurant, healthcare, education, and travel industry (as well as others).

Sysco - How has the company been doing?

While results for the year will obviously be affected by corona, we're still looking at the latest quarterly report to see how the company was doing prior to the virus.

(Source: Sysco 2Q20 Report)

And, in a word, Sysco was doing very well, with sales growth, margin increases, and EPS increases. While the US segment saw some increase in expenditures and international operations were affected by FX, the overall bottom-line result was good.

Problems were mainly related to inventory buildup and account receivables, influenced operating cash flows and FCF negatively, coming down to only half YoY in terms of FCF. Prior to Corona, the company's three-year plan was on track, which now, of course, might have to be reconsidered.

(Source: Sysco 2Q20 Report)

More news for the quarter includes:

A higher portion of Sysco Brand product sales increases.

Continued challenges in the international segment as Sysco is trying to integrate businesses in France - while the UK performance remains at relatively stable levels.

Good performance in LATAM, including excellent growth in Costa Rica.

The company's specialty SYGMA-segment continues to improve profitability.

Struggles in passing along costs to consumers, especially in dairy and protein (beef, pork, etc.).

Future company focus remains on addition by subtraction - taking costs out of the system and improving efficiency as well as pricing strategies. The company means to tailor SCM solutions more to individual customers and take advantage of a currently highly-fragmented market and make it more homogenized over time. Unlike others, Sysco doesn't compete strictly through pricing alone. The company also sees significant potential in metro markets, where Sysco is currently underrepresented. This goes for international metro markets and it also goes for domestic ones, like NYC. The company believes that in terms of market share in urban markets, Sysco is somewhere along the lines of less than half of the market - something that could be bigger.

How the company has been doing can also be seen in terms of a comparison to the broader S&P 500 and the food/retail index.

(Source: Sysco 2019 Annual Report)

In short, things prior to Corona were looking excellent, with the company still having a significant number of items to address.

Sysco - What are the risks?

The risks to Sysco's operations are, at this time, self-evident.

Coronavirus impact will either lower or eliminate the need for the company's core business - restaurants and similar customers, which will no longer be ordering food. This will dent the company's quarterly results and, depending on how long it goes on, could dent results for some time.

will either lower or eliminate the need for the company's core business - restaurants and similar customers, which will no longer be ordering food. This will dent the company's quarterly results and, depending on how long it goes on, could dent results for some time. Inventory buildup as a result of the bullet point above, increasing company costs and potentially annual working capital.

as a result of the bullet point above, increasing company costs and potentially annual working capital. Some customers may even be going out of business, which would result in more long-term effects on the company's profitability going forward.

In essence, what's threatening Sysco is a fundamental shortage/lack of orders in relation to the inventory Sysco currently holds/will be holding. The next quarterly will give us indications of how the company handles this. They could sell off inventory to other customers or discount it in an attempt to make sales. Certain types of inventory also aren't perishable, meaning they can be stored for months or years with little damage. At this time, the lack of clarity is what is hurting us the most - and the same is true for Sysco.

Sysco - What's the valuation?

It's hard to keep from grinning here, so let me nail down a few points first. Sysco is:

BBB+ rated from S&P.

At a mere 2.46X Net debt/EBITDA, with interest coverage of nearly 8X.

A dividend king with 51 years of uninterrupted dividend growth.

of uninterrupted dividend growth. At a dividend safety score of 92/100, at Simplysafedividends, noting a "Very safe" dividend despite recent developments, due to their excellent balance sheet.

During late 2019, the company traded at share prices of over $80/share, marking a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keep that in mind now.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

So, from a ~22X earnings valuation to one below ~10 times forward earnings for a Dividend King in the span of 2.5 months. Not even the Financial Crisis saw the company trading at these valuations in terms of P/E. Granted, the recession didn't see closure on the order we have now - but still.

The question becomes a simple one. It's do you see that Sysco, in the space of 2.5 months, as a company is worth less than half of what it was prior to the corona outbreak in the US?

Moreover, do you believe that the effects on Sysco will be on the order that the company needs to be valued at less than 10 times current expected earnings?

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

My answer to that is obviously "No". The company is a dividend king, which on the basis of current valuation has a potential upside of 24.54% CAGR until 2023 if current earnings predictions are accurate. But we know that Corona will have some impact. Let's model.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

If the company suffered a 50%+ earnings hit from Corona before returning to more slow growth after this, your potential upside is still over 15% CAGR until 2025 - and that is excluding the potential dividend, as forecasting increases/dividends following 2021 under this model becomes too volatile. I've also vastly underestimated the company's EPS growth rate in relation to its historical growth rate. Even under these circumstances, the company will, ultimately, thrive - and so could you, as an investor.

Thesis

There are no real other cases to be made here. Sysco is a Dividend King with a 5%+ yield trading at below 10 P/E due to the corona outbreak.

Will the company face trouble?

Most certainly.

Will the company be forced to adopt a more conservative growth projection and push up its current 2023 plans?

Most likely.

Will the company, a business with over 50 years of uninterrupted dividend growth, cut its dividend?

I highly doubt it.

Will people stop eating at restaurants once the corona crisis is over and force businesses like Sysco to re-evaluate their entire business model and no longer supply restaurants with foodstuffs or supplies? (I ask this because that's essentially what the current valuation is suggesting that the market believes will happen.)

No - I'd wager money against that, and that's why I invest in Sysco.

Even if you can find higher potential upsides in today's market, it's hard to find a more conservative business outside of the current climate. It's food, added to in safety by the fact that the company has been in operation for decades and has a spotless track record.

Sysco is part of my recently-constructed "First Class Safety" dividend company list. It's part of that list because it has a less than 50% EPS payout ratio, a credit rating of BBB+ or above, a dividend safety score of "Very Safe", and a solid track record of long-term dividend growth.

Despite corona troubles, I see this company excelling both in the medium and short term - and once the current troubles blow over, Sysco will snap back up like a rubber band.

I welcome this and hope it goes even lower. I initiated my first position at ~$35/share and intend to keep adding to my stake going forward.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to a grotesque undervaluation at below 10 times earnings, Sysco is an unequivocal "BUY".

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYY, AXFOF, KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.