Alphabet: Taking Advantage Of The Sell-Off, But With Caution

I feel comfortable buying now, even though the worst may not be behind us. Spread your buys over time. Be disciplined as there is no playbook for the current situation.

If Alphabet's share price keeps on falling, cash as a percentage of market cap will increase, providing further margin of safety. I have no doubt in my mind that Alphabet will be a stronger company once the dust settles.

Alphabet (GOOGL) is cheap and most likely will get cheaper, until the coronavirus situation gets resolved. On Tuesday, the markets rebounded from their deepest drop since 1987. However they are set for another big down day today (Wednesday 18 March), hitting another ‘limit down’ halt in the premarket (a situation where trading is halted after futures have hit a 5% loss and can go no lower). Meanwhile, the government response to the coronavirus fallout is still unfolding. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly told Republican senators that unemployment could reach as much as 20% if Congress doesn’t enact the trillion-dollar stimulus package the Trump administration proposed. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) suggests the market will open 6-7% lower, suggesting that a circuit breaker might be triggered after the regular trading session commences. GOOGL has not been spared:

This environment requires a lot of cash to survive, something which GOOGL has. In fact, GOOGL has lots of it. The same holds for companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB) and Apple (AAPL). GOOGL's cash balance (including short term investments) is well above the $100Bn mark (~$119Bn).

GOOGL Total Cash & ST Investments:

To put things into perspective, GOOGL's cash balance exceeds 15% of its current market cap. If GOOGL falls another 5%+, as premarket activity suggests, GOOGL's cash balance will head towards 20% of its market cap. It is important to note that GOOGL is essentially debt free. In fact, GOOGL's cash balance of ~$119Bn is more than its total liabilities of ~$74.5Bn, as illustrated below. Note, total liabilities include long-term debt, capital leases, other non-current liabilities, accrued expenses, etc.

Source: GOOG Q4 2019 earnings release, pg 4

This is a nice position to be in. What's more, GOOGL continues to be a cash machine, generating in excess of $50Bn per annum in cash from operations.

GOOGL Cash from Operations:

As such, I expect GOOGL's cash balance to keep on increasing over time, net of maintenance capex, holding all else constant. Many criticize the concept of 'cash hoarding'. I view it as a net positive, especially in today's depressed environment. There is no ambiguity that cash is cash.

Given GOOGL's very strong cash position, which outweighs all liabilities, it is fair to say that GOOGL can survive in any environment, including the current one, while many other companies will struggle big time. Not only that, GOOGL will continue to reward its shareholders, even if the coronavirus situation takes longer to resolve. What's more, GOOGL has the ability to opportunistically take advantage of distressed M&A opportunities. It can also help the government and society to address the coronavirus. For example, Alphabet’s Verily launched a coronavirus screening website. With crisis comes opportunity, and the strong usually get stronger. I expect GOOGL to get stronger after the dust settles. In addition, GOOGL has limited direct exposure to the coronavirus situation, as opposed to customer-facing sectors, requiring physical presence, like malls, restaurants, hotels, casinos, cinemas, etc. Most of GOOGL's revenue is derived from 'digital' services/products. As the coronavirus situation unfolds, I expect most consumers and businesses will continue using GOOGL's products like YouTube, Chrome, Gmail, G Suite for Business, etc. This resilience is also reflected in GOOGL's share price, which is 'only' down around 15% YTD, compared to an almost a 30% drop for the Dow. In general, I expect GOOGL's outperformance to continue. However, should the market turmoil persist (and most likely it will for quite some time), GOOGL will most likely participate in the sell off. In the meantime, cash-rich GOOGL will get cash richer, due to continued strong operating cash flow, meaning that the cash balance will represent an even larger percentage of its market cap, increasing the margin of safety.

As I write this article, worldwide coronavirus cases top 200,000 for the first time. The number of active global coronavirus cases is on the rise, exponentially, mainly due to escalation in Europe (Italy followed by Spain, Germany and France).

The expectation is that other countries, including the USA and UK, will follow as similar path, and we might have even more lockdowns, further disrupting everyday life.

This means more pain ahead. What the market is craving for is some sort of roadmap of what to expect, to better assess the damage and establish a timeframe for restoring normality. President Trump said the worst of the outbreak could last until August. The market sold off on the news. I see this as a first step for better managing expectations and putting a timeframe. Ultimately, what is required is a medical solution, as this is a medical problem. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hopes for a vaccine by autumn. Even though the Fed is stepping up its game with interest rate cuts (cutting them down to essentially zero) and market intervention ($700Bn quantitative easing program), this will not help the situation at hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls, cruise ships, airlines, etc. The risk of very low to zero-revenue periods is real and many companies will require support from the government. For example, AMC Entertainment (AMC) will close all US locations for at least six to 12 weeks. So we need a drastic medical response as soon as possible. The clock is ticking for the government bailouts to begin.

It is important to be disciplined and emphasize again that the worst might not be behind us. The real impact of the coronavirus is still a big question mark. I don't expect GOOGL to be spared if the market keeps on falling. That said, I am putting some money to work now, but with caution. Therefore, I am spreading my purchases over time, as there is no playbook for the current situation. The 'end game' is to establish a full-size, long-term position in GOOGL at an attractive average price. I will continue adding, especially after large sell offs, like the one anticipated today. We have to keep on reminding ourselves that we are buying a top quality, cash-rich, company at very sensible valuations, at a market cap which is underpinned by a very large cash component, suggesting a higher margin of safety, all else constant. It is impossible to time the optimal entry point, hence my approach to buy in phases. I do expect the market to start recovering once the number of active coronavirus cases peak and start falling. More importantly, what is required is a clear path towards a medicine and vaccine. I feel comfortable buying here, even though the worst may not be behind us. Spread your buys over time. Be disciplined.

