Coupa: Not A Stock You Want During The Coronavirus

Despite these unknowns, Coupa trades at a heady ~16x forward revenues - incredibly pricy when we consider most nosebleed stocks have crashed over the past few weeks.

The coronavirus has severely curtailed business spending across the globe. Coupa management has acknowledged that it's unclear what impacts the virus will have on Coupa's spend under management.

Despite beating Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines, Coupa's top line growth continued to decelerate. Growth slid three points this quarter to 48% y/y.

Investors in Coupa (COUP) must be feeling pretty good right now: shares of the procurement software company, one that has self-dubbed itself as the Amazon (AMZN) of B2B marketplaces, rocketed up more than 25% after reporting fourth-quarter results. It seems that Coupa alone, out of the entire software sector, has been spared the huge declines from peak that most high-growth SaaS stocks are suffering.

Data by YCharts

The question for investors now is: is Coupa truly a "safe" play for the coronavirus market, and does its relatively strong performance in the fourth quarter mean that Coupa is impervious to virus-related slowdowns?

In my view, investors would be foolish to stay invested in Coupa for several key reasons:

For the past several quarters, Coupa's top-line revenue growth has continued to decelerate, which eventually will mean a compression for Coupa's outlandish valuation multiple

Company itself has acknowledged uncertain impact from coronavirus. Given Coupa's exposure to B2B procurement, the risk is likely very high. Most recent Q4 results and deceleration don't yet comprehend any virus-induced slowdowns

Coupa's valuation has remained lofty while multiples across the software sector have fallen, even for the highest-flying of names.

Let's enumerate on Coupa's valuation in greater detail. At present share prices near $137, Coupa trades at a market cap of $8.75 billion. After we net off the $767.2 million of cash and $749.7 million of convertible debt, Coupa's enterprise value sits at $8.73 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Coupa's latest guidance update for FY21:

Figure 1. Coupa FY21 guidance Source: Coupa 4Q20 earnings release

Assuming the midpoint of Coupa's $488-$490 million in revenues for the year (which, by the way, assumes a steep deceleration in revenue growth to +25% y/y, versus a Q4 exiting growth rate of 48% y/y), we arrive at a current valuation of 17.9x EV/FY21 revenues.

Across the board, valuation multiples have been slashed across the software sector. Many high-profile software companies that have consistently traded at high-teens forward valuation multiples have now slid to, or closer to, a single-digit revenue multiple. In this group I particularly like Alteryx, which has lost ~45% of its value from peak, is growing far faster than Coupa at +75% y/y in its most recent quarter, and is generating positive FCF (see my latest take on Alteryx here) - all at a 9.2x forward revenue multiple, or about half Coupa's valuation.

Data by YCharts

Is it worth paying such a bloated multiple for Coupa when better deals abound in the current market? Is a ~18x forward revenue multiple appropriate for a company that is guiding to revenue growth in the mid-20s? In my view, investors should lock in profits on Coupa and re-invest elsewhere.

Q4 continues the deceleration pattern

Let's set aside the coronavirus for a minute and look purely at Coupa's fourth-quarter results, which don't have the brunt of the virus impact baked in. The point isn't to argue that Coupa is a poorly performing company - but rather, for its current nosebleed valuation, it could be doing better.

Figure 2. Coupa 4Q20 results Source: Coupa 4Q20 earnings release

Coupa's revenue grew 48% y/y to $111.5 million in the quarter. Though results beat Wall Street's estimates of $102.5 million (+36% y/y), Coupa has mastered the art of guiding very conservatively to Wall Street and setting low bars to beat. Focus instead on the fact that Coupa's revenue growth decelerated three points from last quarter's 51% y/y growth rate, which, in turn, decelerated three points from Q2's 54% y/y growth rate. (Again, I can't help but to toss in another advertisement for Alteryx here, whose revenue growth in its most recent quarter of 75% y/y isn't simply much stronger than Coupa, but also actually accelerated ten points).

The point to take away here: even without any virus impact, Coupa was already on a deceleration curve.

Coupa's results on the profitability side also merit a mention. Though it's true that the company has done a good job at consistently slimming down its operating loss margins, its pace of improvement has slowed. We can see that in the chart below: while Coupa managed to reduce pro forma operating expenses as a percentage of revenues by seven points and eleven points in FY18 and FY19, respectively, Coupa managed to only cut out four points of expenses in FY20.

Figure 3. Coupa expense trends Source: Coupa Q4 earnings deck

We don't yet know the coronavirus impact

Now let's toss the coronavirus into the picture when we assess Coupa's prospects in FY21. First, recall exactly what kind of business Coupa is: the company's software helps clients procure products from other businesses. In effect, Coupa indeed functions like an "Amazon" in the B2B marketplace.

Basic economics textbooks will tell us that in a recessionary environment, businesses are almost always the quickest to react in cutting spending. As the news from the virus outbreak continues to pour in from across the world, we've also seen constant updates from companies planning to freeze hiring, reduce spending, and delay capex plans. As an example, Occidental Petroleum (OXP), the energy company currently in Carl Icahn's crosshairs, said new lower oil prices have forced the company to reduce its 2020 spending plans by $1 billion.

The biggest topic among Wall Street analysts on Coupa's fourth-quarter earnings call was how the coronavirus would impact Coupa's results in FY21. Coupa has some early data on how businesses have reacted so far in February. Per CEO Rob Bernshteyn's remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

Given the global emergence of the coronavirus, we also analyzed purchase patterns on potentially impacted categories over the last several weeks. Our results predictably showed and more than 30% year-over-year increase in office sanitizing equipment. Similarly, we saw a more than 70% year over - year-over-year increase on personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. At the same time we saw a 45% year-over-year decrease in business travel spend and a 21% year-over-year decrease in purchases from the category representing durable goods."

However, the net impact of these purchasing changes is still unknown. Sure, increases in office sanitization equipment and masks/gloves helps - but business travel and durable goods are much larger categories that are riskier to lose. Bernshteyn commented as follows when prompted on the net effects during Q&A:

Well, I'm not sure yet how it's going to net out on growth on spend management, because the data shared there is really just four weeks of data right, the February data around the project of personal protective equipment, sanitizing equipment and things of that nature, but you are right, it is concerning."

It's fairly safe to say that, with Coupa being more exposed to direct business spending than virtually any other SaaS company in the market, the coronavirus will contribute heavily to Coupa's already-slowing revenue growth.

Key takeaways

It makes little sense to stay long on Coupa when its ~18x forward revenue valuation is incredibly bloated next to a deflated market. Coupa's valuation relative to other high-growth software companies like Alteryx (AYX) has also ballooned, despite the obvious risks stemming from the coronavirus that directly impact the business spend conducted on Coupa's platform.

Coupa's share price is currently priced for perfection, and in the current market all we have is uncertainty. Steer clear of this stock and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.