And Into The Heart Of Darkness

I still point to Closed-End Funds, with monthly dividends, as a place to put money even though they are down as well, with the rest of the market.

"We penetrated deeper and deeper into the Heart of Darkness"

- Joseph Conrad, Heart of Darkness

At the beginning of 2020 I said that the New Year would be nothing like the last year. Things are playing out as predicted, with Coronavirus thrown in for good measure, and with devastating consequences.

Index Price (Year-to-Date)

DJIA -25.58%

S&P 500 -21.72%

NASDAQ -18.25%

Euro Stoxx 50 -35.50%

Dax -35.91%

Nikkei -29.29%

*Data according to Bloomberg

In "bond land" things are equally treacherous. While the U.S. Treasury Government Index is up 5.99%, year-to-date, the "Absolute Yield" here is 1.08% for the 10 year Treasury which has caused a "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed-Income Hell." Then, for the same time period, the U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index is down 4.44% while the High Yield Index is down 12.73%.

Nowhere to turn, nowhere to run, and nowhere to hide. We are in the woodshed and the lashings have just begun, in my opinion. Forget SARS or MERS and our other recent interactions with virus outbreaks. This is becoming more and more like the Bubonic Plague.

The Black Death, also known as the Pestilence, Great Bubonic Plague, the Great Plague or the Plague, or less commonly the Great Mortality or Black Plague, was one of the most devastating pandemics in human history. It resulted in the deaths of an estimated 75 to 200 million people in Eurasia, peaking in Europe from 1347 to 1351.

Of course, back then, the world's financial markets, and supply chains, were not connected like they are now. Now the markets, singularly, effect all of the markets, globally. Information flows around the world in a real-time basis and the traditional correlations have been wiped out as investors panic and take their money and run home.

The odds have shifted, as our coronavirus epidemic worsens. Consider the travel industry, the hotel industry, the shipping industry, the grocery industry, and the list of impacted businesses grows longer by the day. In my estimation, we are now facing a real recessionary environment and I hope that it does not become something far worse. It is no longer accurate to say that some sort of global meltdown is an outlier. It is now well within the realm of probabilities.

While equities are getting hammered, as both people and institutions flee, bonds are gapping out significantly. In fact, I would state that the markets are becoming unglued as Fear takes hold once again and as panic sets-in on the center stage. We are in a real mess.

I still point to Closed-End Funds, with monthly dividends, as a place to put money even though they are down as well, with the rest of the market. At least here, you can get monthly cash flows and not have to worry, as much, about not being able to pay your monthly bills or maintain your present lifestyle. They are complicated, they have a multiple amount of factors to consider, but they have been performing reasonably well especially as compared to some high tech stocks, the FAANG stocks and the travel industry stocks where some equities are down 40-70%, or more.

Grant's Rules 1-10, "Preservation of Capital," always important, are even more important now. I have long advised to lock-up some profits and I remind all of you of that again today. Last years gains have been virtually wiped out by our present market and I am quite concerned that things could get worse.

When logic and proportion have fallen sloppy dead And the white knight is talking backwards And the red queen's off with her head Remember what the dormouse said Feed your head, feed your head. - Jefferson Airplane

