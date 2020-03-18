WPX Energy - Hunkering Down And Generating Free Cash
WPX cut their 2020 capital budget by 25% and reduced volumes by 6% while maintaining "current" oil volumes for the full year.
At the current strip they see free cash of at least $150 mm.
The name is highly hedged and the Felix deal was initially well received but the shares are now discounting a leverage situation that in reality is far from dire.
This is a Z4 Research quick update. We were in the process of writing a note on a guesstimate budget reduction of 15% when management dropped a release calling for the 25% cut in spending, joining a who's who of upstream names who have announced spending cuts just weeks after speaking to 2020 budgets on their 4Q calls.
Key points:
- Last night, WPX cut their capital budget by 25% or $400 mm last night. We had expected a 15% cut.
- However, for oil, despite the size of the cut, this does basically take them into maintenance mode, allowing the company to hold current oil production levels flat at about 150,000 bopd and implies overall volumes move off to about 235 MBOEpd vs prior mid point guidance for 2020 of 249 MBOEpd, or a reduction vs prior guidance of about 6%. We had expected a move to 240 BOEpd on the smaller expected reduction and this is a bit of a win in our view given the greater capital efficiency (less fall on more decline in spending than expected). While total BOE's are coming in the name is maintaining oil at near merger time levels from early March which is key. We'd like to hear more about the shape of the year now and that color will be available on the 1Q call in May.
- We see the extreme pressure on the shares as a function of: 1) Pressure on all the Permians differentials move back into discount territory on a presumption of weaker exports, 2) the modest leverage (sub 2x) they were at year end being treated like elevated leverage due to oil price drop (1x type levered names getting treated like 2x and 2x getting treated like 3+x these day). We do not see BK risk near term here and the revolver remains undrawn, and 3) registration of shares in the Felix merger contribute to the fear of incremental selling pressure.
- As with most models now we have run a lower volume model vs guidance on $30, $40, and $50 oil. While WPX is a low operating cost per BOE name we've taken steps to make sure the per unit costs are at appropriately reasonable upper end of prior assumed ranges. Note that in 2020 they are > 75% hedged for expected oil production this year on the new guidance at an average floor of $55.76. Management sees at least $150 mm in free cash this year at the current oil strip (just over $30)
- Nutshell: Valuation is low in our view and taking into account much lower than current level oil prices (for the just over 20% that remains exposed this year). Even on our $30 oil peg, leverage only moves to ~2.3x ... it improves at higher prices. This is by no means danger zone and as they noted in the release they have no senior maturities coming due until 2H23 and have no risk of a revolver reduction trapping them offsides given. The stock has been pummeled ... and then pummeled again. We see this as easily an overreaction. The Felix purchase was well received but in normal course they registered Felix's shares for sale and this prompted fears that Encap would dump them. This would not be wise action at current prices. In the wake of the press release estimates will fall to be sure but this will remove two clouds of uncertainty over the name: 1) just how much will they cut volumes providing an element of reality to estimates that's been lacking in the wake of the rapid oil price mark down, and 2) will they be able to continue to beat the free cash flow drum mantra. Now we know. We've been largely sitting on our hands for months now but when we start adding again they are going to be high up on our list.
Disclosure: I am/we are long WPX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.