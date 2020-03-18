Southwest Airlines And Alaska Air: Built To Survive Coronavirus

The COVID-19 crisis could also open up long-term growth opportunities for Southwest and Alaska by forcing other airlines to retrench.

Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air Group are two of the best-positioned airlines because of their massive cash balances and large unencumbered asset bases.

Airline share prices have plunged, but many airlines may need government support to keep the lights on if it takes a long time for demand to return.

Revenue is collapsing for all U.S. airlines, although airlines with large international operations continue to be the worst-hit.

Earlier this month, I recommended JetBlue Airways (JBLU) as the best airline stock for long-term investors to snap up as share prices tumbled due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

I stand by that call, but the situation on the ground (and in the air) has changed dramatically over the past two weeks. In early March, domestic air travel demand was falling, but it was only on long-haul international routes to Europe and Asia that demand was collapsing entirely. Today, domestic travel demand is also plummeting towards a minimal level, putting severe stress on all of the major U.S. airlines.

Many airlines are now looking to line up new debt to boost their liquidity. Meanwhile, industry trade association Airlines for America requested that the federal government provide a relief package for U.S. passenger airlines worth over $50 billion, consisting of outright grants, loans, and a suspension of excise taxes. The Trump Administration appears to support this request.

However, investors looking to buy airline stocks at this time shouldn't be counting on a federal bailout. Fortunately, Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Alaska Air Group (ALK) are well positioned to make it through the crisis with or without government help. Moreover, both airlines have solid long-term earnings growth potential that the COVID-19 pandemic won't stamp out.

Demand is evaporating across the sector

While airlines with large global networks initially bore the brunt of the downturn associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic air travel is now grinding to a halt, too.

Alaska Airlines recently provided granular detail on how this has unfolded. As of March 1, while the carrier had experienced some pricing softness for future bookings, its booked load factor was down just slightly for the month of March and up slightly for the month of April. As recently as March 9, booked load factor for March was down, but at a respectable level (69%), and booked load factor for April was nearly flat year over year. But in the following week, Alaska experienced more cancellations than new bookings, leaving it with a huge bookings deficit.

(Source: Alaska Air Group 8-K SEC filing)

Southwest Airlines appears to be facing similar trends. In an investor update on March 5, it said that the COVID-19 crisis would reduce its Q1 revenue by $200 million-$300 million, with most of the impact coming in March. As a result, Southwest cut its unit revenue guidance by 5 percentage points at the midpoint (from up 4.5% to down 0.5%). However, in a new SEC filing on Monday, the airline withdrew all guidance for 2020, noting that its load factor was 67% in the first half of March but had recently fallen to around 50% and was likely to continue plunging.

Both Alaska and Southwest were hesitant to make significant schedule cuts initially. But the rapid deterioration in bookings beginning last week has forced their hands. Alaska Airlines plans to cut capacity by at least 10% in April and at least 15% in May. Southwest Airlines is reducing capacity by 20% from mid-April through early June.

Still, these adjustments pale in comparison to the 40%-50% cuts being implemented by Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), and United Airlines (UAL). That's not surprising, as demand has fallen further and faster on international routes than on domestic routes. Moreover, some of the legacy carriers' domestic routes get a meaningful amount of traffic from customers connecting to and from international flights.

Built to last

As things stand, it appears that the COVID-19 downturn won't hit domestic-focused airlines like Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines quite as hard as the three big network carriers. Yet that could still change in the future -- and it's already clear that all airlines will incur big losses over the next few months.

What really makes Southwest and Alaska stand out right now is their unrivaled access to cash. With liquidity about to become a major concern for the industry, this is the No. 1 thing investors should be looking for in evaluating potential airline industry investments.

Over the past week, Southwest Airlines has entered a new $1 billion credit facility and drawn down the full $1 billion available under its existing credit facility. That gave it an unrestricted cash balance of $6.2 billion at the beginning of this week (plus $1 billion available on the new credit line). Southwest also estimates the value of its 525 unencumbered aircraft at $10 billion. Those planes could support billions of dollars of new secured debt if necessary.

(Southwest Airlines has the strongest balance sheet in the airline industry. Image source: Southwest Airlines.)

For comparison, Southwest's operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $4.94 billion. Labor costs and fuel accounted for 65% of that amount. Between lower flight volume, what could be a nearly 50% plunge in fuel prices, and voluntary leaves of absence, Southwest should be able to cut spending to under $4 billion in the upcoming quarter. Even if revenue falls by 70%-80% year over year, these measures should limit cash burn to $3 billion or so.

Thus, Southwest's existing cash balance should be enough to see it through the current crisis, provided that demand starts to return over the summer. In the event that air travel remains at a virtual standstill well into the fall, the company might need some combination of additional debt secured by its unencumbered planes and mass furloughs. But its survival doesn't depend on government support.

Alaska Air is in a similar position. It drew down $388 million from its credit facilities late last week. As a result, it had $1.9 billion of cash and short-term investments as of Monday. It also estimates that it could generate about $2.5 billion of secured debt financing using its 133 unencumbered aircraft. Total operating expenses in Q2 2019 totaled just over $1.9 billion and spending could likely be reduced to around $1.5 billion next quarter.

Like Southwest, Alaska has more than enough cash to get through Q2. And with its large unencumbered asset base, it should be able to survive without government support even if air travel doesn't rebound until late in the year.

Plenty of room for future earnings growth

While the near-term outlook for Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air (and their peers) is grim, both airlines have plenty of long-term growth potential. First, they have significantly lower unit costs than the legacy carriers. That puts them at a competitive advantage if demand remains depressed beyond 2020, as they are better equipped to survive in a low-fare environment.

(Source: Alaska Air Group Q3 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 13)

Furthermore, barring a rapid rebound in demand later this year, Southwest and Alaska will have opportunities to gain market share at the expense of weaker, lower-margin carriers that have to cut underperforming routes. (For example, small budget carrier Sun Country Airlines has already announced that it is cutting several routes in Portland, an Alaska Airlines hub.) This will add to the significant growth opportunities both airlines had already identified.

Meanwhile, the abrupt aviation downturn is likely to lead to numerous order cancellations and deferrals at Boeing (BA), which is already burning cash due to the 737 MAX grounding. That will give airlines enormous leverage to get favorable terms for future orders.

Alaska Airlines in particular has numerous aircraft with expiring leases or nearing retirement age. It may have a unique opportunity to upgrade its fleet to next-generation technology at a much lower cost than would otherwise have been the case, helping it reduce unit costs. Southwest already has more than 250 firm 737 MAX orders on the books, but it could also take additional aircraft over the next five years to accelerate the retirement of older, less fuel-efficient jets.

In short, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines are two of the airlines most likely to survive the current COVID-19 crisis without suffering permanent damage. That will position them to capitalize on the opportunities that will inevitably be available as air travel rebounds over the next few years.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, JBLU, AAL, DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Jan. 2022 $10 calls on JBLU and Jan. 2021 $40 calls on LUV.