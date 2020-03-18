AMD: The Coronavirus Impact

Stocks around the globe have been hammered over the coronavirus outbreak, and AMD Inc. (AMD) is no exception. The chipmaker’s shares are down by almost 20% in the last month over fears that the outbreak would disrupt its supply chain and hurt its revenues. But its channel sales don't seem to be impacted by much, at least not yet. In fact, our database reveals that some of AMD’s Taiwanese channel partners - AIB and motherboard manufacturers - reported a sales increase during February, contrary to the general expectation of a major sales drop.

(Image source, Image labeled for reuse)

Sales Data

AMD doesn’t manufacture its GPUs by itself. Its chips are manufactured by TSMC (TSM) and put together in the form of usable cards by add-in board partners such as Micro-Star International (MSI), Gigabyte, ASRock and TUL Corp. Some of these firms have a global footprint, and so, tracking their monthly sales can provide us with leading insights about the health of the global B2C GPU and motherboard supply chain. Besides, tracking these numbers can signal whether AMD is going to meet or miss the Street’s revenue forecasts.

We’ve seen during the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in China that factories with automated production lines have been able to function just fine, but assembly lines that require manual work have been disrupted due to the shortage of staff. Also, logistics have been affected. So, the general expectation was that this dynamic would hurt AMD’s AIB partners’ sales, since putting the cards together requires manual effort. This was eventually expected to hurt the company’s own sales starting with Q1 CY20.

But said scenario doesn’t seem to have played out, at least not yet. Latest data reveals that sales for these partners actually increased during February on a year-on-year basis.

(Source: Business Quant)

This data also actually lines up with AMD’s financial analyst day’s highlights, held earlier this month. The chipmaker’s management updated us on their progress, laid out their plans for the future, but most importantly, they reiterated their FY20 guidance. From the company's press release:

AMD expects the impact from COVID-19 in the first quarter to be modest, potentially resulting in revenue coming in at the lower end of the guidance of approximately $1.8 billion, plus or minus $50 million. Full year 2020 financial guidance remains unchanged.

Assessment of the situation

Let’s walk through some of the caveats. Tracking the monthly sales numbers of AMD’s AIB partners may act as a leading indicator of AMD's upcoming financial results, but it's not a 100% accurate indicator.

Some of the mentioned firms have multiple revenue streams. Gigabyte, for instance, manufactures GPUs for both AMD and Nvidia (NVDA), and it’s also into the manufacturing of notebooks and computer peripherals. So, it’s possible that other revenue streams picked up and offset the decline in its GPU sales. We’ll have to wait for Gigabyte's Q1 report and its segment-wise revenue breakdown to confirm our findings.

TUL Corp, on the other hand, is said to be making most of its revenues by selling AMD GPUs under its PowerColor brand. So, ideally, its sales should have a correlation with AMD’s sales. The chart above highlights that TUL's revenues dropped 14% in February on a year-on-year basis, so that’s a bit concerning.

But there’s another challenge here. TUL’s quarterly reports are in a foreign language (I’m guessing it's Mandarin), and they’d need to be reliably translated for us to understand the company's operating structure and the diversity of its revenue streams. Any help from readers on this front will be greatly appreciated.

Moving on, it's also possible that some of these firms shifted production out of China and into Taiwan, in light of the coronavirus-related disruptions. Taiwan has largely contained the corona outbreak, so shifting production seems like a logical thing to do. Gigabyte has a significant portion of its assets in Taiwan, so it should, in theory at least, be able to move a certain portion of its production away from China and into Taiwan.

(Source: Business Quant)

Besides, it's also possible that the AIB partners' sales fluctuated due to market share changes amongst themselves. To put it in simpler terms - and this is purely an example for the sake of understanding this situation better - maybe consumers bought more of Gigabyte's RX 580 over PowerColor's RX 580.

Having discussed the possibilities and caveats, here’s my assessment.

It can take several months at least for sizable companies to shift production across the border. In Gigabyte’s case, it may require logistics rearrangements, mass hiring and training of assembly line workers and instating quality control measures in Taiwan. I’m sure that AMD wouldn’t have reiterated its guidance if its supply chain was disrupted to such a great extent.

In my opinion, quietly shifting assembly lines across the border within a matter of a few weeks, and then AMD covering up for it, sounds like an elaborate conspiracy plot from a Jason Bourne movie, but it doesn't sound like a realistic possibility in the boring B2B semiconductors space. So, I believe the sales disruption did not happen during February as many had feared.

As far as March numbers are concerned, I’ll continue to track channel sales data and keep you posted on the same when the numbers are out. But so far, I'm not privy to any data points that would suggest AMD’s sales are massively down during the said period.

Final Takeaway

The key takeaway here is that AMD’s channel sales aren’t as distraught as many had previously feared. Maybe March numbers will register a sharp year-on-year decline, but there’s no data point available at this point in time to reliably suggest that the sales drop will actually happen. On the other hand, the shares are down by about 20% from their February highs over coronavirus-related fears. This gap between expectation and reality presents a buying opportunity, in my opinion. So, readers and investors with some degree of risk tolerance may want to accumulate AMD shares on pullbacks.

Good luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another report on AMD next week, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.