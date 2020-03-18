Coty: Untimely CEO Transition Introduces Additional Risk For Little Reward

There are some notable positives from Coty's (COTY) latest CEO change - in particular, the luxury business should benefit from new CEO Denis' experience in luxury cosmetics at LVMH. However, the timing of the shift does not strike me as advantageous. As Coty's headquarters now shifts to Amsterdam and key executives transition, the progress of the proposed asset sales could suffer a setback. Coupled with the recent coronavirus outbreak, I am uncertain that phase one will be completed by June (i.e., when former CEO Laubies exits Coty), which introduces short-term execution risk into the Coty investment case. Overall, the Coty story looks increasingly challenged, with far too many moving pieces for my liking. Further, with ongoing headwinds in key categories and well-capitalized peers available at better valuations following the latest market sell-off, I would be cautious about buying into Coty at this juncture.

Another C-Suite Shakeup at Coty

Given Coty's history of revolving executives, Coty's latest CEO transition was perhaps not entirely surprising. The last four CEOs (including Laubies) have lacked direct industry experience in Beauty, with an average tenure at ~1-2 years.

Michele Scannavini (2013-14) came from Fila, the sports apparel and footwear company

Bart Becht (2015-16) from Reckitt Benckiser

Camilo Pane (2016-18) from Reckitt Benckiser

Pierre Laubies (2018-19) from Jacobs, a coffee company and tea business owned by Coty's majority shareholder JAB

Given Pierre Laubies had only been in the CEO role for under 18 months and had presented his turnaround plan in early July last year, however, the timing was concerning. To recap, Laubies had been brought in for his operational/turnaround experience amidst Coty's supply chain issues. Throughout his brief tenure, the scope of the company's business has radically changed, though the operational performance has been mixed as supply chain disruptions have weighed on the company's margin expansion path. 2Q20 was a step in the right direction, however, with inventory days down to ~106 and operating margins up to ~14%.

4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Avg Inventory Days 118.8 139.2 109.6 143.7 133.8 140.3 106.4 Op Margin 10.0% 6.9% 12.8% 11.5% 12.2% 8.0% 13.9%

Source: Company Data

Following the completion of the strategic review this summer, Jimmy Choo CEO, Pierre Denis, will take over, while Pierre-André Térisse will take on the additional responsibility of COO while maintaining his CFO role. The notable shift in hiring by appointing an industry insider likely signals a shift in JAB's approach toward capital allocation in the Beauty sector.

In addition, the executive changeover timed for summer may also be a clear signal of progress on the sale of the professional, consumer hair, and Brazilian businesses as the company seeks to de-lever the balance sheet. Following the planned exits, COTY's portfolio will be rebalanced toward mass beauty (e.g., Cover Girl and Sally Hansen), as well as luxury via licensed brands (e.g., Marc Jacobs and Calvin Klein), and owned skincare brands (e.g., Lancaster).

Kylie Cosmetics Acquisition Signals Inorganic Growth Appetite

Earlier this year, Coty also completed a $600M transaction to acquire a 51% ownership stake in Kylie Cosmetics. Post-acquisition, management expects Kylie Cosmetics to be EPS neutral in FY20 and growth accretive to organic sales by FY21. To date, the business has tracked in-line with these targets and delivered a strong performance over the past holiday season. However, expect growth numbers to moderate as a significant portion of the CY19 growth was attributable to Kylie's launch into Ulta.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation-wise, the implied multiple Coty is paying for its 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics amounts to a ~6.6x trailing sales multiple, based on disclosed numbers.

Implied Valuation 1,176 Sales 177 Implied Sales Multiple 6.6x

Source: Author's Estimates Based on Company Data and Disclosures

My read-through from the Kylie acquisition is that further acquisitions will likely be the go-to approach as Coty seeks to expand its exposure in the Asia Pacific region, as well as across the skincare and premium categories. While management has talked about extending some of its current portfolio into prestige skin and makeup, I think there is potential for small tuck-in acquisitions of superior growth brands in line with the Kylie Cosmetics transaction.

On the De-Leveraging Path

If Coty is to explore inorganic growth opportunities, however, it will need to make progress on its divestments. All four businesses to be divested (Brazil, Wella & Clairol, OPI, and ghd) generate $2.7bn in revenue and ~$400mn in EBITDA on a trailing basis. Any asset sales would likely be viewed favorably by the debt markets, provided they allow Coty to reach its 3x leverage goal (implying ~$4.4bn of debt pay-down). Coty has tracked well on its de-leveraging path, as total and net leverage at the end of the quarter declined to ~5.5x and ~5.3x, respectively, as the company continues to generate strong free cash flow at ~$552mn on a trailing basis (equivalent to ~7% of total debt outstanding).

Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 FY2019 Sep-19 Dec-19 Net Debt/LTM EBITDA 5.7x 5.6x 5.6x 5.5x 5.5x 5.4x 5.2x

Source: Company Data

A Relative Underperformer Amid a Softening Macro Outlook

With ~15% of the company's sales derived from Travel retail, and nearly a third of that from Asia (~3% specifically from China), the coronavirus outbreak is a key risk to Coty's plans. On the 2Q20 call, management did guide toward some impact from a slowdown in sales; however, the full impact has yet to be incorporated into guidance. Though management did point out they are under-indexed to Asia relative to other global beauty brands, the recent spread throughout Europe is a key concern.

Thus, though 2020 should have been an inflection point for the Coty story after a volatile few years integrating the P&G acquisition, Coty could instead be set for a challenging top-line outlook in the near-term. Additionally, Coty does not strike me as well-positioned relative to its beauty industry peers in the U.S. (e.g., Estee Lauder), with COTY's top-line growth momentum significantly weaker and its EPS revision activity markedly more negative. Coupled with its highly levered balance sheet, COTY's target valuation warrants the current discount to its peers, such as EL and IPAR, both of which trade at hefty premiums to the S&P 500. Based on FY20 adjusted EPS of ~$0.68 (below the MSD guidance), and incorporating a 25% discount to the mid-teens market multiple, I think Coty stock could see further downside from here.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.