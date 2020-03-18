The Hidden Stock Return Driver

As investors look to buy beaten-down shares, they should be mindful of this relationship, and ensure that their investment target has the balance sheet to navigate the current environment.

All of us are trying to make sense of what has been an historically rapid drawdown in stocks. In the market carnage, one simple factor has come to order market returns. As the average credit quality of companies decreases, their returns have become more negative. In the graph below, I have listed the average return for the S&P 500 (SPY) constituents by their S&P credit rating. As the average rating of debt decreases, returns have monotonically decreased.

At one extreme, the two AAA rated companies in the S&P 500 - Microsoft (MSFT) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) have averaged roughly 6% declines.

The 18 companies rated AA have returned -18.0%. Excluding the underperforming energy supermajors - ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) - and that figure would rise to -14.8%. WalMart (WMT), which produced positive returns through the financial crisis, is proving its defensive bonafides once again. Given the outperformance by Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOGL), capitalization-weighting these returns would yield even more impressive results relative to the broad market.

The fact that only 5% of the issuers in the index are rated AAA or AA is likely leading to a little pressure on the broad equity index. The decline in ultra high quality rated companies is driven by the decline in AAA and AA credits as a percentage of the broader corporate credit index over the last decade. This decline in AAA/AA credits was driven by the re-rating of banks and the re-leveraging of many industrial credits amidst a decade of low interest rates and receptive credit markets.

The 134 companies with single-A ratings produced an equal-weighted return of -22.5%, underperforming the AA-rated companies by over 4%, but outdistancing the BBB-rated companies by over 8%. The worst performers included 2 offshore drilling firms - Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB). The best performing single-A rated company was Clorox (CLX). Outside of the Energy space, single-A rated companies with sharply negative returns have tended to be in the financial space.

The largest cohort of the index carries BBB ratings. Corporate debt rated BBB, the lowest investment grade rating, has surged in the post-crisis era as companies chose to re-lever. With near-term liquidity and leverage ratios firmly on the radar of equity investors, this segment of the market has underperformed with an equal-weighted loss of -30%.

Even within BBB ratings, there is a divide. Companies rated BBB+ have outperformed companies rated BBB- by roughly 5% on average. Independent exploration and production companies and the cruise line operators have been among the worst performers. These companies have definite risk of junk credit ratings in the near-term. The best performing BBB rated companies have included consumer staples companies and utilities.

In BB-land, securities with the highest ratings within the junk bond universe, have produced even worse returns than BBB rated credits, losing roughly 34% on average. Laggards have included casino companies, airlines, and retailers. Of the 54 companies with below investment grade ratings, only 2 - NortonLifeLock (NLOK) and SBA Communications (SBAC) have managed returns greater than +1% on the year.

I highlighted the pair of AAA companies producing average returns of -6%. At the other end of the credit spectrum, the two companies with single-B rated debt - Coty (COTY) and Dish Networks (DISH) have averaged 46% declines.

I hope Seeking Alpha readers value this deconstruction of the S&P 500 constituents by credit rating. As balance sheets come under stress, the company's with the strongest balance sheets and highest credit ratings have outperformed. As investors look to add opportunistically in single-name risk, they should ensure that their targeted investment has a strong enough balance sheet to weather the storm. Hopefully, this analysis provides a useful screen to readers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

