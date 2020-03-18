Rough Start For Corn Prices, But Predicting A Bullish Outcome

Investment Thesis

Corn prices started the year bullishly trading at $3.8 a bushel. The prices slumped to $3.6 a bushel towards the end of February as panic over the spread of the coronavirus led to demand fears, a 4.32% decrease. The disease has greatly disrupted economic activity in China, thus dampening hopes for a Phase 1 trade deal. The prices of corn then recovered to $3.8 a bushel during the first week of March. On 9 March 2020, the price of this soft commodity dipped to $3.7 a bushel, due to a slump in US stocks and a recent crash in oil prices.

In this article, I will explain why I expect corn prices to rise in 2020. First, Global feed demand is expected to increase in 2020. Second, Brazil's ethanol production from corn is expected to increase in 2020. Finally, I will discuss how desert locust infestation will lead to increase in demand for corn. Investing in Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) is an indirect way for investors to benefit from the price increase and track corn prices.

Introduction

The highest recorded price for this soft commodity was in July 2012 where a bushel traded at $8.5. The most recent high was recorded in Q2 of 2019, where the price of this soft commodity did not dip below $4 a bushel. The price surge in 2019 was mainly due to unrelenting rainfall and wet soil, thus pushing planting periods later than expected leading to millions of acres not being utilized thus resulting in lower output.

Source: Macrotrends

This soft commodity has had very low prices as low as $1.8 a bushel. Historically high supply is the main reason for the relatively low prices. Favorable weather, tougher plant breeds and high-tech farm practices have majorly contributed to the surplus in corn production.

Global Feed Demand Expected to Increase in 2020

Globally, feed use is expected to increase by 6.3 million tons, to cater to the increase in demand for feed use by major livestock producing countries. Corn is a primary ingredient that is used to produce animal feed. In the 2019/2020, season corn utilization in major countries is expected to increase to cater to the increased demand for animal feed. In the 2019/20 season, domestic corn utilization in the US is expected to increase by 5% up from its previous 12.4 billion bushels. Feed and residual uses have primarily led to an increase in domestic corn utilization. Feed and residual use in the US is expected to increase to 5.8 billion bushels up from its previous 275 million bushels.

Animal production in the United States has increased to cater to the rise in animal product demands from other countries. Grain-consuming animal units in the US are also expected to increase in the 2019/2020 season to 102.84 million units up from its previous 100.73 million units.

In the 2019/2020 season, domestic corn utilization in Brazil is expected to increase to 66.3 million mt up from its previous 62.4 million mt, a 6% increase. While animal feed demand in Brazil is expected to increase to 53.4 million mt up from its previous 51.1 million mt. Brazil is the primary exporter of pork to Asia accounting for 64% of pork exports. Due to the African Swine Fever Brazil became the primary exporter of pork to Asia. This, in turn, led to Brazil's increasing hog production for export, in turn, boosting domestic corn demand.

Global feed demand is expected to increase in 2020, thus this will lead to higher corn demand. Corn demand in countries such as Russia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh will increase as they are expected to increase the amount of corn in feed use.

Brazil's Ethanol Production from Corn Expected to Increase in 2020

Ethanol production in Brazil in 2019 was estimated at 34.4 billion liters, an increase from its previous estimate in 2018, which was at 30.755 billion liters. In the 2019/2020 season which ends on 31 March 2020, ethanol production in Brazil is estimated to increase to 35.5 billion liters. In the 2019/2020 season, corn will account for 4.7% of ethanol production in Brazil. In 2019, total ethanol production from corn was estimated at 1.4 billion liters, an increase from its previous 609 million liters in 2018. In 2020, total ethanol production from corn is expected to increase to 1.69 billion liters.

Brazil's corn production for 2020 is approximately 101 million mt. Brazil's exports in 2020 are approximately 34 million tons, an 8% decrease. Brazil is limiting its exports, to utilize more of the corn domestically to meet the demands of the growing corn ethanol industry. In 2020 approximately 5 million tons of Brazilian corn will be used to produce ethanol. Brazil has approximately 330-350 mills that utilize sugar to produce ethanol, the number of mills utilizing corn in 2020 is expected to increase as more mills turn to corn to produce ethanol.

Brazil's largest sugar cane mill, Sao Martinho, could add corn as a secondary raw material to boost ethanol production. The project is not fully implemented yet, as the company is evaluating the logistics. The company's chief financial officer said the company is financially able to cover the logistics costs, as corn would have to be brought to the mill from center-west states.

If the mill implements the project, corn demand will increase and this will lead to a surge in corn prices. There is a boom in corn ethanol investment in Brazil. If a large majority of mills turn to corn as a secondary raw material for ethanol, I expect the demand to increase and this will have a positive effect on corn prices.

Desert Locust Infestation will lead to an Increase in Demand for Corn

Africa is experiencing the worst locust plague destroying hundreds of thousands of acres of crops as weather continues to support the breeding of the pests. The impact of the locusts has been felt by local communities in countries affected by the pests. In Ethiopia, the locusts have reached the fertile Rift Valley farmland, and stripped grazing grounds in Somalia and Kenya.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), locust swarms can travel 93 miles a day (150km) and the swarms contain between 40 million- 50 million per square kilometer. If the swarms are left unchecked the swarms will spread to other African countries, increasing to 400 fold by June 2020. The spread will lead to the pests devouring planted crops; this will lead to low harvests thus leaving more than 19 million people hungry.

Corn is the most important staple food in sub-Saharan Africa, covering 17% of cultivated land. Approximately 300 million people depend on this soft commodity as a source of livelihood and a source of food. Communities affected by the desert locusts are already struggling with drought which is limiting their ability to grow food to make a living. Most countries in sub- Saharan Africa are already faced with food insecurity and pests will exacerbate the situation.

In addition since June 2019 numerous desert locusts have been breeding in India, Iran and Pakistan. Recent heavy rains in Southern Iran have created an excellent breeding ground for the pests. Breeding activity has been reported in other regions such as Yemen, Sudan, Egypt, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

If the swarms are left uncontrolled, food security in the affected areas will be a major challenge for countries where food security is already a major challenge. Kenya's primary staple food is corn, as most homes utilize this soft commodity to make their meals. The pests will affect corn planting, harvesting and output; leading to supply shortages and increased demand for this soft commodity.

Investment Risk

The coronavirus has led to drastic disruptions in major economies. Asian stocks and the US futures are also feeling the impact of the disease. Oil prices dropping, will have a major effect on stocks as the market is currently struggling with the coronavirus outbreak. The coronavirus is posing as a large challenge for China's economic growth and is causing major economic disruptions globally. China's growth rate slumped to 4.5% in the first quarter of this year, dampening hopes for a phase 1 trade deal. The airline industry is faced to lose $2.9 billion dollars; this will have a major impact on the global economy.

Conclusion

I believe corn prices will rise in 2020 as demand is increasing and output in major corn producing countries is utilized for domestic use. There is an increase in demand for corn as an ingredient in animal feed and a secondary ingredient in ethanol production. There is a rise in demand for corn from developing countries, as most of their corn output is being destroyed by pests and drought.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.