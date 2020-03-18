HP: Turning The Tables On Xerox

However, deal talks with Xerox look set to fall apart in the near-term, likely placing any embedded M&A premium at risk.

With at least $8bn set to be deployed over 12 months post the 2020 annual meeting, HPQ could see ~61% of its market cap repurchased.

Recent developments in the HP-Xerox saga (HPQ) has offered some new insights into where the state of play might be heading from here. If my read of the HP playbook is right, I think the probability of a flipped script (i.e., HP bidding for Xerox) is material, and in that scenario, HP's planned buybacks could underwhelm. That said, following HP management's outright rejection of Xerox's (XRX) offer, I think investors should be wary of potential downside to HPQ stock should XRX deal talks fall apart in the near-term. Overall, I view HPQ's risk-reward as balanced at current levels.

Aggressive Value Creation at HP

HP's recent value plan presentation outlined an aggressive value creation path toward driving $3.25-$3.65 in non-GAAP EPS - on top of the $650M in net cost savings targeted by FY22, HP will utilize a combination of FCF and debt to return $16B to shareholders over the next three years.

Source: Value Plan Presentation

Heading into FY22, the biggest incremental looks to be HP's proposed $15B repurchase over the next three years, with at least $8B of repurchases taking place in the 12 months commencing from the annual shareholder meeting expected in April. For perspective, this would entail a commitment by management toward repurchasing ~61% of its current market cap.

Source: Value Plan Presentation

I would caution against investors chasing HPQ stock solely on the buyback, though, as the underlying demand trends present a risk to its margin targets. In particular, weakness in Personal Systems demand, as well as a further decline in the Printer segment, could make the targeted segment level operating margins (3.5- 5.5% in Personal Systems, 16-18% in Printing) difficult to achieve.

HP Remains Open to an XRX Combination

On paper, HP has reiterated its position that they would be open to a combination with XRX should several key deal hurdles be addressed. HP's main counter-argument revolves around the Pro-forma leverage levels (high 4x - 5x) that XRX as the acquirer, would bring. This has merit, in my view, as the Personal Systems segment's long-term operating model calls for ~2.2%pts in margin contraction.

Source: Company Filings

Encouragingly, HP management has not been completely dismissive of Xerox - HP sees ~$1B/annum in synergies from a Xerox combination (split roughly 40% in COGS and 60% in OpEx), which suggests that the HP team has evaluated a potential combination in earnest.

HP's latest proxy statement further outlines its openness to further discussions regarding a potential combination of the two companies. For instance, following its 1Q20 earnings call, HP CEO Enrique Lores reached out to XRX CEO John Visentin to schedule a conversation. From the timeline outlined in the 2020 proxy:

"HP also announced that HP was reaching out to Xerox to explore if there is a combination that creates value for HP shareholders that is additive to HP's strategic and financial plan. At the same time, Mr. Lores sent an email to Mr. Visentin proposing to arrange a meeting to explore the basis for a transaction and alternative transaction frameworks that could deliver attractive value to both HP and Xerox shareholders."

Another interesting tidbit from the proxy was that early on in deal talks, Carl Icahn had sent former CEO Dion Weisler an email articulating the $3.5b of annual synergies, which could be achieved by 2023. Recall that HP currently endorses a figure closer to $1bn, while XRX sees synergies closer to $2bn.

"Following the call, on August 13, 2019, Mr. Icahn sent Mr. Weisler an email attaching two Xerox slides showing estimated synergies of $3.5 billion that a combined company could achieve with full impact in 2023."

At a subsequent in-person meeting between select management of HP and XRX, a presentation was detailed, noting a valuation analysis of XRX for $40-$46/share and $3.5b in cost synergies between HP and XRX by 2022 (with HPQ as the acquirer). Considering the current debate centers on whether $2b of synergies is too high, the prior discussions around a $3.5b number seems surprising. I would note, however, that whether the high synergy figure included the planned cost cuts from HP's business remains unclear.

"Two of the slides discussing potential synergies were substantially identical to those provided to Mr. Weisler by Mr. Icahn on August 13, 2019. The slides included an illustrative valuation analysis of an acquisition of Xerox for $40-46 per share in cash and showing $3.5 billion of cost synergies achieved by 2022."

Too Many Deal Hurdles at Present

Following HP's 14D-9 Filing calling for HPQ shareholders to reject XRX's tender in early-March, the probability of an HP-XRX deal materializing in its current form looks increasingly remote. Further, even if XRX were to increase its bid from the current $24/share, HP's concerns around the capital structure, synergy estimates remain key hurdles. HP's "poison pill" also effectively neutralizes Xerox's proposed tender, and thus, I would caution investors against chasing a short-term merger arbitrage play on HP-XRX by going long HPQ. With hurdles for a deal with XRX as the acquirer mounting, I think there is higher probability of HP acquiring XRX instead, especially considering such a transaction has been floated in the past by XRX management. If the latter scenario does materialize, however, I suspect HP's planned capital return could underwhelm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.