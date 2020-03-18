GNC: Coming Up Short

GNC (GNC) filed a dreaded Notice of Late Filing yesterday after an extended period of silence which included failing to announce an earnings release date. The late filing notice stated, in essence, that the company neither has nor will likely generate sufficient cash to meet its debt obligations, especially in light of the impending maturity of the company’s low cost convertible notes and, more importantly, the springing maturity clause embedded in the company's refinanced debt that would advance the maturity of the refinanced debt in the event the convertible notes are redeemed at least three months before their own maturity date. In effect, barring a redemption of the convertible notes by May, all of the company's debt will effectively come due this year.

The filing set off speculation about the company’s future. Speculation has been swirling for the last few years, though, as the company has struggled with declining same store sales, profit margins, and a debt load which overwhelmed the company’s balance sheet as refinancing terms deteriorated along with the company’s financial position. GNC has not done itself any favors along the way by consistently and repeatedly overpromising and underdelivering on various financial and operating metrics. The tendency of management to do so, especially for a business that is surprisingly predictable, rather begs the question of how firm a grasp management has on the fundamentals.

In some sense, the recent filing should not be a surprise. The company has been trying to refinance its current debt since late last year – something which it was clearly struggling to do even before the late filing notice. In the meantime, events have quickly overtaken the company (particularly in key markets) thus adding to the financial and operating stress. The filing blames a number of factors for the cash shortfall, many long known or self inflicted, although it remains to be seen how much the company suffered in the final quarter of the prior year and the direction of operating results since then in the face of growing stress in domestic retail around the coronavirus.

Speculation in some quarters that the filing is simply a required regulatory filing due to risks around the company's going concern status and other factors is suspect in our view since the company has explicitly been attempting to refinance its debt since late last year. Indeed, the company expressed confidence, though no guarantee, during the third quarter conference call that a debt refinancing would close by the end of the calendar year, an event we noted in an earlier article did not occur and, moreover, represented yet another instance of overconfidence on the part of management. The filing is perhaps the most tangible confirmation that the company has had a difficult time closing a debt refinancing that would address the upcoming maturity of the senior notes and springing maturity clause.

The apparent difficulty in closing a refinancing of its debt is all the more concerning given how relatively small a gap exists to overcome the springing maturity provision. The company reported a cash balance at the end of the third quarter of $121.9 million, not significantly short of the $152.9 million in convertible notes outstanding coming due in August. A portion of that cash balance, of course, would not be available for debt repayment given working capital requirements and the company's ongoing principal payment obligations on the remaining debt, but the balance still represented a large portion of the funds needed to redeem the convertible notes.

The filing is thus in effect stating that fourth quarter results clearly did not generate significant free cash flow, even from inventory drawdowns which have been the company’s traditional method of achieving overly (we would argue unnecessarily) ambitious annual cash flow targets, in the last quarter. The risk of relying on one time cash generating working capital adjustments is that they may not be there when one most needs them and the error in using them to justify the financial and investment case is once again laid bare.

In short, the company hasn't been able to close a $31 million gap, even through a refinancing which would have significantly reduced overall debt. The lack of progress and apparent unwillingness on the part of lenders is notable. We're interested to hear what management ultimately says about the company's inability to refinance the debt.

GNC's position with respect to a refinancing has also likely turned against the company since January as the China business – once heralded by some commentators as the company’s redeeming feature – has almost certainly underperformed in the face of ongoing strife and virus concerns in China and Hong Kong. The growing retail challenge in the United States, with a likely drop on retail sales through physical locations, will only further impair the company’s operations. A potential credit crunch, with creditors reticent to lend to increasingly imperiled retailers, results in the worst possible refinancing environment given the company’s inability to close a refinancing before the end of the year. In short, GNC's failure to meet its own expectations allowed events well beyond the company’s control to take precedence.

In any case, it’s clear that our long held skepticism was likely right although our view that the company could be able to make it – if just barely – was possibly wrong. The filing suggests that the company’s same store sales may have declined in the mid to high single digits or worse in the last quarter – over the threshold of a -3% to -4% decline in same store sales that we’d projected the company could incur and still manage to meet its debt service obligations.

The Prospect of Bankruptcy

It’s difficult to say whether bankruptcy is a foregone conclusion at this point. The primary incentive for lenders to find a way to avoid a bankruptcy is to avoid having to deal with the company’s assets insofar as there are any worthwhile assets. The effective sale of the company’s manufacturing operations, in our view the company’s crown jewel, and spinoff of parts of the international business into minority interest joint ventures has gutted the company’s core reserve of value. The remainder – essentially a brand name, rights to an assortment of proprietary products, and a retail store network – don’t leave much for creditors to claim. Harbin, the company’s near majority shareholder through its purchase of convertible preferred stock, may not especially relish the idea of losing its significant investment, but as we’ve commended before, the preferred status still leaves Harbin in a decent position to acquire any remnants of the company it may find desirable through direct negotiation with creditors for far less than would have been required in an outright acquisition.

The added bonus, of course, would be that those assets would come without the associated debt burden.

Regardless, bankruptcy has certainly moved to the head of the line in terms of potential outcomes. We’re not particularly inclined to define the specific probability of a default on the company’s debt as this would be speculative at best. Instead, our sense is that the company will likely find a way to muddle along on the edge, whether with the acquiescence of creditors or otherwise, at least for some period of time. The company likely still has a few levels to pull which could avoid an outright default, including the mortgaging or sale of its corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh which doesn’t appear to have be burdened with significant debt. Alternately, a debt-for-equity conversion that heavily diluted current shareholders or a prepackaged arrangement negotiated between the company, creditors, and Harbin could be viable possibilities. Of course, such an outcome could be precluded by exceptionally weak operating results, in which case there may be little value left for creditors under any scenario. Whatever the specific course, the future doesn't appears bright for common shareholders.

Conclusion

GNC is purely speculative at this point based on a long shot expectation of an acquisition or, more likely, a debt extension or similarly punitive debt refinancing package that will be just enough to avoid immediate bankruptcy – allowing lenders to avoid the hassle for at least a period of time – but leave shareholders with little under the best circumstances. Clearly, current times are anything but the best of circumstances, and it may well be that the economic impact of social distancing along will be enough to push the company over the edge.

