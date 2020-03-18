Phillips 66 Can Double Over The Next 12 Months

Phillips 66 (PSX) has plunged 53% this year due to the fierce sell-off of the energy sector, which has been caused by the outbreak of coronavirus and the ongoing oil price war. As this sell-off has been indiscriminate, it is an ideal opportunity for investors to buy stocks with solid long-term prospects at bargain prices. This is certainly the case for Phillips 66. In this article, I will analyze why Phillips 66 can double off its current nearly 7-year low level over the next 12 months.

The reasons behind the plunge

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused a bloodbath in the broad market, particularly in the energy sector. The virus will force millions of people to stay at home nearly all day and thus it will greatly reduce the demand for oil products for a considerable period.

Due to this decrease in the global oil demand, Saudi Arabia asked Russia to participate in further production cuts but Russia refused cutting its production. Consequently, Saudi Arabia pledged to maximize its oil production in order to punish Russia for its stance. More precisely, Saudi Arabia will boost its production from 9.7 million barrels per day to 13.0 million barrels per day. To cut a long story short, in a period of declining demand for oil, not only did OPEC members failed to agree on new production cuts, but they also eliminated their previously agreed quotas. This oil price war has led the oil price to collapse to a 4-year low level.

Phillips 66 will be affected by these developments but not as much as oil producers, who are more vulnerable to a plunge of the oil price. The marketing segment of Phillips 66 is the most vulnerable, as consumers will drastically reduce their consumption of gasoline. In addition, the chemical segment will be hurt, as its already thin margins will be negatively affected by the reduced demand due to the lackluster economic growth that will result from coronavirus.

However, it is important to realize that coronavirus will not condemn the oil market to a permanent recession. Many pharmaceutical giants are in the process of identifying a medicine for the treatment of the virus. Gilead Sciences (GILD) has already reported promising results for its medicine, which may be released in April or May. Moreover, a vaccine for coronavirus is likely to be created over the next 12-18 months. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect people to return to their normal lifestyle and hence the oil market to return to growth mode the latest from next year.

It is also worth noting that the refining segment of Phillips 66 may not be hurt by the depressed oil prices. Whenever the price of oil slumps, it enhances the demand for refined products and thus provides a boost to the refining margins. This is exactly what happened in the previous downturn of the energy sector, in 2014-2016. The price of oil collapsed from $100 to $26 but the prices of refined products fell more slowly and thus resulted in abnormally high refining margins. As a result, Phillips 66 posted record earnings per share of $7.73 in 2015 (the company has improved its record since then).

This time refining margins may not skyrocket, as the demand for refined products is not as strong as it was in the previous downturn due to coronavirus. However, they have remained healthy so far and are not likely to collapse thanks to the suppressed oil price. Overall, the refining segment of Phillips 66, which generates 48% of the total earnings of the company, is not likely to be hurt by coronavirus and the ongoing oil price war.

Growth prospects

Phillips 66 is well known for the discipline of its management to invest only in high-return growth projects. This is the primary reason that Buffett acquired a major stake in the company in the past. Phillips 66 has a promising pipeline of growth projects in its refining, midstream and marketing segments. These projects are expected to grow the mid-cycle EBITDA of the company by approximately 22% over the next three years, from $9 billion to $11 billion.

Even better, Phillips 66 will benefit from a strong growth catalyst as soon as the dust from coronavirus settles, namely the new international marine standard (IMO 2020). According to this standard, which came into force at the beginning of this year, all the vessels that sail in international waters are now forced to burn diesel or ultra-low-sulfur fuel oil instead of heavy fuel oil. As the two former are much more expensive than the latter, the new standard will greatly enhance the earnings of refiners.

Phillips 66 is ideally positioned to benefit from IMO 2020, as it is the refiner with the highest yield (38%) of distillates (high-value products). It is also the largest purchaser of Canadian crude oil, which tends to trade at a deep discount to WTI and thus enhances the refining margin. Phillips 66 also boasts of very low yield of high-sulfur (low-value) fuel oil. To cut a long story short, as soon as the dust from coronavirus settles, the market will shift its focus on the promising growth prospects of Phillips 66.

Valuation

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, analysts have revised downwards their forecast for the earnings per share of Phillips 66 this year, from $10.77 at the end of January to $8.46 now. As the stock is now trading at a nearly 7-year low of $53, it is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 6.3. This is less than half of the historical average of 13.2 of the stock and hence it is a markedly cheap valuation level.

As the outbreak of coronavirus has rendered this year’s earnings unpredictable, the earnings of Phillips 66 may incur more downwards revisions in the upcoming months. However, whenever the coronavirus effect fades, the latest next year, it is reasonable to expect Phillips 66 to earn at least $8.46 per share. Analysts currently expect the company to grow its earnings per share from $8.46 this year to $9.63 next year thanks to the fading effect of coronavirus and the aforementioned growth prospects of the company. Nevertheless, in order to be on the safe side, it is prudent to assume that the company will earn only $8.46 (this year’s expected earnings) next year. Even in this conservative scenario, in which the stock is trading at a P/E ratio of 6.3, it is reasonable to expect the multiple to at least double whenever the market shifts its focus beyond coronavirus. In other words, whenever the dust from the virus settles, the stock is likely to double thanks to its extremely cheap valuation right now. It is worth noting that the stock of Phillips 66 was twice as much as it is now just two months ago.

Dividend

The management of Phillips 66 has repeatedly stated that it is committed to a secure and growing dividend. That’s why it consistently invests only in projects with high returns. Management has certainly proved its shareholder-friendly character, as the stock has returned 124% of the initial market cap of the stock since its spin-off from ConocoPhillips in 2012.

Since its spin-off, Phillips 66 has grown its dividend aggressively, from $0.45 per share in 2012 to $3.60 in the last 12 months. Even better, it has achieved this dividend growth record with a payout ratio of 51% and a markedly strong balance sheet, as it has an A3 credit rating from Moody’s. It is thus evident that the company can easily continue growing its dividend for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, thanks to the plunge of its stock price, Phillips 66 is currently offering an all-time high dividend yield of 6.8%.

Data by YCharts

Given the healthy payout ratio and the rock-solid balance sheet of the company, investors can lock in an all-time high dividend yield of 6.8% and rest assured that the dividend will continue growing for years.

Final thoughts

The 11-year bull market, the longest in history, ended last week and investors are in panic mode, selling their stocks regardless of their long-term prospects. Such instances are ideal for buying stocks whose long-term prospects remain strong. Phillips 66 certainly fits this rule. As soon as the market decides to look beyond coronavirus, the valuation of the stock will return towards its historical average and thus it will lead the stock to at least double off its nearly 7-year low level. In addition, those who buy the stock now will lock in an all-time high dividend yield of 6.8%, resting assured that the dividend will remain on the rise for many more years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.