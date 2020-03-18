Growth Is Still The Story For DocuSign

There Was a Lot To Like About DocuSign’s Earnings

DocuSign (DOCU) reported strong fourth-quarter results last Thursday, beating guidance and sending shares up 12%. The company also provided a positive outlook as the COVID-19 pandemic looms large. Management was confident in its outlook for the next quarter as DocuSign is already halfway through it. It was reassuring, but not quite surprising, that the company saw an uptick in usage similar to other companies benefiting from the shift towards working from home like Slack and Zoom.

We think it's the long-term trend that's important and companies are realizing, there's a better way to do business getting rid of the paper-based processes, which are hard on themselves hard on their customers and hard on the environment. We don't think that trend is going to be dramatically moved one way or another by this pandemic. So we have -- it's not leading us at this point change our perspective. Dan Springer, CEO

Revenue grew 38% year over year to $274.9 million, driven by subscriptions that were up 38% over the same period last year. Their base of paying customers grew 24% YoY to just under 600,000 and direct customers grew 33% YoY to 75,000.

DocuSign’s profitability remains strong. Its operating margin was ~8% for the quarter, with the aim to add 5% to margin each year. Billings also grew 38% YoY. Stronger revenues along with higher margins propelled non-GAAP EPS to $0.12.

Data by YCharts

The eSignature Business Should Continue to See High Growth in the Near-Term

There is no doubt that DocuSign has the signature portion of the contract process mastered. The company has shown that it can continue to rapidly grow revenue in a market with very little competitors. Driving this growth is the company’s business model; free trials and self-service allow DocuSign to let its software sell itself. This is advantageous for both the company and its potential clients. DocuSign can keep selling expenses low, allowing for continued margin expansion. The potential client gets a painless test drive of the service with no upfront cost.

The value proposition for DocuSign’s software is clear. According to DocuSign, its eSignature enterprise customers realized an average of $36 of incremental value per transaction, with a range from $5 to $100 per document depending on use case.

Further, half of the transactions on the platform are completed in less than 15 minutes and ~80% completed in one day. The paper-based signature alternative has an average turnaround of nine days. So although it DocuSign’s software wouldn’t be classified as “core” for many companies, it definitely proves itself in the operational efficiency side of things for their clients. It is for this reason that we see rapid growth for DocuSign to continue. In lines of work that require numerous signatures (real estate, legal, financial services), the value proposition is there.

Growth is the name of the game for DocuSign. It's impossible to continue growth acceleration in the long-term, and any hints of deceleration will likely be met with a selloff. For example, the stock plunged 16% last year when earnings revealed signs of slight subscription deceleration. The following quarter, the stock had a similar move to the upside after revenue came in higher than expected. Despite these short-term fluctuations, long-term growth prospects remain strong as the company looks to expand its offerings.

The Agreement Cloud and Other Opportunities

DocuSign's market is largely uncharted territory, and we believe that there are many areas for the company to increase revenue channels. We believe that one of these opportunities is the Agreement Cloud. The platform is a suite of applications for preparing, signing, acting on, and managing agreements. This platform expands on the core foundation of e-signatures, and seeks to modernize the entire contracting process, by transforming it from a convoluted, paper-based, and manual process into a sleek, digital, and automated one.

DocuSign recently announced that it is acquiring Seal Software, a company that was focused on finding, analyzing, and extracting data from contracts simpler and faster. This acquisition will help grow and improve the Agreement Cloud. Further, it could open up doors into monetizing its data. One of Seal's value propositions is utilizing AI to help businesses analyze their contracts

We think that these opportunities are important, as a business that simply provides e-signatures is not a sustainable model for the long-term. With a company that is shown its willingness to expand and acquire, along with other greenfield opportunities due to its market, we believe that DocuSign will continue down its path of growth.

The Bottom Line

DocuSign is a leader in electronic signatures and contract management. We believe that the company will continue posting strong growth as more and more companies transition into the digital word. Additionally, the largely unpenetrated market should continue to provide more opportunities for DocuSign, like the Agreement Cloud.

Our model projects revenues to grow at 25%, compounded annually for the next 3 years. We believe that the fair value of the company is $100, which implies a FY2021 EV/Sales multiple of 14x. This suggests ~40% in upside given the closing price on Tuesday.

The chart below displays the enterprise value/sales multiple for DocuSign and its peers. Determining peers for the company is difficult, as the market has very few competitors. The most notable, Adobe Sign, is an arm of Adobe and therefore we cannot directly compare valuations between the two.

Data by YCharts

Of the peers above, DocuSign currently has the lowest EV/sales multiple at 10x. Docusign, like every other stock, has been a victim of the coronavirus selloff and has brought its valuation down. However, as management addressed on the earnings call, the business has been unaffected (and even benefited) from the pandemic. We believe this to be a great buying opportunity. As stated above, given the unpenetrated market and growth prospects, we believe $100 to be the fair market value, which implies a FY2021 EV/Sales multiple of 14x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOCU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.