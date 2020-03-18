Allianz: Yield Rises Along With Risks

Investment Thesis

Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) has a history of dedication to returning cash to shareholders. The company has a conservative payout ratio of 50% net income which ensures investors get paid while still growing the cash cushion of Allianz. Due to the recent decline in price, shares now yield close to 6%. On top of this yield, the company also buys back stock. Nevertheless, this yield is not without risk, as the company faces some very real challenges such as falling interest rates.

Company Profile

Allianz is a globally operating insurance company with €142bn in revenues and a total of 101mn customers worldwide. Its business segments include property & casualty insurance, life & health insurance, as well as asset management. According to Interbrand, Allianz is the number one insurance brand.

Solid 2019 Results

Allianz was a successful year for Allianz as the company was able to report growth on all fronts. Revenues increased 8% YoY to €142bn. Operating income grew by 3% to €11.9bn. Net income to shareholders increased by 6% to €7.9bn, leading to an 8% gain in EPS which came in at €18.9. The dividend was raised by 7% to €9.6 per share, roughly 50% of EPS. The Solvency II ratio remains strong at 212%. This SII ratio expresses the ratio of the company's own funds to the solvency capital required to ensure a 99.5% probability that the insurer can meet its obligations. The interpretation this ratio is that Allianz has more than double the required amount to meet its obligations at a 99.5% probability.

Dividend and Share Buy-Backs

The dividend proposal for the FY19 dividend is €9.60 per share, up 7% from €9.00 per share in FY18. This proposal has to be approved at the annual general meeting on May 6, 2020. At the proposed dividend, Allianz would pay out €4bn in dividends. At the current trading price of €170 per share, the dividend yield is 5.6%.

The dividend is safely covered by net income. The policy of Allianz is to pay out 50% of net income which is a conservative ratio that lets the company keep enough cash for future usage or other measures such as buy-backs. The €4bn for FY19 is right at this 50% mark. It also safeguards investors against dividend cuts during bad years. At stretched payout ratios such as 90%, any marginally worse business year will put the dividend at risk during that year unless the company has sufficient cash reserves. The 50% policy of Allianz ensures that the dividend can be raised sustainably and substantially reduces the probability of reductions.

In addition to the lush dividend yield, Allianz also buys back shares. In 2019, the company bought back €1.5bn worth of stock and it expects to spend the same amount in 2020. At the current market cap of €71bn, this implies a buy-back yield of 2.1%. Added together, the total shareholder yield is 7.7%.

Financial Health

Allianz is very well capitalized with a safe maturity profile. Financial leverage decreased by 380bps between 2018 and 2019, primarily driven by the big increase in equity. Maturities of the debt obligations are spread out very well over a long period of time with no big portion in any single year. A sizable chunk of the bonds even has a perpetual maturity, meaning that the principal will not have to be paid back and instead the coupons are paid indefinitely.

EPS growth to drive dividend increases at constant payout ratio

The company target for EPS growth between 2019 and 2021 is 5%. In accordance with the company policy of paying out 50% of net income, this should drive dividend increases at a similar rate in the mid-single digits. A reduction in share count due to buybacks will likely add to that effect.

Overall, distributions to shareholders should remain strong in the coming years as Allianz continues its share-repurchase program. The 50% payout policy also ensures reliable dividends for shareholders which should grow in line with earnings growth.

Risks

There two most pressing issues for Allianz are of recent nature, one being the impacts of the coronavirus and the other the challenge of generating yield in a low interest rate environment. It is currently unknown which consequences the coronavirus will have on earnings and companies have generally been reluctant/cautious when it comes to estimates. For Allianz, the effect will most likely be most prevalent in its life & health insurance segment.

Interest rates have come down significantly in recent weeks. The yield of the 10yr treasury fell below 1%. Rates in Europe have been historically low for years now, so falling yields in the US will make it more difficult for insurers to sustain the yield of their portfolios which are mostly comprised of debt securities. However, since this issue affects all insurers to a similar extend, they should be able to offset some of the headwinds with premium increases.

Conclusion

Allianz is attractive from an income perspective after the yield increase as a result from the price drop. Nevertheless, short-term headwinds will likely remain along with high volatility. Unlike other companies, falling rates are a negative for Allianz, but the company should be able to recuperate some of the lost yield in debt instruments through alternative investments and premium increases. Investors should be aware of potentially severe swings in the near future, as we have seen in the previous weeks.

