Why The Market Isn't Close To Hitting The Bottom

The market may have blown straight through the bear market demarcation and has dropped more than 30%, but don’t start looking for the bottom just yet.

Until recently, things looked bad, but a pathway to a quick turnaround still seemed plausible. The idea was that the COVID-19 outbreak might be reasonably contained in a relatively short timeframe, leading to a bad couple of months, but not precluding a quick recovery. In that scenario, given the unprecedented speed of the drop, one might expect a similarly hasty recovery. Accordingly, our team did an extensive quantitative analysis of infection rates in China, South Korea, Japan, and other OECD members, and compared them to those seen in the United States. If the outbreak pattern in the U.S. demonstrated similar characteristics to South Korea, or even China, we might be able to put a realistic timetable on the course of the outbreak, and recovery, in the U.S.

Unfortunately, our analysis shows that, statistically speaking, the U.S. is not following the path of South Korea to an outbreak that is going to be relatively well-controlled in a relatively short amount of time. While it’s too early to know the full picture in places like Italy, Spain, and Germany, at this stage those might offer more realistic analogs for what the U.S. might expect to experience. What’s more, whereas China originally seemed like the worst-case scenario for countries beginning to experience outbreaks, it has instead proven for many to be the best. Nonetheless, economic impacts have proven to be far greater and far reaching than even the most dire of prognosticators predicted.

The steady, rapid drip of negative news that this particular event elicits in the news cycle is particularly bad for market participants. While one might steel themselves for bad news, when all one sees for a week is a drumbeat of continually more dire developments, resolve can fade quickly. Exactly one week ago, I put my team on a protocol that requires moving all work to a virtual presence and remote secure network. Everyone thought I was crazy. By Friday, there was a tangible sense of panic in the air. Today, there’s not a soul in the office. One employee asked, before departing earlier in the week, who could have anticipated this?

While we may or may not realize the technical definition of a recession in 2020, it is clear at this point that there is no floor on the market. Yesterday, as I warned clients, the news cycle produced what is likely to be the best confluence of positive news that we’ll see in a long time: a robust commercial paper operation from the Fed, paired with strong, bi-partisan indicators that a $1T+ stimulus package is all but certain to emerge from Congress soon. The S&P 500 jumped 6%. At this point, these should be viewed as shorting opportunities.

The stimulus will surely come, but if history is any indicator, it will take months before helicopter money finds its way to the ground, at which point a $1000 check isn’t going to save a person their job, keep a company from shuttering due to the outbreak, or, in short, in any meaningful way slow the market plunge. Instead, I think it is far more likely that increasingly drastic containment measures put the market into a full panic. Consider, for example, what the market will do if and when a nation-wide travel ban is announced: those persistent optimists will disappear very quickly indeed.

The writing is on the wall. Investors would do well to take cover, if they haven’t already.

This piece is purely editorial, reflecting only the opinions of the author. It is not representative of Deep Data Financial LLC or Meadowlark Financial Technologies LP. It is not, and should not be taken or interpreted as, financial advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.